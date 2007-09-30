Guide to MARC 21 for Cataloging Books and Serials
1st Edition
Description
A comprehensive handbook for MARC catalogers and a valuable learning resource for students. The book represents a subset of MARC21 fields delineating scope, content designations, interpretations and examples. The terminology and definitions used are in tune with MARC documentation, CCP, OCLC, AACR2 and ISBD. Based on updates to MARC, the book offers field- and subfield-specific interpretations of rules and provides many examples for the appropriate use of tags, delimiters and date renderings.The book also contains a detailed bibliography and webography, plus a list of gateways that provide authentic information sources about MARC-compatible library software, utilities, freely accessible databases of MARC records and online cataloguing norms and practices.
Key Features
- Written by a leading authority
- Highly detailed and up-to-date
Readership
Practitioners and students of Library and Information Science
Table of Contents
Meaning and description: Meaning of MARC; Prelude to MARC cataloging: Logical record structure; MARC cataloging elements: Logical data; Frequently asked questions.
Details
- No. of pages:
- 490
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Chandos Publishing 2007
- Published:
- 30th September 2007
- Imprint:
- Chandos Publishing
- eBook ISBN:
- 9781780631172
- Hardcover ISBN:
- 9781843344070
About the Author
Asoknath Mukhopadhyay
Asoknath Mukhopadhyay is formerly the Librarian at IIMC Kolkota, India.
Affiliations and Expertise
formerly the Librarian at IIMC Kolkota, India