Guide to Nursing Management and Leadership
8th Edition
Description
The 8th edition of this popular text has been completely revised and updated to include the latest strategies for improving your nursing leadership and management skills. It offers in-depth coverage and practical management strategies for a wide range of workplace issues such as delegation, diversity, evidence-based practice, stress management, quality improvement, legal issues, and recruitment and retention. A detailed analysis of today’s nursing environment prepares you to successfully manage in the midst of a nursing shortage and an emerging multigenerational workforce.
Key Features
- UNIQUE! A logical organization of 15 chapters separated into leadership and management sections corresponds to the number of weeks in a typical semester.
- Complete coverage of management issues gives you a solid understanding of financial management, technology, nursing informatics, legal and ethical issues, error reduction, quality improvement, recruitment and retention, and personnel evaluation and development.
- In-depth discussions of key leadership concepts help you develop effective communication, stress management, and decision-making skills.
- Information on hot topics such as disaster management and bioterrorism keep you at the forefront of today’s complex health care environment.
- A global approach to nursing management reflects an increasing emphasis on diversity and the evolving clinical environment.
- Thought-provoking quotations throughout each chapter help relate complex theories and issues to everyday practice.
- Major Concepts & Definitions boxes outline and summarize the most significant ideas presented in each chapter and help clarify new terminology.
- Research Perspective boxes in each chapter summarize key nursing management studies, with a consistent format that outlines the purpose, methods, results, and conclusions of each study.
- Evolve® companion website offers practice worksheets, critical thinking activities, and case studies that challenge you to apply new concepts to realistic practice scenarios.
Table of Contents
Part 1: Leadership
1. Communications
2. Stress Management
3. Decision-Making Process and Tools
4. Motivation and Morale
5. Power, Politics, and Labor Relations
6. Conflict Management and Negotiation
7. Theories of Leadership and Management Development
Part 2: Management
8. Strategic and Operational Planning
9. Financial Management, Cost Containment, and Marketing
10. Organizational Concepts and Structures
11. Organizational Culture, Change, and Innovation
12. Selection and Development of Personnel
13. Staffing and Scheduling
14. Evaluation and Discipline of Personnel
15. Continuous Quality Improvement, Risk Management, and Program Evaluation
Details
- No. of pages:
- 544
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Mosby 2009
- Published:
- 27th February 2008
- Imprint:
- Mosby
- eBook ISBN:
- 9780323063401
- Paperback ISBN:
- 9780323052382
About the Author
Ann Marriner Tomey
Affiliations and Expertise
Professor Emeritus (Retired), College of Nursing, Health and Human Services, Indiana State University, Terre Haute, IN, USA