Growth Control in Woody Plants
1st Edition
Table of Contents
Introduction. Seed Germination and Seedling Growth. Physiological Regulation of Vegetative Growth. Physiological Regulation of Reproductive Growth. Environmental Regulation of Vegetative Growth. Environmental Regulation of Reproductive Growth. Cultural Practices and Vegetative Growth. Cultural Practices and Reproductive Growth. Biotechnology. Subject Index.
Description
The processes and mechanisms that control the growth of woody plants are of crucial importance for both economic and biological reasons. The comprehensive coverage of Growth Control in Woody Plants includes discussion of the growth controlling factors in both reproductive structures (flowers, fruit, seeds, pollen, etc.) and vegetative organs (stems, branches, leaves, and roots). Other major topics covered include seed germination, seedling growth, physiological and environmental regulation of growth, cultural practices, and biotechnology. This comprehensive treatment of the many factors that control the growth of woody plants can serve both as a valuable text and as a frequently used reference.
Key Features
- Includes comprehensive representation of a broad subject
- Provides thorough bibliographic coverage
- Well illustrated
- Serves as a vital companion to Physiology of Woody Plants, Second Edition
Details
- No. of pages:
- 641
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Academic Press 1997
- Published:
- 10th December 1996
- Imprint:
- Academic Press
- eBook ISBN:
- 9780080532684
- Hardcover ISBN:
- 9780124242104
Reviews
@qu:"The book will be useful for students and researchers already familiar with plant physiology because it provides an efficient means of accessing the primary literature in an impressive array of topics. The authors are to be commended for a no-nonsense compilation of the vast literature on woody plant physiology." @source:--THE QUARTERLY REVIEW OF BIOLOGY @qu:"...this book gives a broad and valuable overview for students on woody plants and many fields of applied and basic plant science. It can also be used as a reference book for researchers." @source:--JOURNAL OF PLANT PHYSIOLOGY
Ratings and Reviews
About the Series Volume Editors
Jacques Roy Series Volume Editor
Affiliations and Expertise
Centre d'Ecologie Fantionnelle et Evolutive, Centre National de la Recherche Scientifique, Montpellier, France
About the Authors
Theodore Kozlowski Author
Affiliations and Expertise
College of Natural Resources, University of California, Berkeley, U.S.A.
Stephen Pallardy Author
Affiliations and Expertise
School of Natural Resources, University of Missouri, Columbia, U.S.A.