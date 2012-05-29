Guidance Molecules in Cancer and Tumor Angiogenesis - 1st Edition - ISBN: 9780123865038, 9780123865045

Guidance Molecules in Cancer and Tumor Angiogenesis, Volume 114

1st Edition

Series Volume Editors: Ira Daar
eBook ISBN: 9780123865045
Hardcover ISBN: 9780123865038
Imprint: Academic Press
Published Date: 29th May 2012
Page Count: 288
Table of Contents

    1. Regulation of tumor initiation and metastatic progression by Eph receptor tyrosine kinases

      2. Jin Chen

    2. Essential Roles of EphB Receptors and EphrinB Ligands in Endothelial Cell Function and Angiogenesis

      3. Ombretta Salvucci and Giovanna Tosato

    3. Semaphorin signals tweaking the tumor microenvironment

      4. Claudia Muratori and Luca Tamagnone

    4. Guidance for life, cell death and colorectal neoplasia by Netrin dependence receptors

      5. Christian GESPACH

    5. A Roundabout Way to Cancer

      6. Mimmi S. Ballard and Lindsay Hinck

    6. Role of the Vegf/Vegfr Axis in Cancer Biology and Therapy

Annamaria Rapisarda and Giovanni Melillo

Description

Advances in Cancer Research provides invaluable information on the exciting and fast-moving field of cancer research. This thematic volume looks at "Guidance molecules in Cancer and cancer angiogenesis" and contains outstanding and original reviews.

Key Features

  • Provides invaluable information on the exciting and fast-moving field of cancer research.
  • This volume looks at "Guidance molecules in Cancer and cancer angiogenesis".
  • Outstanding and original reviews

Readership

Researchers and students in the basic and clinical sciences of cancer biology and oncology, plus related areas in genetics, immunology, pharmacology, cell biology, and molecular biology.

Details

No. of pages:
288
Language:
English
Copyright:
© Academic Press 2012
Published:
Imprint:
Academic Press
eBook ISBN:
9780123865045
Hardcover ISBN:
9780123865038

About the Series Volume Editors

Ira Daar Series Volume Editor

