Guide to MARC 21 for Cataloging Books and Serials - 1st Edition - ISBN: 9781843344070, 9781780631172

Guide to MARC 21 for Cataloging Books and Serials

1st Edition

Authors: Asoknath Mukhopadhyay
eBook ISBN: 9781780631172
Hardcover ISBN: 9781843344070
Imprint: Chandos Publishing
Published Date: 30th September 2007
Page Count: 490
Sales tax will be calculated at check-out Price includes VAT/GST
80.00
68.00
112.73
95.82
65.00
55.25
105.00
89.25
Unavailable
Price includes VAT/GST

Institutional Subscription

Support Center

Secure Checkout

Personal information is secured with SSL technology.

Free Shipping

Free global shipping
No minimum order.

Description

A comprehensive handbook for MARC catalogers and a valuable learning resource for students. The book represents a subset of MARC21 fields delineating scope, content designations, interpretations and examples. The terminology and definitions used are in tune with MARC documentation, CCP, OCLC, AACR2 and ISBD. Based on updates to MARC, the book offers field- and subfield-specific interpretations of rules and provides many examples for the appropriate use of tags, delimiters and date renderings.The book also contains a detailed bibliography and webography, plus a list of gateways that provide authentic information sources about MARC-compatible library software, utilities, freely accessible databases of MARC records and online cataloguing norms and practices.

Key Features

  • Written by a leading authority
  • Highly detailed and up-to-date

Readership

Practitioners and students of Library and Information Science

Table of Contents

Meaning and description: Meaning of MARC; Prelude to MARC cataloging: Logical record structure; MARC cataloging elements: Logical data; Frequently asked questions.

Details

No. of pages:
490
Language:
English
Copyright:
© Chandos Publishing 2007
Published:
Imprint:
Chandos Publishing
eBook ISBN:
9781780631172
Hardcover ISBN:
9781843344070

About the Author

Asoknath Mukhopadhyay

Asoknath Mukhopadhyay is formerly the Librarian at IIMC Kolkota, India.

Affiliations and Expertise

formerly the Librarian at IIMC Kolkota, India

Ratings and Reviews

Request Quote

Tax Exemption

We cannot process tax exempt orders online. If you wish to place a tax exempt order please contact us.