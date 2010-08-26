Guide to Techniques in Mouse Development, Part A - 1st Edition - ISBN: 9780123848833, 9780123854629

Guide to Techniques in Mouse Development, Part A

1st Edition

Mice, Embryos, and Cells

Series Volume Editors: Philippe Soriano
Serial Volume Editors: Paul Wassarman
eBook ISBN: 9780123854629
Paperback ISBN: 9780123848833
Imprint: Academic Press
Published Date: 26th August 2010
Page Count: 536
Description

This volume comprehensively covers new technologies and methodologies that have appeared for the study of mouse development.

Key Features

  • First of a 2 part update of volume 225, Guide to Techniques in Mouse Development, edited by P.M. Wassarman and M.L. DePamphilis and published in 1993
  • Comprehensively covers:
    • new techniques for the cryopreservation of gametes and embryos
    • production of transgenic and null (knockout) animals (use of ES cells)
    • generation of conditional/inducible mutant animals
    • use of gene-trap mutagenesis
    • analysis of allele-specific expression
    • use of new reporter constructs
    • humanizing of transgenic animals
    • transcript profiling of mouse development, imaging of mouse development
    • rederivation of animals and use of mouse genomics

Readership

Researchers and students in biochemistry, cardiology, cell and molecular biology, neuroscience, pharmacology, endocrinology

Table of Contents

Section I. General Resources

1. A survey of internet resources for mouse development

Thomas L. Saunders

Section II. Handling Mouse Lines

2. Transport of mouse lines by shipment of live embryos

Kevin A. Kelley

3. Strategies and considerations for distributing and recovering mouse lines

Yubin Du, Wen Xie, and Chengyu Liu

4. Archiving and distributing mouse lines by sperm cryopreservation, IVF, and embryo transfer

Hideko Takahashi and Chengyu Liu

Section III. Gametes and Embryos

5. Isolation and manipulation of mouse gametes and embryos

Eveline S. Litscher and Paul M. Wassarman

6. Cryopreservation of mouse gametes and embryos

Carlisle P. Landel

7. Ovarian follicle culture systems for mammals

David F. Albertini and Gokhan Akkoyunlu

 

 

8. Production of mouse chimaeras by aggregating pluripotent stem cells with embryos

Andras Nagy, Kristina Nagy, and Marina Gertsenstein

9. Production of cloned mice from somatic cells, ES cells, and frozen bodies

Sayaka Wakayama, Eiji Mizutani, and Teruhiko Wakayama

10. Nuclear transfer in mouse oocytes and embryos

Zhiming Han, Yong Cheng, Cheng-Guang Liang, and Keith E. Latham

11. Culture of whole mouse embryos at early post-implantation to organogenesis stages: developmental staging and methods

Jaime A. Rivera-Perez, Vanessa Jones, and Patrick P. L. Tam

12. In utero and ex utero surgery on rodent embryos

Valerie Ngo-Muller and Ken Mueoka

Section IV. Fertilization

13. Enhancement of IVF in the mouse by zona-drilling

Kevin A. Kelley

14. ICSI in the mouse

Paula Stein and Richard M. Schultz

Section V. ES and iPS Cells

15. A simple procedure for the efficient derivation of mouse ES cells

Esther Wong, Kenneth Ban, Rafidah Mutalif, Nancy A. Jenkins, Neal G. Copeland, and Colin L. Stewart

16. Producing fully ES cell-derived mice from 8-cell stage embryo injections

Thomas M. DeChiara, William T. Poueymirou, Wojtek Auerbach, David Frendewey, George D. Yancopoulos, and David M. Valenzuela

17. The loss-of-allele assay for ES cell screening and mouse genotyping

David Frendewey, Rostislav Chernomorsky, Lakeisha Esau, Jinsop Om, Yingzi Xue, Andrew J. Murphy, George D. Yancopoulos, and David M. Valenzuela

18. Induced pluripotent stem (iPS) cells

Holm Zaehres, Jeong Beom Kim, and Hans R. Schöler

 

Section VI. Imaging Mouse Development

19. Imaging mouse embryonic development

Ryan S. Udan and Mary E. Dickinson

20. Imaging mouse development with confocal time-lapse microscopy

Sonja Nowotschin, Anna Ferrer-Vaquer, and Anna-Katerina Hadjantonakis

21. Ultrasound and magnetic resonance microimaging of mouse development

Brian J. Nieman and Daniel H. Turnbull

 

Section VII. Hematopoiesis

22. Use of transgenic fluorescent reporter mouse lines to monitor hematopoietic and erythroid development during embryogenesis

Stuart T. Fraser, Joan Isern, and Margaret H. Baron

23. Identification and in vivo analysis of murine hematopoietic stem cells

Serine Avagyan, Yacine M. Amrani, and Hans-Willem Snoeck

About the Series Volume Editor

Philippe Soriano

Philippe Soriano,is Professor of Cell, Developmental & Regenerative Biology and Professor of Oncological Sciences, Icahn School of Medicine at Mount Sinai, NY, USA

Affiliations and Expertise

Icahn School of Medicine at Mount Sinai, NY, USA

About the Serial Volume Editor

Paul Wassarman

Affiliations and Expertise

Mount Sinai School of Medicine, Mount Sinai Medical Center, New York, NY, USA, Tel: +1 212 241 8616, Fax: +1 212 427 7532, Email: P.Wassarman@smtplink.mssm.edu.

