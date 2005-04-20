Guide to Arthrocentesis and Soft Tissue Injection - 1st Edition - ISBN: 9781416022053, 9781437710441

Guide to Arthrocentesis and Soft Tissue Injection

1st Edition

Authors: Bruce Anderson
Paperback ISBN: 9781416022053
eBook ISBN: 9781437710441
Imprint: Saunders
Published Date: 20th April 2005
Page Count: 224
Description

This concise, user-friendly, pocket-size handbook of best practices provides expert guidance on how to use arthrocentesis and soft tissue injection to diagnose and treat the most common musculoskeletal disorders seen in primary care, including strains, sprains, overuse injuries, inflammatory and arthritic conditions, and more. A consistent organization, clear illustrations, and low cost make this a must-have for anyone who regularly sees patients with orthopedic complaints.

Key Features

  • Features the expertise of Dr. Bruce Carl Anderson, a world authority on orthopedic practice in primary care.
  • Offers proven, straightforward "how-to's" of arthrocentesis and injection procedures for the most common orthopedic problems.
  • Features detailed descriptions, simple line drawings, and crisp imaging to clearly show every aspect of proper procedure.
  • Presents at-a-glance differential diagnosis and confirmations tables at the beginning of each section.
  • Provides comprehensive appendices, including follow-up procedures and tables for physical therapy, radiology, laboratory tests, and all other support activities.
  • Uses a consistent format for easy reference.

Table of Contents

Introduction

Section I The 52 Most Common Outpatient Orthopedic Conditions

Chapter 1 Neck

Chapter 2 Shoulder

Chapter 3 Elbow

Chapter 4 Wrist

Chapter 5 Hand

Chapter 6 Chest

Chapter 7 Back

Chapter 8 Hip

Chapter 9 Knee

Chapter 10 Ankle

Chapter 11 Lower Leg

Chapter 12 Foot

Appendices:

1. Physical Therapy Exercises

2. Radiology and Procedures

3. Supports, Braces, and Casts

4. Non-steroidal anti-inflammatory drugs

5. Injectable corticosteroids

6. Calcium supplements

7. Rheumatology and lab tests

8. Synovial fluid analysis

References

Index

About the Author

Bruce Anderson

Affiliations and Expertise

Clinical Associate Professor of Medicine, Oregon Health Sciences University, Portland, OR; Director, Medical Orthopedic Department, Sunnyside Medical Center, Portland, OR

