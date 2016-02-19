Guidance and Control - 1st Edition - ISBN: 9780123955869, 9780323143431

Guidance and Control

1st Edition

Editors: Robert Roberson
eBook ISBN: 9780323143431
Imprint: Academic Press
Published Date: 1st January 1962
Page Count: 686
Description

Guidance and Control focuses on space guidance models and behavior control techniques needed in space missions. Divided into eight parts with 30 chapters, the book contains the literature of authors who have conducted extensive research on factors affecting space missions. The concerns include ascent from Earth to an orbit requiring navigation as well as descent to Earth or the moon; the system aspects of inertial navigation; and developments in modern control theory and attitude control. The text looks at experiments on the launch of space missions and the different mathematical techniques used to measure the movement of a variable-mass vehicle. The selection also notes the processes and techniques involved in keeping satellites in compatible orbits; the influence of calculus of perturbations as applied to lunar mission analysis; and tracking of space vehicles through satellites and radar. The book also presents guidance systems for soft lunar landing and the longitudinal control of a lifting vehicle entering a planetary atmosphere. Other concerns include the application of sideband folding techniques to navigation satellite system; Damping an inertial navigation system; and application of multiple inertial system in navigation. The text ends by highlighting the use of gyroscopes in space navigation and infrared navigation sensors in space vehicles and how solar radiation affects pressure on satellite attitude control. The book is valuable for readers interested in studying the factors involved in space missions.

Table of Contents


Guidance and Control Committee

Preface

A. Ascent

Launch-on-Time Analysis for Space Missions

Application of Pontryagin's Maximum Principle in Determining the Optimum Control of a Variable-Mass Vehicle

Optimalizing Techniques for Injection Guidance

B. Space Operations

Station Keeping of Satellites in Rendezvous Compatible Orbits

Injection Guidance Accuracy as Applied to Lunar and Interplanetary Missions

Techniques for Error Analysis of Trajectories

Calculus of Perturbations Applied to Lunar Mission Analysis

Precision Tracking of Space Vehicles

C. Descent

Terminal Guidance System for Soft Lunar Landing

Longitudinal Range Control for a Lifting Vehicle Entering a Planetary Atmosphere

Automatic Re-Entry Guidance at Escape Velocity

D. Inertial Navigation

Application of Sideband Folding Techniques to the Navigation Satellite System

Damping an Inertial Navigation System

Multiple Inertial System Operation in Long Term Navigation

Fundamental Limitations on Inertial Measurements

E. Inertial Components

The King Inertial Navigation Gyro

Design Features of the G8 Two Degree of Freedom Floated Gyroscope

Miniature Integrating Gyro Design

Principles of the Electric Vacuum Gyroscope

F. Optical Navigation

Infrared Navigation Sensors for Space Vehicles

Optical Doppler for Space Navigation

Noise Consideration in Designing a Traveling Wave Tube Mixer for Optical Heterodyning

G. Adaptive Systems

Model Reference Adaptive Systems to Improve Reliability

Path-Adaptive Mode for Guiding Space Flight Vehicles

H. Attitude Control

Effects of Solar Radiation Pressure on Satellite Attitude Control

Momentum Vector Considerations in Wheel-Jet Satellite Control System Design

Limit Cycles in Reaction Jet Attitude Control Systems Subject to External Torques

Attitude Control System Using Logically Controlled Pulses

Generalized Two-Impulse Scheme for Reorienting a Spin Stabilized Vehicle

Contributors to Volume 8

Details

No. of pages:
686
Language:
English
Copyright:
© Academic Press 1962
Published:
Imprint:
Academic Press
eBook ISBN:
9780323143431

About the Editor

Robert Roberson

