Guía rápida para el transporte de pacientes en cuidados intensivos

Rosemary Adam is an EMS nurse with over 25 years experience in prehospital care (administrative, education, and ground and air transport). In 1996, Rosie developed the Critical Care Paramedic (CCP) ® course at The University of Iowa Hospitals and Clinics in Iowa City, Iowa. As an educator, Rosie has developed teaching methods used by leading individuals in clinical EMS, emergency and flight nursing practice. Rosie has been a part of several writing projects with recent experience as a co-author of the Advanced Medical Life Support Instructor manual. Rosie has taught numerous programs and is experienced in curriculum development.