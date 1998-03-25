The Guide to Human Genome Computing is invaluable to scientists who wish to make use of the powerful computing tools now available to assist them in the field of human genome analysis. This book clearly explains access and use of sequence databases, and presents the various computer packages used to analyze DNA sequences, measure linkage analysis, compare and align DNA sequences from different genes or organisms, and infer structural and functional information about proteins from sequence data.

This Second Edition contains completely updated material. Rather than a revision of the previous volume, the Second Edition is essentially a new book, based on the subjects which will be of interest over the coming years. This new book is international, both in scope and authorship.