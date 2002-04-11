Guide to Microsoft Excel 2002 for Business and Management

The essential guide for managers and business students who wish to use Microsoft Excel to its full potential

As the industry standard spreadsheet for the analysis and presentation of results, Microsoft Excel is indispensable in the business world. This text provides a practical and straightforward guide to fully utilising the functions of Microsoft Excel, guiding the reader from basic principles through to the more complicated areas such as modelling, the analysis of charts, reporting, and automatic importing of data from the web directly into an Excel workbook.

Bernard Liengme has written this book specifically to meet the requirements of business students and professionals working with Microsoft Excel. The text is illustrated throughout with screen-shots, as well as a wide variety of examples and case studies based in real-world business contexts, introduced with a minimum of maths, and readily adaptable to workplace situations.

The new edition has been brought fully up to date with the new Microsoft Office XP release of Excel 2002 but can be used alongside any previous version of Excel, with new Excel 2002 features clearly indicated throughout.