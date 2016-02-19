Group Representations, Volume 2
1st Edition
Table of Contents
Projective Representations I. Second Cohomology Groups. Twisted Group Algebras. Introduction to Projective Representations. Covering Groups. Degrees of Irreducible Representations. Counting Irreducible Representations. Reduction to Smaller Groups. The Schur Multiplier. Operator Groups and Bilinear Forms. Free Groups, Homology and Resolutions. Generalities. Schur's Formula and Applications. Symmetric and Alternating Groups. Schur Multipliers of p-Groups. Cohomological G-Functors. Wreath Products. Linear Groups. Some Simple Groups. Schur Multipliers and Orthogonal Modules. Finite Coxeter Groups. Bibliography. Notation. Index.
Description
This second volume deals with projective representations and the Schur multiplier. Some further topics pertaining to projective representations will be covered in the next volume. The bibliography is extensive, leading the reader to various references for detailed discussions on the main topics as well as on related subjects.
Details
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © North Holland 1993
- Published:
- 15th March 1993
- Imprint:
- North Holland
- eBook ISBN:
- 9781483295091
Ratings and Reviews
About the Authors
Gregory Karpilovsky Author
Affiliations and Expertise
Department of Mathematics, California State University, Chico, CA,