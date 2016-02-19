GRP and Buildings deals with the different aspects of GRP (Glass Reinforced Polyester) and tackles them in a sequential order, showing links which the designer should maintain in the design process. The text covers related topics such as the material composition, manufacturing methods, and quality control of GRP; its different uses; and its significance in design in relation to its properties. Also covered in the text are the different methods of structural analysis of GRP; its jointing and fixing; related case studies involving GRP; and the possible future uses of the product. The book is recommended for engineers and materials scientists who would like to know more about GRP, its role in design and construction, and its advances.

Table of Contents



Contents

1 Introducing You to GRP

1.1 What Do You Know?

1.2 What Is It?

1.3 History

1.3.1 Boats

1.3.2 Buildings

1.3.3 New Techniques in An Old Industry

2 GRP Uses Other Than for Buildings

2.1 The Small Boat Industry

2.2 Vehicle Bodies

2.3 Industrial And General Uses

3 Deciding to Use GRP

3.1 The Personality of GRP

3.2 Structural Limitations of GRP

3.3 The Fire Situation

3.4 But Don't Worry

4 The Material Itself

4.1 Plastic Matrix

4.2 Glass

4.3 Composites

5 Manufacturing Methods

5.1 Wet Laying

5.2 Sprayed Laying

5.3 Vacuum/Pressure Forming

5.4 Wound Laminate

5.5 Continuous Forming

6 The GRP Industry

6.1 A Typical GRP Factory

6.2 Who Should Be the Designer?

6.3 Erection

6.4 Estimating

6.5 Quality control

6.6 Institutions

7 Design

7.1 Introducing GRP into the Design

7.2 The Designer - Prima Donna or Committee?

7.3 A Plan For the Design Process

7.4 Size of Unit

7.5 Functions

7.6 Rigidity

7.7 Shape

7.8 Stress Flow

7.9 Connections

7.10 Ease of Manufacture

7.11 Texture

7.12 Color

7.13 Thermal Insulation

7.14 Fire Performance

7.15 Degree Of Repetition

8 Structural Analysis

8.1 Concepts

8.2 Properties of GRP Relevant yo Structural Design

8.3 Structural Calculations

8.3.1 Overall Stability

8.3.2 Local Elastic Stability

8.3.3 Deflections

8.4 Safety Factors And Allowable Stresses

8.5 Analysis Of Typical Structural Forms

8.5.1 Cylindrical Tanks with Hydrostatic Load

8.5.2 Axi-Symmetrical Shells and Domes

8.5.3 Non Axi-Symmetrical Shells

8.5.4 Faceted Cylindrical Vault

8.5.5 Folded Plates of Uniform Section

8.6 Sandwich Construction

8.7 Elastic Stability

8.8 Prototype Testing

9 Jointing and Fixing

9.1 Joints are Important

9.2 Types Of Joint

9.3 Common Problems

9.4 The Ideal Joint

9.5 The Hose Test

9.6 Fixings

9.7 Movement

9.8 Mechanical Fixing Devices

10 Case Studies

10.1 Swimming Pool For Metropolitan Police

10.2 New Covent Garden Roof

10.3 School in Stepney

10.4 Chimney at Hendon

10.5 Sharjah Airport

10.6 London Airport Ramps

10.7 Olivetti Training Centre

11 The Future

11.1 Materials in the Future

11.2 Design in the Future

Index

