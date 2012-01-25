Guía rápida para el transporte de pacientes en cuidados intensivos
- Guía a todo color que contiene información de referencia útil y de acceso rápido para los profesionales involucrados en el transporte de pacientes críticos.
- Constituye una valiosa herramienta de tamaño bolsillo, con espiral y cubierta resistente al agua y las manchas.
- Incluye ilustraciones a todo color, que refuerzan los conceptos esenciales y comunes de los ritmos cardiacos, e incorpora pestañas de diferentes colores para separar e identificar cada sección rápidamente en caso de emergencia.
- 160
- Spanish
- © Elsevier 2012
- 25th January 2012
- Elsevier
- 9788480869102
Rosemary Adam
Rosemary Adam is an EMS nurse with over 25 years experience in prehospital care (administrative, education, and ground and air transport). In 1996, Rosie developed the Critical Care Paramedic (CCP) ® course at The University of Iowa Hospitals and Clinics in Iowa City, Iowa. As an educator, Rosie has developed teaching methods used by leading individuals in clinical EMS, emergency and flight nursing practice. Rosie has been a part of several writing projects with recent experience as a co-author of the Advanced Medical Life Support Instructor manual. Rosie has taught numerous programs and is experienced in curriculum development.
Nurse Instructor Emergency Medical Services Learning Resources Center The University of Iowa Hospitals and Clinics Iowa City, Iowa
Chris Cebollero
Chris Cebollero is the Chief of Emergency Medical Services for Christian Hospital in St. Louis, Missouri. Chris is a graduate of the University of Iowa’s Critical Care Paramedic program and served as a military medic. Chris not only trains hundreds of students each year, he has also led a successful and well-recognized team of field training officers in an organization that runs 80,000 calls annually.
Chief Emergency Medical Services Christian Hospital St. Louis, Missouri