2nd Edition

A Traditional Technique for Modern Practice

Authors: Arya Nielsen
eBook ISBN: 9780702052965
Paperback ISBN: 9780702031083
Imprint: Churchill Livingstone
Published Date: 10th December 2012
Page Count: 174
Description

‘Sometimes called coining, spooning or scraping, Gua sha is defined as instrument-assisted unidirectional press stroking of a lubricated area of the body surface that intentionally creates ‘transitory therapeutic petechiae’ representing extravasation of blood in the subcutis.’

 Gua sha has been used for centuries in Asia, in Asian immigrant communities and by acupuncturists and practitioners of traditional East Asian medicine worldwide. With the expansion of traditional East Asian medicine, Gua sha has been used over broad geographic areas and by millions of people. It is valuable in the treatment of pain and for functional problems with impaired movement, the prevention and treatment of acute infectious illness, upper respiratory and digestive problems, and many acute or chronic disorders. Research has demonstrated Gua sha radically increases surface microperfusion that stimulates immune and anti-inflammatory responses that persist for days after treatment.

The second edition expands on the history of Gua sha and similar techniques used in early Western Medicine, detailing traditional theory, purpose and application and illuminated by science that focuses its relevance to modern clinical practice as well as scholarly inquiry. This book brings the technique alive for practitioners, with clear discussion of how to do it –including correct technique, appropriate application, individualization of treatment – and when to use it, with over 50 case examples, and superb color photographs and line drawings that demonstrate the technique.

Table of Contents

1 Gua Sha and the History of Traditional Medicine West and East

2    Evidence for Gua Sha: English and Chinese Language Database

3 Physiology of Gua Sha: Western Biomodels and East Asian Functional Perspective

4 San Jiao

5 Sha Syndrome and Gua Sha, Cao Gio, Kerik, Khoud Lam, Ga Sal, Coining Scraping

6 Application of Gua Sha

7 Immediate and Significant Tongue Changes as a Direct Result of Gua Sha

8 Treatment of Specific Disorders by Location and Association

9 Cases

Appendix A: Gua sha handout

Appendix B: List of acupuncture points by number and name

Appendix C: Directions for Neti wash and Croup tent

Appendix D: Tabled articles and studies: Gua sha literature review

Glossary of Terms

About the Author

Arya Nielsen

Professor of East Asian Medicine, Adjunct Faculty and Senior Acupuncture Specialist, Beth Israel Medical Center's Continuum Center for Health and Healing, New York.

Affiliations and Expertise

Woodstock, NY, USA

