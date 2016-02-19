Group Theory in Physics - 1st Edition - ISBN: 9780121898045, 9780080917481

Group Theory in Physics, Volume 2

1st Edition

Editors: N. March
Authors: John Cornwell
eBook ISBN: 9780080917481
Paperback ISBN: 9780121898045
Imprint: Academic Press
Published Date: 14th May 1986
Page Count: 562
Sales tax will be calculated at check-out Price includes VAT/GST
93.00
79.05
11600.00
9860.00
125.00
106.25
134.00
113.90
101.00
85.85
Unavailable
Price includes VAT/GST

Institutional Subscription

Support Center

Secure Checkout

Personal information is secured with SSL technology.

Free Shipping

Free global shipping
No minimum order.

Table of Contents

OF VOLUME 2: The Role of Lie Algebras. Relationships between Lie Groups and Lie Algebras. The Three-Dimensional Rotation Groups. The Structure of Semi-Simple Lie Algebras. Semi-Simple Real Lie Algebras. Representations of Semi-Simple Lie Algebras and Groups. Developments of the Representation Theory. The Homogeneous Lorentz Groups and the Poincare Groups. Global Internal Symmetries of Elementary Particles.

Description

Now available in a convenient paperback edition! Volume 1 treats in detail the fundamental concepts of the theory of groups and their role in physics, plus their application to molecular and solid state physics. In Volume 2 the theory of Lie groups and Lie algebras is presented and applied to atomic and high-energy physics, concluding with an account of the recently developed gauge theories of fundamental interactions.

The extensive appendices contain background material and comprehensive tabulations of ther properties of crystallographic point groups and semi-simple Lie groups and Lie algebras.

Readership

Physicists and mathematicians.

Details

No. of pages:
562
Language:
English
Copyright:
© Academic Press 1986
Published:
Imprint:
Academic Press
eBook ISBN:
9780080917481
Paperback ISBN:
9780121898045

Ratings and Reviews

About the Editors

N. March Editor

Affiliations and Expertise

University of Oxford

About the Authors

John Cornwell Author

J.F. Cornwell is a professor of theoretical physics at the University of Saint Andrews. He is a Fellow of the Royal Society of Edinburgh. Cornwell's research interestsin mathematical physics have extended from solid-state theory to fundamental particle physics, with group theory and its related mathematical developments providing a unifying theme.

Affiliations and Expertise

University of Saint Andrews

Request Quote

Tax Exemption

We cannot process tax exempt orders online. If you wish to place a tax exempt order please contact us.