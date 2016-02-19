Growth Pole Strategy and Regional Development Policy
1st Edition
Asian Experience and Alternative Approaches
Description
Growth Pole Strategy and Regional Development Policy: Asian Experience and Alternative Approaches focuses on theoretical and practical issues in regional policy, including analytical and strategic approaches to regional development and underdevelopment problems.
The selection first offers information on Asian case studies in decentralization policy and the growth pole approach, including trends in development planning in Japan and the case study of the Mizushima industrial complex. Topics include the period of post-war reconstruction; plan formulation and implementation of Mizushima industrial complex development; and interregional dispersion of development of national economy. The text also examines the case study of the Ulsan industrial complex in Korea.
The book looks at decentralization policy, growth pole approach, and resource frontier development, as well as regional structure and uneven economic development in Southeast Asia; policy responses toward regional development in Southeast Asia; and growth pole approach in Southeast Asia. The text also focuses on growth strategies and human settlement in developing countries and growth poles and regional policy in open dualistic economies.
The selection is a vital reference for readers interested in the theoretical and practical approaches in regional development policy.
Table of Contents
Contents
Foreword
Preface
Contributors
Introduction
Part I. Asian Case Studies in Decentralization Policy and the Growth Pole Approach
1. Trends in Development Planning in Japan
2. The Growth Pole Approach to Regional Development: A Case Study of the Mizushima Industrial Complex, Japan
3. Industrialization and Growth-Pole Development in Korea: A Case Study of Ulsan Industrial Complex
4. Decentralization Policy, Growth Pole Approach, and Resource Frontier Development: A Synthesis of the Response in Four Southeast Asian Countries
5. The Problem of Regional Disparities: An Analysis of Indian Policies and Programmes
6. Rural Industrialization in China: Approaches and Results
Part II. Alternative Approaches to Regional Development in Asia
7. Agropolitan Development: Towards a New Strategy for Regional Planning in Asia
8. The Changing Pattern of Population Distribution in Japan and its Implications for Developing Countries
9. Growth Strategies and Human Settlement Systems in Developing Countries
10. Development Poles: Do they Exist?
11. Growth Poles and Regional Policy in Open Dualistic Economies: Western Theory and Asian Reality
Index
Details
- No. of pages:
- 288
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Pergamon 1978
- Published:
- 1st January 1978
- Imprint:
- Pergamon
- eBook ISBN:
- 9781483160474