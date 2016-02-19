Growth Factors - 1st Edition - ISBN: 9780080226293, 9781483145884

Growth Factors

1st Edition

Cellular Growth Processes, Growth Factors, Hormonal Control of Growth

Editors: Knud W. Kastrup Jens Høiriis Nielsen
eBook ISBN: 9781483145884
Imprint: Pergamon
Published Date: 1st January 1978
Page Count: 128
Description

Growth Factors: Cellular Growth Processes, Growth Factors, Hormonal Control of Growth is a compilation of papers from the 11th Meeting of the Federation of European Biochemical Societies in Copenhagen in 1977.
The book explains the process that leads to cell replication in vitro and to actual growth in vivo. One paper then examines the use of a combined method to analyze growth control in a culture specimen. Another paper notes the evidence favoring the hypotheses that a delicately regulated increase in the amount of adenine and guanine nucleotide can affect significantly the metabolic pattern of cells that are likely to begin a new mitotic cycle. The book also discusses the possibility that natural polyamines can serve as growth factors and regulate cell growth in some microorganisms and in cell lines of animal origin. Consequently, the use of polyamine measurements to diagnose markers in human malignancies is one practical application of polyamine metabolism.
The book also explains the effect of collagen on the chondrogenic differentiation of somite and limb bud mesenchyme on the biochemical processes in bone and cartilage formation. Another paper then discusses the effects of sex hormones on the growth of normal tissues, particularly on lean and fat tissues.
The book can prove useful for biologists, chemists, biochemists, and academicians interested in cellular microbiology.

Table of Contents


General Introduction to the Proceedings

Introduction to Colloquium on Cellular Growth Processes, Growth Factors and Hormonal Control of Growth

Biochemical and Membrane Aspects of Growth Control

Significance of Purine Nucleotide Metabolism in Growth Control

Role of Polyamines in Growth Control

Biochemical Processes in Cartilage and Bone Formation: Effect of Collagen on the Chondrogenic Differentiation of Somite and Limb Bud Mesenchyme

Biological Effects and Receptor Binding of Non-suppressible Insulin-like Activity (NSILA)

Chemistry of NSILA (= IGF): Structural Homology to Pro-insulin

Receptor Binding and Biological Effects of Somatomedin A In Vitro

Chemistry and Biology of the Somatomedins

Urogastrone and Epidermal Growth Factor

Growth Hormone, Biochemical Aspects

Nerve Growth Factor — Some Biological Considerations

Influence of Thyroid Hormones on Growth and Growth-related Processes

Influence of Sexual Hormones on Growth Processes

Index

No. of pages:
128
Language:
English
Copyright:
© Pergamon 1978
Published:
Imprint:
Pergamon
eBook ISBN:
9781483145884

