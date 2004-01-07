Growth and Development Across the Lifespan
1st Edition
A Health Promotion Focus
Description
This book provides introductory coverage of growth and development throughout the lifespan. The content emphasizes normal aspects as well as the unique problems and health promotion needs of each age and stage of development. It features a strong health promotion theme structured around Healthy People 2010 objectives.
Key Features
- Lifespan coverage from birth to death, including bereavement, helps students integrate concepts related to normal changes in each stage of the life cycle.
- Authors are active in clinical practice and have access to current research and trends in health promotion, providing readers with the most up-to-date, accurate information
- Health promotion and disease prevention content, including Healthy People 2010 objectives, is highlighted throughout the book
- Cultural content is highlighted throughout the book to encourage students to consider the cultural implications of healthcare at every stage of development
- Separate chapter on geriatrics discuss the theories of aging, physiological and psychological aspects of aging, health promotion and maintenance, and the role of the nurse and health care worker in caring for the geriatric patient to help students understand how to promote quality of life in advanced old age
- Teaching techniques for every developmental stage are part of a consistent chapter format and provide age-appropriate patient education tips
- Consistent chapter organization for each stage of growth and development makes information easy to access
- Critical Thinking box with a scenario and questions appears at the end of the chapter to help students consider all variables when planning nursing care across the lifespan
- Student learning features include Objectives, Chapter Outline, Key Terms, Key Points and Multiple-Choice Review Questions
- Appendixes for Recommended Adult Immunization Schedule and Recommended Immunizations for Adults with Medical Conditions provide essential health promotion information
- Appendix for Paradigms of Cultural Influences Across the Lifespan offers a unique view of culture and how it affects people during specific developmental stages
- Glossary includes definitions of Key Terms as well as additional terms related to the content so students don't need to turn to a separate resource to understand related terminology
- Bibliography and Internet Resources are organized by chapter in one list at the end of the book to facilitate further study
Table of Contents
Chapter 1 Healthy People 2010
Chapter 2 Government Influences on Health Care
Chapter 3 The Influence of Family on Developing a Lifestyle
Chapter 4 Theories of Development
Chapter 5 Prenatal Influences on Healthy Development
Chapter 6 The Infant
Chapter 7 Early Childhood
Chapter 8 Middle Childhood
Chapter 9 Adolescence
Chapter 10 Young Adulthood
Chapter 11 Middle Adulthood
Chapter 12 Late Adulthood
Chapter 13 Geriatrics: Advanced Old-Age
Chapter 14 Planning for the End of a Generation
Chapter 15 Bereavement
Appendix A: Immunization Schedules.
(1) Recommended Adult Immunization Schedule, United States, 2002-2003
(2) Recommended Immunizations for Adults with Medical Conditions, United States, 2002-2003
Appendix B: Paradigm of Cultural Influence Across the Lifespan
Details
- No. of pages:
- 320
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Saunders 2004
- Published:
- 7th January 2004
- Imprint:
- Saunders
- eBook ISBN:
- 9781455733156
About the Author
Gloria Leifer
Gloria Leifer, MA, RN, CNE
Affiliations and Expertise
Professor, Obstetric and Pediatric Nursing, Riverside City College, Riverside, CA
Heidi Hartston
Affiliations and Expertise
Clinical Psychologist, Stanford University Medical Center; Assistant Clinical Professor, University of California at San Francisco, San Francisco, CA