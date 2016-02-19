Guide to the Sixth Form - 1st Edition - ISBN: 9780080063942, 9781483160900

Guide to the Sixth Form

1st Edition

The Commonwealth and International Library: Pergamon Educational Guides

Authors: D. P. M. Michael
Editors: I. R. Maxwell F. H. Pedley
eBook ISBN: 9781483160900
Imprint: Pergamon
Published Date: 1st January 1969
Page Count: 122
Description

Guide to the Sixth Form is a book that addresses the educational needs of sixth formers.
The book starts by introducing the influence of sixth formers and their role as schoolmasters, doctors, lawyers, and other professionals in British society. The author traces the establishment and growth of the sixth form or stage of education. The author points out the usual academic path taken by the sixth form, by passing tests conducted at O-level, and then proceeding onto the university level. Since other sixth formers are shown as not desiring to go onto the university level, the author asks whether the notion of a sixth form is still worth continuing in a changing modern British society. The Crowther Report is then cited as a way to understand this dilemma. The necessity for a university education and entry to other institutions of higher education is also analyzed as a sort of academic extensions of the sixth form. The degree of government assistance rendered to different students is noted, with focus on the state of financial dependence or independence for the sixth form student.
The text can be of interest for a great majority of parents, school administrators, and government education officials.

Table of Contents


Foreword

Preface

Chapter 1. Sixth Formers Today

Chapter 2. The Growth of the Sixth Form

Chapter 3. The Academic Sixth

Chapter 4. The Less Academic Sixth Former

Chapter 5. University Entry

Chapter 6. Entry to other Institutions of Higher Education

Chapter 7. Beyond the Sixth

Chapter 8. Dependence and Interdependence

Chapter 9. Study and Examinations

Chapter 10. General Education

Appendix I. Reading List

Appendix II. Bibliography of Books relating to the Sixth Form

Appendix III. Proposals for Curricular Reform

Index

Details

No. of pages:
122
Language:
English
Copyright:
© Pergamon 1969
Published:
Imprint:
Pergamon
eBook ISBN:
9781483160900

About the Author

D. P. M. Michael

About the Editor

I. R. Maxwell

F. H. Pedley

