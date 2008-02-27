Guide to Nursing Management and Leadership

The 8th edition of this popular text has been completely revised and updated to include the latest strategies for improving your nursing leadership and management skills. It offers in-depth coverage and practical management strategies for a wide range of workplace issues such as delegation, diversity, evidence-based practice, stress management, quality improvement, legal issues, and recruitment and retention. A detailed analysis of today’s nursing environment prepares you to successfully manage in the midst of a nursing shortage and an emerging multigenerational workforce.