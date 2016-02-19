Studies in the Agricultural and Food Sciences: Growth in Animals discusses the more advanced concepts of growth, its changes and effects on different animals and systems, and its implications for agriculture. Based on a symposium of the same name, the book defines growth and its effects on the whole body; the biochemical and genetic determinants that affect it; and the effect of thermal environment on growth and its relation with immunity. Growth of bones, muscle nucleic acid and protein, and adipose tissue are also explained. The text also encompasses the relation of growth and gut microflora; the effects of growth-promoting agents in ruminant animals and single-stomach animals; and growth and breeding performance in animals. The growth in mammals and birds for meat production and its effects on the meat quality of animals are also covered in this book. This monograph is recommended for those who would want to start or are currently running animal and poultry farms, as well as for scientists who wish to study the phenomenon of growth for the betterment of agriculture.