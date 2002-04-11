Guide to Microsoft Excel 2002 for Business and Management
2nd Edition
Description
The essential guide for managers and business students who wish to use Microsoft Excel to its full potential
As the industry standard spreadsheet for the analysis and presentation of results, Microsoft Excel is indispensable in the business world. This text provides a practical and straightforward guide to fully utilising the functions of Microsoft Excel, guiding the reader from basic principles through to the more complicated areas such as modelling, the analysis of charts, reporting, and automatic importing of data from the web directly into an Excel workbook.
Bernard Liengme has written this book specifically to meet the requirements of business students and professionals working with Microsoft Excel. The text is illustrated throughout with screen-shots, as well as a wide variety of examples and case studies based in real-world business contexts, introduced with a minimum of maths, and readily adaptable to workplace situations.
The new edition has been brought fully up to date with the new Microsoft Office XP release of Excel 2002 but can be used alongside any previous version of Excel, with new Excel 2002 features clearly indicated throughout.
Key Features
- Content written specifically for the requirements of business students and professionals working with Microsoft Excel, brought fully up to date with the new Microsoft Office XP release of Excel 2002
- Features of Excel 2002 are illustrated through a wide variety of examples based in real-world business contexts, introduced with a minimum of maths, and readily adaptable to workplace situations
- Can be used alongside any previous version of Excel, with new Excel 2002 features clearly indicated throughout
Readership
Undergraduate and vocational students of business and IT, MBA students, and also professionals working in a business environment
Table of Contents
Preface; The Microsoft Excel window; Formulas and gormats; Cell references and names; Using functions; The decision functions; Printing a worksheet; Charts; Modelling; Goal seek and solver; Working with lists; Dates and times; Report writing; Appendix A: Microsoft Excel add-ins; Appendix B: Answers to problems; Index
Details
- No. of pages:
- 256
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Newnes 2002
- Published:
- 11th April 2002
- Imprint:
- Newnes
- eBook ISBN:
- 9780080478074
About the Author
Bernard Liengme
Bernard Liengme attended Imperial College in London and received a BSc & PhD in Chemistry. He also received post-docs at Carnegie-Mellon University in Pittsburg and the University of British Columbia. He has conducted extensive reseach in surface chemistry and Mossbauer Effect. He has been at St Francis Xavier University in Canada since 1968 as professor, Associate Dean and Registrar as well as teaching chemistry and computer science.
Affiliations and Expertise
St Francis Xavier University, Antigonish, NS, Canada
Reviews
"Bernard Liengme has written this book specifically to meet the requirements of business students and professionals who work with the updated package although the text can be used alongside any previous version of Excel". Quality World, August 2002