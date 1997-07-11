Group Theory in Physics, Volume 1
1st Edition
An Introduction
The Basic Framework. The Structure of Groups. Lie Groups. Representation of Groups--Principal Ideas. Representation of Groups--Developments. Group Theory in Quantum Mechanical Calculations. Crystallographic Space Groups. The Role of Lie Algebras. The Relationships Between Lie Groups and Lie Algebras Explored. The Three-Dimensional Rotation Groups. The Structure of Semi-Simple Lie Algebras. Representations of Semi-Simple Lie Algebras. Symmetry Schemes for the Elementary Particles. Appendices. References. Subject Index.
This book, an abridgment of Volumes I and II of the highly respected Group Theory in Physics, presents a carefully constructed introduction to group theory and its applications in physics. The book provides anintroduction to and description of the most important basic ideas and the role that they play in physical problems. The clearly written text contains many pertinent examples that illustrate the topics, even for those with no background in group theory.
This work presents important mathematical developments to theoretical physicists in a form that is easy to comprehend and appreciate. Finite groups, Lie groups, Lie algebras, semi-simple Lie algebras, crystallographic point groups and crystallographic space groups, electronic energy bands in solids, atomic physics, symmetry schemes for fundamental particles, and quantum mechanics are all covered in this compact new edition.
- Covers both group theory and the theory of Lie algebras
- Includes studies of solid state physics, atomic physics, and fundamental particle physics
- Contains a comprehensive index
- Provides extensive examples
Senior undergraduates and graduate students in physics as well as post-doctoral students.
- No. of pages:
- 349
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Academic Press 1997
- Published:
- 11th July 1997
- Imprint:
- Academic Press
- eBook ISBN:
- 9780080532660
- Paperback ISBN:
- 9780121898007
"....Very clearly written for theoretical physicists and, overall, very precise from the mathematical point of view, such a book is suitable for advanced undergraduate and postgraduate students, in particular. If you read the preface, you also immediately understand that the author has the solicitude "to try to overcome the communication barrier" between physicists and pure mathematicians. I strongly recommend the bijective character of such an application between the two communities: I expect that this will suggest more and more constructive interactions. This is definitely a very good approach to group theory in physics." --MATHEMATICAL REVIEWS, November 1998
John Cornwell Author
J.F. Cornwell is a professor of theoretical physics at the University of Saint Andrews. He is a Fellow of the Royal Society of Edinburgh. Cornwell's research interestsin mathematical physics have extended from solid-state theory to fundamental particle physics, with group theory and its related mathematical developments providing a unifying theme.
University of Saint Andrews