Guidance Molecules in Cancer and Tumor Angiogenesis, Volume 114
1st Edition
Series Volume Editors: Ira Daar
eBook ISBN: 9780123865045
Hardcover ISBN: 9780123865038
Imprint: Academic Press
Published Date: 29th May 2012
Page Count: 288
Table of Contents
- Regulation of tumor initiation and metastatic progression by Eph receptor tyrosine kinases
- Essential Roles of EphB Receptors and EphrinB Ligands in Endothelial Cell Function and Angiogenesis
- Semaphorin signals tweaking the tumor microenvironment
- Guidance for life, cell death and colorectal neoplasia by Netrin dependence receptors
- A Roundabout Way to Cancer
- Role of the Vegf/Vegfr Axis in Cancer Biology and Therapy
Jin Chen
Ombretta Salvucci and Giovanna Tosato
Claudia Muratori and Luca Tamagnone
Christian GESPACH
Mimmi S. Ballard and Lindsay Hinck
Annamaria Rapisarda and Giovanni Melillo
Description
Advances in Cancer Research provides invaluable information on the exciting and fast-moving field of cancer research. This thematic volume looks at "Guidance molecules in Cancer and cancer angiogenesis" and contains outstanding and original reviews.
Key Features
- Provides invaluable information on the exciting and fast-moving field of cancer research.
- This volume looks at "Guidance molecules in Cancer and cancer angiogenesis".
- Outstanding and original reviews
Readership
Researchers and students in the basic and clinical sciences of cancer biology and oncology, plus related areas in genetics, immunology, pharmacology, cell biology, and molecular biology.
Details
- No. of pages:
- 288
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Academic Press 2012
- Published:
- 29th May 2012
- Imprint:
- Academic Press
- eBook ISBN:
- 9780123865045
- Hardcover ISBN:
- 9780123865038
Ratings and Reviews
About the Series Volume Editors
Ira Daar Series Volume Editor
Request Quote
Tax Exemption
We cannot process tax exempt orders online. If you wish to place a tax exempt order please contact us.