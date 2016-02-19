Group Theory and Its Applications focuses on the applications of group theory in physics and chemistry.

The selection first offers information on the algebras of lie groups and their representations and induced and subduced representations. Discussions focus on the functions of positive type and compact groups; orthogonality relations for square-integrable representations; group, topological, Borel, and quotient structures; and classification of semisimple lie algebras in terms of their root systems. The text then takes a look at the generalization of Euler's angles and projective representation of the Poincare group in a quaternionic Hilbert space.

The manuscript ponders on group theory in atomic spectroscopy, group lattices and homomorphism, and group theory in solid state physics. Topics include band theory of solids, lattice vibrations in solids, stationary states in the quantum theory of matter, coupled tensors, and shell structure. The text then examines the group theory of harmonic oscillators and nuclear structure and de Sitter space and positive energy.

The selection is a dependable reference for physicists and chemists interested in group theory and its applications.