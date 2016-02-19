Guidance and Control
1st Edition
Guidance and Control focuses on space guidance models and behavior control techniques needed in space missions. Divided into eight parts with 30 chapters, the book contains the literature of authors who have conducted extensive research on factors affecting space missions. The concerns include ascent from Earth to an orbit requiring navigation as well as descent to Earth or the moon; the system aspects of inertial navigation; and developments in modern control theory and attitude control. The text looks at experiments on the launch of space missions and the different mathematical techniques used to measure the movement of a variable-mass vehicle. The selection also notes the processes and techniques involved in keeping satellites in compatible orbits; the influence of calculus of perturbations as applied to lunar mission analysis; and tracking of space vehicles through satellites and radar. The book also presents guidance systems for soft lunar landing and the longitudinal control of a lifting vehicle entering a planetary atmosphere. Other concerns include the application of sideband folding techniques to navigation satellite system; Damping an inertial navigation system; and application of multiple inertial system in navigation. The text ends by highlighting the use of gyroscopes in space navigation and infrared navigation sensors in space vehicles and how solar radiation affects pressure on satellite attitude control. The book is valuable for readers interested in studying the factors involved in space missions.
Guidance and Control Committee
Preface
A. Ascent
Launch-on-Time Analysis for Space Missions
Application of Pontryagin's Maximum Principle in Determining the Optimum Control of a Variable-Mass Vehicle
Optimalizing Techniques for Injection Guidance
B. Space Operations
Station Keeping of Satellites in Rendezvous Compatible Orbits
Injection Guidance Accuracy as Applied to Lunar and Interplanetary Missions
Techniques for Error Analysis of Trajectories
Calculus of Perturbations Applied to Lunar Mission Analysis
Precision Tracking of Space Vehicles
C. Descent
Terminal Guidance System for Soft Lunar Landing
Longitudinal Range Control for a Lifting Vehicle Entering a Planetary Atmosphere
Automatic Re-Entry Guidance at Escape Velocity
D. Inertial Navigation
Application of Sideband Folding Techniques to the Navigation Satellite System
Damping an Inertial Navigation System
Multiple Inertial System Operation in Long Term Navigation
Fundamental Limitations on Inertial Measurements
E. Inertial Components
The King Inertial Navigation Gyro
Design Features of the G8 Two Degree of Freedom Floated Gyroscope
Miniature Integrating Gyro Design
Principles of the Electric Vacuum Gyroscope
F. Optical Navigation
Infrared Navigation Sensors for Space Vehicles
Optical Doppler for Space Navigation
Noise Consideration in Designing a Traveling Wave Tube Mixer for Optical Heterodyning
G. Adaptive Systems
Model Reference Adaptive Systems to Improve Reliability
Path-Adaptive Mode for Guiding Space Flight Vehicles
H. Attitude Control
Effects of Solar Radiation Pressure on Satellite Attitude Control
Momentum Vector Considerations in Wheel-Jet Satellite Control System Design
Limit Cycles in Reaction Jet Attitude Control Systems Subject to External Torques
Attitude Control System Using Logically Controlled Pulses
Generalized Two-Impulse Scheme for Reorienting a Spin Stabilized Vehicle
Contributors to Volume 8
- No. of pages:
- 686
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Academic Press 1962
- Published:
- 1st January 1962
- Imprint:
- Academic Press
- eBook ISBN:
- 9780323143431