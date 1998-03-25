Guide to Human Genome Computing
2nd Edition
Description
The Guide to Human Genome Computing is invaluable to scientists who wish to make use of the powerful computing tools now available to assist them in the field of human genome analysis. This book clearly explains access and use of sequence databases, and presents the various computer packages used to analyze DNA sequences, measure linkage analysis, compare and align DNA sequences from different genes or organisms, and infer structural and functional information about proteins from sequence data.
This Second Edition contains completely updated material. Rather than a revision of the previous volume, the Second Edition is essentially a new book, based on the subjects which will be of interest over the coming years. This new book is international, both in scope and authorship.
Key Features
- Computing resources for the following are clearly explained: Internet resources - databases etc.
- Genetic analysis
- Sib-pair studies
- Comparative mapping
- Radiation hybrids
- Sequence ready clone maps
- Human genome sequencing
- ESTs
- Gene prediction
- Gene expression
Readership
Graduate and postgraduate researchers in molecular biology, bioinformatics, genomics and genetics; those involved in the analysis of sequence information, particularly from the Human Genome Project
Table of Contents
L. Stein, Introduction to Human Genome Computing via the World Wide Web.
M. Rhodes and R. Elaswarapu, Biological Materials and Services.
S. Bryant, Managing Pedigree and Genotype Data.
P. Sham and J. Zhao, Linkage Analysis Using Affected Sib-Pairs.
M. Bishop, Comparative Mapping in Man and Vertebrates.
L. McCarthy and C. Soderland, Radiation Hybrid Mapping.
C. Soderland, S. Gregory, and I. Dunham, Sequence Ready Clone Maps.
S. Dear, Software for Human Genome Sequencing.
G. Slater, Human EST Sequences.
L. Milanesi and I. Rogozin, Prediction of Human Gene Structure.
A. Krogh, Gene Finding: Putting the Parts Together.
D. Davidson and C. Dubreuil, Gene Expression Databases.
Details
- No. of pages:
- 306
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Academic Press 1998
- Published:
- 25th March 1998
- Imprint:
- Academic Press
- eBook ISBN:
- 9780080532707
- Hardcover ISBN:
- 9780121020514
About the Editor
Martin Bishop
Martin Bishop works for the British Medicinal Resource Council as Bioinformatics Manager at the U.K. Human Genome Mapping Project Resource Centre.
Affiliations and Expertise
HGMP Resource Centre, Cambridge, U.K.