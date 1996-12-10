Growth Control in Woody Plants - 1st Edition - ISBN: 9780124242104, 9780080532684

Growth Control in Woody Plants

1st Edition

Series Volume Editors: Jacques Roy
Authors: Theodore Kozlowski Stephen Pallardy
eBook ISBN: 9780080532684
Hardcover ISBN: 9780124242104
Imprint: Academic Press
Published Date: 10th December 1996
Page Count: 641
Table of Contents

Introduction. Seed Germination and Seedling Growth. Physiological Regulation of Vegetative Growth. Physiological Regulation of Reproductive Growth. Environmental Regulation of Vegetative Growth. Environmental Regulation of Reproductive Growth. Cultural Practices and Vegetative Growth. Cultural Practices and Reproductive Growth. Biotechnology. Subject Index.

Description

The processes and mechanisms that control the growth of woody plants are of crucial importance for both economic and biological reasons. The comprehensive coverage of Growth Control in Woody Plants includes discussion of the growth controlling factors in both reproductive structures (flowers, fruit, seeds, pollen, etc.) and vegetative organs (stems, branches, leaves, and roots). Other major topics covered include seed germination, seedling growth, physiological and environmental regulation of growth, cultural practices, and biotechnology. This comprehensive treatment of the many factors that control the growth of woody plants can serve both as a valuable text and as a frequently used reference.

Key Features

  • Includes comprehensive representation of a broad subject
  • Provides thorough bibliographic coverage
  • Well illustrated
  • Serves as a vital companion to Physiology of Woody Plants, Second Edition

Details

No. of pages:
641
Language:
English
Copyright:
© Academic Press 1997
Published:
Imprint:
Academic Press
eBook ISBN:
9780080532684
Hardcover ISBN:
9780124242104

Reviews

@qu:"The book will be useful for students and researchers already familiar with plant physiology because it provides an efficient means of accessing the primary literature in an impressive array of topics. The authors are to be commended for a no-nonsense compilation of the vast literature on woody plant physiology." @source:--THE QUARTERLY REVIEW OF BIOLOGY @qu:"...this book gives a broad and valuable overview for students on woody plants and many fields of applied and basic plant science. It can also be used as a reference book for researchers." @source:--JOURNAL OF PLANT PHYSIOLOGY

Ratings and Reviews

About the Series Volume Editors

Jacques Roy Series Volume Editor

Affiliations and Expertise

Centre d'Ecologie Fantionnelle et Evolutive, Centre National de la Recherche Scientifique, Montpellier, France

About the Authors

Theodore Kozlowski Author

Affiliations and Expertise

College of Natural Resources, University of California, Berkeley, U.S.A.

Stephen Pallardy Author

Affiliations and Expertise

School of Natural Resources, University of Missouri, Columbia, U.S.A.

