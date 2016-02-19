Group Theory for Social Workers
1st Edition
(partial) Introduction. Some purposes and types of groups. Group formation. Differentiation and integration. Communication in groups. Interaction. Group structure. Group development.
Presents aspects of group theory from the disciplines of social and developmental psychology, small-group psychology, psycho-analytical theory and practice. The concepts discussed are chosen for their relevance to understanding the behavior of clients who are members of groups in social work treatment, and the book is extensively illustrated by case extracts from social work practice
@qu:This is an excellent background book which achieves its purpose with élan.
British Journal of Social Work @source:
K. Heap Author
Aarhus School of Social Work, Denmark