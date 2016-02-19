Groups - Modular Mathematics Series - 1st Edition - ISBN: 9780340610459, 9780080571652

Groups - Modular Mathematics Series

1st Edition

Authors: Camilla Jordan David Jordan
eBook ISBN: 9780080571652
Paperback ISBN: 9780340610459
Imprint: Butterworth-Heinemann
Published Date: 1st July 1994
Page Count: 224
Sales tax will be calculated at check-out Price includes VAT/GST
4400.00
3740.00
49.95
42.46
52.95
45.01
43.95
37.36
38.99
33.14
Unavailable
Price includes VAT/GST
49.95
42.46
29.99
25.49
49.95
42.46
37.95
32.26
4400.00
3740.00
Unavailable
Price includes VAT/GST

eBook format help

Institutional Subscription

Support Center

Secure Checkout

Personal information is secured with SSL technology.

Free Shipping

Free global shipping
No minimum order.

Table of Contents

1.Squares and circles 2.Functions and permutations 3.Linear transformations and matrices 4.The group axiom 5.Subgroups 1 6.Group actions 7.Relations and modular arithmetic 8.Homomorphisms and isomorphisms 9.Subgroups 2 10.Co-sets and Lagrange's theorem 11.Orbit-stabilizer theorem and applications 12.Finding subgroups 13.Groups of small order 14.Conjugacy 15.Faithful actions 16.Factor groups 17.Conclusions Suggestions for further projects Further reading.

Description

This text provides an introduction to group theory with an emphasis on clear examples. The authors present groups as naturally occurring structures arising from symmetry in geometrical figures and other mathematical objects. Written in a 'user-friendly' style, where new ideas are always motivated before being fully introduced, the text will help readers to gain confidence and skill in handling group theory notation before progressing on to applying it in complex situations. An ideal companion to any first or second year course on the topic.

Readership

First and second year mathematics undergraduates. Also invaluable to undergraduate physicists and engineers.

Details

No. of pages:
224
Language:
English
Copyright:
© Butterworth-Heinemann 1994
Published:
Imprint:
Butterworth-Heinemann
eBook ISBN:
9780080571652
Paperback ISBN:
9780340610459

Ratings and Reviews

About the Authors

Camilla Jordan Author

David Jordan Author

Request Quote

Tax Exemption

We cannot process tax exempt orders online. If you wish to place a tax exempt order please contact us.