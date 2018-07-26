Growing Your Library Career with Social Media - 1st Edition - ISBN: 9780081024119, 9780081024126

Growing Your Library Career with Social Media

1st Edition

Authors: Daniella Smith
eBook ISBN: 9780081024126
Paperback ISBN: 9780081024119
Imprint: Chandos Publishing
Published Date: 26th July 2018
Page Count: 208
Description

Growing Your Career with Social Media presents social media tools, current trends and professional development strategies to help busy librarians remain up-to-date. This title offers advice from librarians on how to use social media for career development and continuing education. Advice is based on accumulated experience from professionals who have incorporated social media into their professional lives. The book includes interviews and suggests ways librarians can use social media as a tool for self-promotion. It includes tables of social media tools and their potential uses, and also provides resources, lists, organizations and information on librarians currently active in social media.

Key Features

  • Gives strategies, resources, and social media tools for career advancement in librarianship
  • Presents interviews from experienced librarians on how best to use social media
  • Offers real-world experience of great use to practicing librarians
  • Incorporates original research unique to this book, which librarians can use
  • Includes practical resources so librarians can start using social media tools immediately

Readership

Librarians, academic librarians, specialist librarians including corporate librarians, library leaders, library managers; postgraduate students and researchers in library and information science and early career librarians

Table of Contents

Section 1: Introduction

How this Book Can Help You

Book features

Section Introductions

Section Challenges

Additional Resources

Appendices

Section 2: Why Social Media Matters

Chapter 1: Defining social media

Chapter 2: Social media trends

Chapter 3: The evolving roles of

librarians and libraries

Chapter 4: How social media is used for libraries

Section Challenge

References

Additional Resources

Section 3: Career Development

Chapter 5: Differences Between Popular Social Media Networks

Facebook

Linkedin

Blogger and WordPress

YouTube

Twitter

Instagram

Popular Social Media Platforms Infographic

Table- Websites that Teach About Social Media

Chapter 6: Using Social Media for Professional Development

Locating Opportunities with Digital Curation

Setting up Alerts and RSS Feeds

Automating Your Social Media Activities

HootSuite Tip Sheet

If This Than That (IFTTT) Tip Sheet

Chapter 7: Using Social Media to Find Career Opportunities

Table- Organizations on Social Media for Finding Jobs

Chapter 8: Using Social Media for Networking

Defining Personal Learning Networks (PLN)

Creating Your Own Network PLN

Table- Learning Networks on Social Media for Professional Development

Chapter 9: Branding Yourself with Social Media

Defining Branding

Tools for Developing Your Professional Presence

Branding Strategies

Creating Content

How to Share Content

Infographic-The Do’s and Don'ts of Sharing Content

Infographic- Types of Copyright Licenses

Getting Started with User-Generated Content

Section Challenge

References

Additional Resources

Section 4: Case Studies

Section Introduction

Chapter 10: Case Studies

Interview 1

Interview 2

Interview 3

Interview 4

Interview 5

Section Challenge

References

Additional Resources

Summary of Case Study Tips

Section 5: Closing Suggestions

Section Introduction

Chapter 11: Social Media Precautions

Social Media Pros and Cons

Keeping Your Social Presence Professional

Understanding Netiquette Rules

Following Your 　Digital Footprint

Ethical Use of Social Media

The Legalities of Social Media

Infographic- Types of Copyright Licenses

Addressing Negative Feedback

Section Challenge

References

Additional Resources

Section 6: Appendices

Table- Directory of Social Media Tools with Descriptions of Their Purpose

Table- Popular Librarians on Social Media

Table- Librarian Chats

Table- Locating Graphics for Social Media Posts

Table- Organizations on Social Media Offering Professional Development

About the Author

Daniella Smith

Daniella Smith

Daniella Smith is an Associate Professor in the Department of Information Science at the University of North Texas, USA. She has over a decade of librarianship experience. Daniella holds three graduate degrees in the library and information sciences field, including a PhD. She teaches multiple courses that include the use of technology by librarians for professional practice.

Affiliations and Expertise

Associate Professor, Department of Information Science, University of North Texas, USA

