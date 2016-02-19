Growth Centres in Spatial Planning - 1st Edition - ISBN: 9780080180557, 9781483158532

Growth Centres in Spatial Planning

1st Edition

Pergamon Urban and Regional Planning

Authors: Malcolm J. Moseley
eBook ISBN: 9781483158532
Imprint: Pergamon
Published Date: 1st January 1974
Page Count: 204
Description

Growth Centres in Spatial Planning examines the role of growth centers in spatial planning in terms of achieving the intended objectives. Intended objectives include improving a region's potential for adopting innovations, a saving in public investment on infrastructure, a more efficient pattern of service provision, a dissemination of growth impulses throughout the problem region, and the interception of would-be migrants from the region. More specifically, this book analyzes the extent to which growth-center policies are likely to attain these objectives and how such policies might be modified accordingly. This text consists of eight chapters and begins with an appraisal of growth-center theory and growth-center policy, along with the fundamental issues that are involved in putting such policies into practice. This is followed by a discussion on regional policies with a clear growth-center element in Scotland, Ireland, and France. The reader is then introduced to the link between urban centers and the diffusion of innovations; the degree to which the spatial concentration of investment is desirable in order to achieve the most economic pattern of service provision; and the role of spatial agglomeration in stimulating economic growth. The spatial impact of growth centers and the role of growth centers in generating, intercepting, and attracting migrants are also considered. This text concludes with a chapter that proposes some policy guidelines and directions for research. This book will be of interest to planners and policymakers involved in urban planning and regional development more generally.

Table of Contents


Preface

1. Growth-Center Theory and Growth-Center Policy

Growth-Pole Theory

The Growth-Center Concept

Growth-Center Policies

2. Growth Centers in Practice

Scotland

Ireland

France

Conclusion

3. Urban Centers and the Diffusion of Innovations

"Innovation" and "Diffusion"

The Role Urban Size in Innovation Diffusion

Some Caveats about Urban Size

Conclusion: Implications for Policy

4. Public Scale and Service Provision

Public Sector Scale Economies

Urban Threshold Analysis

The Provision of Personal Services

Conclusion

5. Agglomeration Economies and the Stimulation of Growth

Agglomeration Economies

Cumulative Causation, Ratchets and Spurts

Industrial Linkage as an Agglomerative Force

Urban Size and Industrial Growth

Urban Size and Population Growth

Conclusion

6. Growth Centers: Their Spatial Impact

Two Relevant Models

Impact via the Labor Market

Industrial Linkage

Personal Expenditure

Innovation Diffusion

Conclusions

7. The Generation, Interception and Attraction of Migrants

The Generation of Migration

The Attraction of Migrants

Conclusion

8. Conclusion: Implications for Policy and Research

Lessons for Urban Size

Some Policy Guidelines

Some Suggestions for Research

Bibliography

Index


About the Author

Malcolm J. Moseley

