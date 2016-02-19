Guide to Electroporation and Electrofusion is designed to cover all relevant topics pertaining to both electroporation and electrofusion. Divided into four major parts, the book covers fundamental aspects, as well as more advance aspects of the electroporation-electrofusion relationship. The book first covers the basic principles and fundamentals by presenting the most recent theoretical and experimental studies from various fields, such as physics, chemistry, and biology. Next, the book tackles the applications of electroporation and electrofusion in biology, such as transferring, manipulating, and transforming genetic materials. In the third section, the book discusses experimental protocols to serve as a guide when performing experiments using electroporation and electrofusion. The final section discusses the instruments needed to effectively perform an experiment that involves electroporation and electrofusion. This book will be of great used to both novice and advanced researchers whose work involves electroporation and electrofusion, as it provides comprehensive information regarding these topics.

Table of Contents



Preface

1. Overview of Electroporation and Electrofusion

Part I Mechanisms and Fundamental Processes in Electroporation and Electrofusion

2. Structure and Dynamics of Electric Field-Induced Membrane Pores as Revealed by Rapid-Freezing Electron Microscopy

3. Events of Membrane Electroporation Visualized on a Time Scale from Microsecond to Seconds

4. Time Sequence of Molecular Events in Electroporation

5. Electropores in Lipid Bilayers and Cell Membranes

6. Biophysical Considerations of Membrane Electroporation

7. Progress toward a Theoretical Model for Electroporation Mechanism: Membrane Electrical Behavior and Molecular Transport

8. Mechanisms of Electroporation and Electrofusion

9. Interfacial Membrane Alteration Associated with Electropermeabilization and Electrofusion

10. Membrane Fusion Kinetics

11. Effects of Intercellular Forces on Electrofusion

12. Dynamics of Cytoskeletal Reorganization in CV-1 Cells during Electrofusion

Part II Applications of Electroporation and Electrofusion in Current Research

13. Gene Transfer into Adherent Cells Growing on Microbeads

14. Gene Targeting and Electroporation

15. Pollen Electrotransformation for Gene Transfer in Plants

16. Electrofusion of Plant Protoplasts and the Production of Somatic Hybrids

17. Electrotransformation of Bacteria by Plasmid DNA

18. Creating Vast Peptide Expression Libraries: Electroporation as a Tool to Construct Plasmid Libraries of Greater than 109 Recombinants

19. Electroporation and Electrofusion Using a Pulsed Radio-Frequency Electric Field

20. Electroinsertion: An Electrical Method for Protein Implantation into Cell Membranes

21. Electroporation as a Tool to Study Enzyme Activities in Situ

22. Comparison of PEG-Induced and Electric Field-Mediated Cell Fusion in the Generation of Monoclonal Antibodies against a Variety of Soluble and Cellular Antigens

23. Production of Genetically Identical Embryos by Electrofusion

24. Development of Cell-Tissue Electrofusion for Biological Applications

25. Novel Applications of Electroporation

Part III Practical Protocols for Electroporation and Electrofusion

26. Design of Protocols for Electroporation and Electrofusion: Selection of Electrical Parameters

27. Protocols for Using Electroporation to Stably or Transiently Transfect Mammalian Cells

28. Optimization of Electroporation Using Reporter Genes

29. Genetic Manipulation of Plant Cells by Means of Electroporation and Electrofusion

30. Protocols for the Transformation of Bacteria by Electroporation

31. Protocol for High-Efficiency Yeast Transformation

32. Protocols of Electroporation and Electrofusion for Producing Human Hybridomas

33. Human Hybridoma Formation by Hypo-Osmolar Electrofusion

34. Electrically Induced Fusion and Activation in Nuclear Transplant Embryos

Part IV Instrumentation for Electroporation and Electrofusion

35. Pulse Generators for Electrofusion and Electroporation

Index

