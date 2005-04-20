Guide to Arthrocentesis and Soft Tissue Injection
1st Edition
Description
This concise, user-friendly, pocket-size handbook of best practices provides expert guidance on how to use arthrocentesis and soft tissue injection to diagnose and treat the most common musculoskeletal disorders seen in primary care, including strains, sprains, overuse injuries, inflammatory and arthritic conditions, and more. A consistent organization, clear illustrations, and low cost make this a must-have for anyone who regularly sees patients with orthopedic complaints.
Key Features
- Features the expertise of Dr. Bruce Carl Anderson, a world authority on orthopedic practice in primary care.
- Offers proven, straightforward "how-to's" of arthrocentesis and injection procedures for the most common orthopedic problems.
- Features detailed descriptions, simple line drawings, and crisp imaging to clearly show every aspect of proper procedure.
- Presents at-a-glance differential diagnosis and confirmations tables at the beginning of each section.
- Provides comprehensive appendices, including follow-up procedures and tables for physical therapy, radiology, laboratory tests, and all other support activities.
- Uses a consistent format for easy reference.
Table of Contents
Introduction
Section I The 52 Most Common Outpatient Orthopedic Conditions
Chapter 1 Neck
Chapter 2 Shoulder
Chapter 3 Elbow
Chapter 4 Wrist
Chapter 5 Hand
Chapter 6 Chest
Chapter 7 Back
Chapter 8 Hip
Chapter 9 Knee
Chapter 10 Ankle
Chapter 11 Lower Leg
Chapter 12 Foot
Appendices:
1. Physical Therapy Exercises
2. Radiology and Procedures
3. Supports, Braces, and Casts
4. Non-steroidal anti-inflammatory drugs
5. Injectable corticosteroids
6. Calcium supplements
7. Rheumatology and lab tests
8. Synovial fluid analysis
References
Index
Details
- No. of pages:
- 224
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Saunders 2005
- Published:
- 20th April 2005
- Imprint:
- Saunders
- Paperback ISBN:
- 9781416022053
- eBook ISBN:
- 9781437710441
About the Author
Bruce Anderson
Affiliations and Expertise
Clinical Associate Professor of Medicine, Oregon Health Sciences University, Portland, OR; Director, Medical Orthopedic Department, Sunnyside Medical Center, Portland, OR