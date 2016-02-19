Guide to Electroporation and Electrofusion
1st Edition
Description
Guide to Electroporation and Electrofusion is designed to cover all relevant topics pertaining to both electroporation and electrofusion. Divided into four major parts, the book covers fundamental aspects, as well as more advance aspects of the electroporation-electrofusion relationship. The book first covers the basic principles and fundamentals by presenting the most recent theoretical and experimental studies from various fields, such as physics, chemistry, and biology. Next, the book tackles the applications of electroporation and electrofusion in biology, such as transferring, manipulating, and transforming genetic materials. In the third section, the book discusses experimental protocols to serve as a guide when performing experiments using electroporation and electrofusion. The final section discusses the instruments needed to effectively perform an experiment that involves electroporation and electrofusion. This book will be of great used to both novice and advanced researchers whose work involves electroporation and electrofusion, as it provides comprehensive information regarding these topics.
Table of Contents
Preface
1. Overview of Electroporation and Electrofusion
Part I Mechanisms and Fundamental Processes in Electroporation and Electrofusion
2. Structure and Dynamics of Electric Field-Induced Membrane Pores as Revealed by Rapid-Freezing Electron Microscopy
3. Events of Membrane Electroporation Visualized on a Time Scale from Microsecond to Seconds
4. Time Sequence of Molecular Events in Electroporation
5. Electropores in Lipid Bilayers and Cell Membranes
6. Biophysical Considerations of Membrane Electroporation
7. Progress toward a Theoretical Model for Electroporation Mechanism: Membrane Electrical Behavior and Molecular Transport
8. Mechanisms of Electroporation and Electrofusion
9. Interfacial Membrane Alteration Associated with Electropermeabilization and Electrofusion
10. Membrane Fusion Kinetics
11. Effects of Intercellular Forces on Electrofusion
12. Dynamics of Cytoskeletal Reorganization in CV-1 Cells during Electrofusion
Part II Applications of Electroporation and Electrofusion in Current Research
13. Gene Transfer into Adherent Cells Growing on Microbeads
14. Gene Targeting and Electroporation
15. Pollen Electrotransformation for Gene Transfer in Plants
16. Electrofusion of Plant Protoplasts and the Production of Somatic Hybrids
17. Electrotransformation of Bacteria by Plasmid DNA
18. Creating Vast Peptide Expression Libraries: Electroporation as a Tool to Construct Plasmid Libraries of Greater than 109 Recombinants
19. Electroporation and Electrofusion Using a Pulsed Radio-Frequency Electric Field
20. Electroinsertion: An Electrical Method for Protein Implantation into Cell Membranes
21. Electroporation as a Tool to Study Enzyme Activities in Situ
22. Comparison of PEG-Induced and Electric Field-Mediated Cell Fusion in the Generation of Monoclonal Antibodies against a Variety of Soluble and Cellular Antigens
23. Production of Genetically Identical Embryos by Electrofusion
24. Development of Cell-Tissue Electrofusion for Biological Applications
25. Novel Applications of Electroporation
Part III Practical Protocols for Electroporation and Electrofusion
26. Design of Protocols for Electroporation and Electrofusion: Selection of Electrical Parameters
27. Protocols for Using Electroporation to Stably or Transiently Transfect Mammalian Cells
28. Optimization of Electroporation Using Reporter Genes
29. Genetic Manipulation of Plant Cells by Means of Electroporation and Electrofusion
30. Protocols for the Transformation of Bacteria by Electroporation
31. Protocol for High-Efficiency Yeast Transformation
32. Protocols of Electroporation and Electrofusion for Producing Human Hybridomas
33. Human Hybridoma Formation by Hypo-Osmolar Electrofusion
34. Electrically Induced Fusion and Activation in Nuclear Transplant Embryos
Part IV Instrumentation for Electroporation and Electrofusion
35. Pulse Generators for Electrofusion and Electroporation
Index
Details
- No. of pages:
- 592
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Academic Press 1992
- Published:
- 11th December 1991
- Imprint:
- Academic Press
- eBook ISBN:
- 9780323145015