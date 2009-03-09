Guerilla Capitalism
1st Edition
The State in the Market in Vietnam
Table of Contents
Analytical background; The theoretical framework; Research methodology; An overview of Vietnamese history and culture; An overview of the Vietnamese economy in transition and the reform of state-owned enterprises; The institutional matrix and typical form of capitalism in Vietnam; Authority relations within Vietnamese SOEs; The industrial governance of SOEs; The management problems of the Vietnamese SOEs; Embedded materialism - The limitation of the incentive structure in Vietnamese SOEs; Policy implications; Summary and conclusions.
Description
Aimed at globalising companies, institutional investors, business researchers, students and practitioners. Guerilla Capitalism analyses the nature of the business system and behaviour of state owned enterprises in Vietnam. Written by an expert author, the book is based on first hand case studies containing full and frank interviews with local managers on the country’s business culture. It thus provides those seeking to do business in Vietnam with an unparalleled insight into how and why its businesses in general, and state owned enterprises in particular, are structured and managed, a topic about which little has been previously written. The book also presents researchers and students with a comprehensive, societal approach to the study of organisational behaviour, and offers a distinctive interpretation of the common problems of state owned enterprises in transitional economies that goes beyond the traditional economic explanation.
Key Features
- Is written by a Vietnamese academic whose unique access gave him an in-depth knowledge and understanding of business practices in Vietnam
- Provides information on the business environment in Vietnam
- Provides a comprehensive and innovative explanation and interpretation of the business system in Vietnam based on real world case studies and observations
Readership
Globalizing companies, institutional investors, business researchers, students, and practitioners
Details
- No. of pages:
- 250
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Chandos Publishing 2009
- Published:
- 9th March 2009
- Imprint:
- Chandos Publishing
- eBook ISBN:
- 9781780632551
- Hardcover ISBN:
- 9781843345503
Reviews
…an inspiring book that can be read from many angles… a must-read for anyone who is either curious or serious about business in Vietnam., Asia Policy
About the Authors
Lan Nguyen Author
Dr L. Nguyen is currently working for the International Finance Corporation (IFC) in Vietnam where he leads a technical assistance programme that aims at improving the regulatory environment for business and corporate governance practices there. Prior to that, Dr Nguyen lectured at Vietnam’s National Economics University Business School where he taught economics, business law, and project management. He has carried out extensive research on business environment issues in Vietnam.
Affiliations and Expertise
International Finance Corporation (IFC), Vietnam