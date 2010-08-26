Guide to Techniques in Mouse Development, Part A
1st Edition
Mice, Embryos, and Cells
This volume comprehensively covers new technologies and methodologies that have appeared for the study of mouse development.
- First of a 2 part update of volume 225, Guide to Techniques in Mouse Development, edited by P.M. Wassarman and M.L. DePamphilis and published in 1993
- Comprehensively covers:
- new techniques for the cryopreservation of gametes and embryos
- production of transgenic and null (knockout) animals (use of ES cells)
- generation of conditional/inducible mutant animals
- use of gene-trap mutagenesis
- analysis of allele-specific expression
- use of new reporter constructs
- humanizing of transgenic animals
- transcript profiling of mouse development, imaging of mouse development
- rederivation of animals and use of mouse genomics
Researchers and students in biochemistry, cardiology, cell and molecular biology, neuroscience, pharmacology, endocrinology
Section I. General Resources
1. A survey of internet resources for mouse development
Thomas L. Saunders
Section II. Handling Mouse Lines
2. Transport of mouse lines by shipment of live embryos
Kevin A. Kelley
3. Strategies and considerations for distributing and recovering mouse lines
Yubin Du, Wen Xie, and Chengyu Liu
4. Archiving and distributing mouse lines by sperm cryopreservation, IVF, and embryo transfer
Hideko Takahashi and Chengyu Liu
Section III. Gametes and Embryos
5. Isolation and manipulation of mouse gametes and embryos
Eveline S. Litscher and Paul M. Wassarman
6. Cryopreservation of mouse gametes and embryos
Carlisle P. Landel
7. Ovarian follicle culture systems for mammals
David F. Albertini and Gokhan Akkoyunlu
8. Production of mouse chimaeras by aggregating pluripotent stem cells with embryos
Andras Nagy, Kristina Nagy, and Marina Gertsenstein
9. Production of cloned mice from somatic cells, ES cells, and frozen bodies
Sayaka Wakayama, Eiji Mizutani, and Teruhiko Wakayama
10. Nuclear transfer in mouse oocytes and embryos
Zhiming Han, Yong Cheng, Cheng-Guang Liang, and Keith E. Latham
11. Culture of whole mouse embryos at early post-implantation to organogenesis stages: developmental staging and methods
Jaime A. Rivera-Perez, Vanessa Jones, and Patrick P. L. Tam
12. In utero and ex utero surgery on rodent embryos
Valerie Ngo-Muller and Ken Mueoka
Section IV. Fertilization
13. Enhancement of IVF in the mouse by zona-drilling
Kevin A. Kelley
14. ICSI in the mouse
Paula Stein and Richard M. Schultz
Section V. ES and iPS Cells
15. A simple procedure for the efficient derivation of mouse ES cells
Esther Wong, Kenneth Ban, Rafidah Mutalif, Nancy A. Jenkins, Neal G. Copeland, and Colin L. Stewart
16. Producing fully ES cell-derived mice from 8-cell stage embryo injections
Thomas M. DeChiara, William T. Poueymirou, Wojtek Auerbach, David Frendewey, George D. Yancopoulos, and David M. Valenzuela
17. The loss-of-allele assay for ES cell screening and mouse genotyping
David Frendewey, Rostislav Chernomorsky, Lakeisha Esau, Jinsop Om, Yingzi Xue, Andrew J. Murphy, George D. Yancopoulos, and David M. Valenzuela
18. Induced pluripotent stem (iPS) cells
Holm Zaehres, Jeong Beom Kim, and Hans R. Schöler
Section VI. Imaging Mouse Development
19. Imaging mouse embryonic development
Ryan S. Udan and Mary E. Dickinson
20. Imaging mouse development with confocal time-lapse microscopy
Sonja Nowotschin, Anna Ferrer-Vaquer, and Anna-Katerina Hadjantonakis
21. Ultrasound and magnetic resonance microimaging of mouse development
Brian J. Nieman and Daniel H. Turnbull
Section VII. Hematopoiesis
22. Use of transgenic fluorescent reporter mouse lines to monitor hematopoietic and erythroid development during embryogenesis
Stuart T. Fraser, Joan Isern, and Margaret H. Baron
23. Identification and in vivo analysis of murine hematopoietic stem cells
Serine Avagyan, Yacine M. Amrani, and Hans-Willem Snoeck
536
- 536
English
- English
- Copyright:
- © Academic Press 2010
26th August 2010
- 26th August 2010
Academic Press
- Academic Press
9780123854629
- 9780123854629
9780123848833
- 9780123848833
Philippe Soriano
Philippe Soriano,is Professor of Cell, Developmental & Regenerative Biology and Professor of Oncological Sciences, Icahn School of Medicine at Mount Sinai, NY, USA
Icahn School of Medicine at Mount Sinai, NY, USA
Paul Wassarman
Mount Sinai School of Medicine, Mount Sinai Medical Center, New York, NY, USA