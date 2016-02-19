Groups in Contact
1st Edition
The Psychology of Desegregation
Groups in Contact: The Psychology of Desegregation uses the contact hypothesis as a point of departure and provides new data obtained in a variety of social contexts. The contact hypothesis states that attitudes toward a disliked social group will become more positive with increased interpersonal interaction. The various chapters provide a picture of the desegregation process as a complex interplay between the cognitive processes within the individual and the structural features of the social environment. What emerges is an expanded theory of contact based on social categorization and social comparison processes. The book is organized into three parts. The chapters in Part I deal with issues of intergroup contact in a wide range of cultures and settings, each focusing on a particular social or political factor that influences receptivity to intergroup interaction and affects its outcomes. The chapters in Part II review the effects of specific interventions that have been introduced into desegregation settings with the intent of improving intergroup acceptance in those settings. Part III provides a systematic integration of the preceding chapters within a common theoretical framework. Although this book is written primarily from the perspective of social psychology, it is intended for students of intergroup relations in all disciplines. It was also written with policymakers, as well as social science researchers, in mind.
Contributors
Foreword
Preface
1. The Social Psychology of Desegregation: an Introduction
Introduction
Overview of the Volume
References
Part I. Issues In Desegregation Research
2. Cultural Relations in Plural Societies: Alternatives to Segregation and Their Sociopsychological Implications
A Model of Cultural Relations in Plural Societies
The Societal Context of Cultural Relations
Studies of Cultural Contact in Canada
References
3. Links between Educational Status and Prejudice: Ethnic Attitudes in West Germany
Overview
Background
Study I: an Initial Exploration of Cognitive Mediators
Study II: Cognitive and Motivational Factors
Contacts and Attitudes
References
4. Interethnic Relations and Education: an Israeli Perspective
Historical Background
Course of the Chapter
Patterns of Acceptance and Rejection
Schools before Reform
Introduction of School Integration
Outcomes of the Educational Reform
Integration as a Situational Contingent
Supportive Intervention
A Look to the Future: a Theory of Perceived Inequality
References
5. The Desegregated School: Problems in Status Power and Interethnic Climate
Academic and Racial Status
The Status Equalization Project
Black Power as a Natural Treatment
Interracial Conflict
The Teacher as a Factor in Classroom Status
Origins of Minority Group Influence
Conclusions
References
6. Desegregation of Suburban Neighborhoods
Introduction
Segregation in Suburbia: Context and Issues
Desegregation of Suburban Neighborhoods: Initial Response to Black Neighbors
Desegregation of Suburban Neighborhoods: Long-Term Effects
Discussion
References
7. The Trajectory of Local Desegregation Controversies and Whites' Opposition to Busing
Models of Opposition to Busing
Self-Interest
Symbolic Racism
An Over-Time Analysis
Discussion
References
Part II. Improving Outcomes of Desegregation in Specific Settings
8. Cooperative Interaction in Multiethnic Contexts
A Laboratory Test of the Overall Contact Hypothesis
Cooperation in the Attainment of Personal Goals among Mothers in an Interracial Preschool
Cooperative Interdependence in Ethnically Heterogeneous Classroom Groups
Other Studies of Cooperating Groups in Multiethnic Schools
Experiments on the Determinants of Respect and Liking in Cooperating Interracial Laboratory Groups
Summary
References
9. Goal Interdependence and Interpersonal Attraction in Heterogeneous Classrooms: a Metanalysis
Goal Interdependence
Goal Interdependence and Interpersonal Attraction
Findings from Other Studies
Summary and Conclusions
Practical Implications
References
Appendix A: Studies Included in Metanalysis: Cross-Ethnic
Appendix B: Studies Included in Metanalysis: Mainstreaming
10. Intergroup Acceptance in Classroom and Playground Settings
Preliminary Field Studies
A Field Experiment
References
11. The Role of Ignorance in Intergroup Relations
Ignorance and Prejudice: Early Work
Reexamination of Ignorance as a Cause of Prejudice
Causal Model of Ignorance and Prejudice
Conclusion
References
12. Training for Desegregation in the Military
A Model of Interethnic Behavior
The Response to the Problem: Inception of the Program at the Defense Department
Military Race Relations Training Evaluated
References
Part III. Conclusion
13. Beyond the Contact Hypothesis: Theoretical Perspectives on Desegregation
Social Identity Theory
Alternative Process Models
References
Author Index
Subject Index
- 332
- English
- © Academic Press 1984
- 1st April 1984
- Academic Press
- 9781483259338
Norman Miller
Associate Professor of Psychiatry and Neurology, Chief of Division of Addiction Programs, Departments of Psychiatry and Neurology, University of Illinois at Chicago, Chicago, IL