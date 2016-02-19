Group Representations - 1st Edition - ISBN: 9780444887269, 9781483295091

Group Representations, Volume 2

1st Edition

Authors: Gregory Karpilovsky
eBook ISBN: 9781483295091
Imprint: North Holland
Published Date: 15th March 1993
Table of Contents

Projective Representations I. Second Cohomology Groups. Twisted Group Algebras. Introduction to Projective Representations. Covering Groups. Degrees of Irreducible Representations. Counting Irreducible Representations. Reduction to Smaller Groups. The Schur Multiplier. Operator Groups and Bilinear Forms. Free Groups, Homology and Resolutions. Generalities. Schur's Formula and Applications. Symmetric and Alternating Groups. Schur Multipliers of p-Groups. Cohomological G-Functors. Wreath Products. Linear Groups. Some Simple Groups. Schur Multipliers and Orthogonal Modules. Finite Coxeter Groups. Bibliography. Notation. Index.

Description

This second volume deals with projective representations and the Schur multiplier. Some further topics pertaining to projective representations will be covered in the next volume. The bibliography is extensive, leading the reader to various references for detailed discussions on the main topics as well as on related subjects.

Details

Language:
English
Copyright:
© North Holland 1993
Published:
Imprint:
North Holland
eBook ISBN:
9781483295091

About the Authors

Gregory Karpilovsky Author

Affiliations and Expertise

Department of Mathematics, California State University, Chico, CA,

