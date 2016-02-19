Group Theory and Its Applications
1st Edition
Description
Group Theory and Its Applications focuses on the applications of group theory in physics and chemistry.
The selection first offers information on the algebras of lie groups and their representations and induced and subduced representations. Discussions focus on the functions of positive type and compact groups; orthogonality relations for square-integrable representations; group, topological, Borel, and quotient structures; and classification of semisimple lie algebras in terms of their root systems. The text then takes a look at the generalization of Euler's angles and projective representation of the Poincare group in a quaternionic Hilbert space.
The manuscript ponders on group theory in atomic spectroscopy, group lattices and homomorphism, and group theory in solid state physics. Topics include band theory of solids, lattice vibrations in solids, stationary states in the quantum theory of matter, coupled tensors, and shell structure. The text then examines the group theory of harmonic oscillators and nuclear structure and de Sitter space and positive energy.
The selection is a dependable reference for physicists and chemists interested in group theory and its applications.
Table of Contents
List of Contributors
Preface
Glossary of Symbols and Abbreviations
The Algebras of Lie Groups and Their Representations
I. Introduction
II. Preliminary Survey
III. Lie's Theorem, the Rank Theorem, and the First Criterion of Solvability
IV. The Cartan Subalgebra and Root Systems
V. The Classification of Semisimple Lie Algebras in Terms of Their Root Systems
VI. Representations and Weights for Semisimple Lie Algebras
References
Induced and Subdued Representations
I. Introduction
II. Group, Topological, Borel, and Quotient Structures
III. The Generalized Schur Lemma and Type I Representations
IV. Direct Integrals of Representations
V. Murray-von Neumann Typology
VI. Induced Representations of Finite Groups
VII. Orthogonality Relations for Square-Integrable Representations
VIII. Functions of Positive Type and Compact Groups
IX. Inducing for Locally Compact Groups
X. Applications
References
On a Generalization of Euler's Angles
I. Origin of the Problem
II. Summary of Results
III. Proof
IV. Corollary
References
Projective Representation of the Poincare Group in a Quaternionic Hilbert Space
I. Introduction
II. The Lattice Structure of General Quantum Mechanics
III. The Group of Automorphisms in a Proposition System
IV. Projective Representation of the Poincare Group in Quaternionic Hilbert Space
V. Conclusion
References
Group Theory in Atomic Spectroscopy
I. Introduction
II. Shell Structure
III. Coupled Tensors
IV. Representations
V. The Wigner-Eckart Theorem
VI. Conclusion
References
Group Lattices and Homomorphisms
I. Introduction
II. Groups
III. Symmetry Adaption of Vector Spaces
IV. The Lattice of the Quasi-Relativistic Dirac Hamiltonian
V. Applications
References
Group Theory in Solid State Physics
I. Introduction
II. Stationary States in the Quantum Theory of Matter
III. The Group of the Hamiltonian
IV. Symmetry Groups of Solids
V. Lattice Vibrations in Solids
VI. Band Theory of Solids
VII. Electromagnetic Fields in Solids
References
Group Theory of Harmonic Oscillators and Nuclear Structure
I. Introduction and Summary
II. The Symmetry Group U (3n); The Subgroup U(3) X U(n); Gelfand States
III. The Central Problem: Permutational Symmetry of the Orbital States
IV. Orbital Fractional Parentage Coefficients
V. Group Theory and n-Particle States in Spin-Isospin Space
VI. Spin-Isospin Fractional Parentage Coefficients
VII. Evaluation of Matrix Elements of One-Body and Two-Body Operators
VIII. The Few-Nucleon Problem
IX. The Elliott Model in Nuclear Shell Theory
X. Clustering Properties and Interactions
References
Broken Symmetry
I. Introduction
II. Wigner-Eckart Theorem
III. Some Relevant Group Theory
IV. Particle Physics SU(3) from the Point of View of the Wigner-Eckart Theorem
V. Foils to SU(3) and the Eightfold Way
VI. Broken Symmetry in Nuclear and Atomic Physics
VII. General Questions concerning Broken Symmetry
VIII. A Note on SU(6)
References
Broken SU(3) as a Particle Symmetry
I. Introduction
II. Perturbative Approach
III. Algebra of SU(3)
IV. Representations
V. Tensor and Wigner Operators
VI. Particle Classification, Masses, and Form Factors
VII. Some Remarks on R and SU(3)/Z3
VIII. Couplings and Decay Widths
IX. Weak Interactions
X. Appendix
References
De Sitter Space and Positive Energy
I. Introduction and Summary
II. Ambivalent Nature of the Classes of de Sitter Groups
III. The Infinitesimal Elements of Unitary Representations of the de Sitter Group
IV. Finite Elements of the Unitary Representations of Section III
V. Spatial and Time Reflections
VI. The Position Operators
VII. General Remarks about Contraction of Groups and Their Representations
VIII. Contraction of the Representations of the 2 + 1 de Sitter Group
References
Author Index
Subject Index
