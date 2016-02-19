Group Theory for Social Workers - 1st Edition - ISBN: 9780080189550, 9781483297200

Group Theory for Social Workers

1st Edition

Authors: K. Heap
eBook ISBN: 9781483297200
Imprint: Pergamon
Published Date: 1st September 1977
Table of Contents

(partial) Introduction. Some purposes and types of groups. Group formation. Differentiation and integration. Communication in groups. Interaction. Group structure. Group development.

Description

Presents aspects of group theory from the disciplines of social and developmental psychology, small-group psychology, psycho-analytical theory and practice. The concepts discussed are chosen for their relevance to understanding the behavior of clients who are members of groups in social work treatment, and the book is extensively illustrated by case extracts from social work practice

Details

Language:
English
Copyright:
© Pergamon 1977
Published:
Imprint:
Pergamon
eBook ISBN:
9781483297200

@qu:This is an excellent background book which achieves its purpose with élan.

British Journal of Social Work @source:

About the Authors

K. Heap Author

Affiliations and Expertise

Aarhus School of Social Work, Denmark

