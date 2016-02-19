Groundwater Resources: Investigation and Development is a 13-chapter text that presents in a logical structure the various useful techniques for groundwater investigations. The introductory chapters deal with the general concepts of hydrology, types of aquifers and groundwater environments, and geographic and geologic topographic maps. These topics are followed by considerable chapters on groundwater investigation techniques, including geophysical and geochemical methods, drilling and isotope techniques, exploration, and pumping tests. The advantages and limitations of these techniques are examined. The discussion then shifts to interpretation and utilization of water level measurements and spring flow. The concluding chapters are devoted to determining the three boundaries enclosing the groundwater systems, namely, the fixed, movable, and arbitrary boundaries. These chapters also look into the principles of groundwater balances and groundwater reserves.

Table of Contents



Preface

Chapter 1 Overview of Terms and Concepts

1.1 Groundwater as Part of the Hydrologic Cycle

1.2 Geologic Classification of Rocks

1.3 Hydrologic Concepts

1.4 Phases of Groundwater Development

Further Readings

Chapter 2 Aquifer Types and Groundwater Environments

2.1 Alluvial Aquifers

2.2 Glacial Terrains

2.3 Sandstone-Shale Aquifers

2.4 Carbonate Rocks

2.5 Volcanic Terrains

2.6 Crystalline Rocks

2.7 Coastal Aquifers

2.8 Arid Regions

Further Readings

Chapter 3 Maps and Sections

3.1 Maps and Aerial Photographs

3.2 Geologic Cross Sections and Subsurface Maps

Further Readings

Chapter 4 Geophysical Methods

4.1 Geophysical Methods in Groundwater Investigations

4.2 Electrical Resistivity Methods

4.3 Electromagnetic Methods

4.4 Magnetometric Methods

4.5 Gravimetric Methods

4.6 Seismic Methods

4.7 Remote Sensing Techniques

4.8 Well-Logging Techniques

Further Readings

Chapter 5 Drilling for Exploration and Water Supply

5.1 Drilling Techniques

5.2 The Selection of Well Sites

5.3 Design Criteria for Production Boreholes

5.4 Design Criteria for Observation Boreholes

5.5 Sample Collection during Drilling

5.6 The Borehole Section (Well Log)

5.7 Organization and Supervision of a Drilling Campaign

Further Readings

Chapter 6 Pumping Tests

6.1 Confined Aquifer Tests

6.2 Phreatic Aquifer Tests

6.3 Steady-State Formulas

6.4 Partially Penetrating Wells

6.5 Vertical Anisotropy

6.6 Effects of Aquifers with Boundaries

6.7 Leaky Aquifers

6.8 Step Drawdown Tests for the Determination of Well Losses

6.9 Single Well Drawdown Test

6.10 Single Well Recovery Test

6.11 Single Well Bailer and Slug Tests

6.12 Technical Procedures

6.13 Interpretation of Irregular Test Graphs

6.14 Mapping of Aquifer Constants

Further Readings

Chapter 7 Water Level Measurements, Hydrographs, and Water Level Maps

7.1 Accuracy of Water Level Measurements

7.2 Water Level Hydrographs

7.3 Water Level Maps

Further Readings

Chapter 8 Interpretation and Utilization of Spring Flow

8.1 Depletion Curve Analysis

8.2 The Utilization of Spring Flow

Further Readings

Chapter 9 Geochemical Methods

9.1 Chemical Analyses

9.2 Chemical Fieldwork

9.3 Groundwater Constituents

9.4 Chemical Processes Occurring in Groundwater

9.5 The Interpretation of Chemical Data

9.6 Quality Criteria for Groundwater Supplies

Further Readings

Chapter 10 Environmental Isotope Techniques

10.1 Hydrologically Important Properties of Isotopes

10.2 Stable Isotopes of Hydrogen and Oxygen

10.3 Tritium

10.4 Carbon 14

10.5 Sulfur 34

10.6 The Uranium Ratio 234U/238U

10.7 Sampling for Isotope Investigations

Further Readings

Chapter 11 Delineation of Groundwater Systems

Further Readings

Chapter 12 Groundwater Balances

12.1 Global Formulas

12.2 Geohydrologic Methods

12.3 Hydrometeorological Methods

12.4 The Salt Balance Method

12.5 Other Water Balance Methods

Further Readings

Chapter 13 Criteria for the Regional Exploitation of Groundwater

13.1 Groundwater Abstraction and Groundwater Reserves

13.2 Exploitation on a Sustained Basis

13.3 Exploitation of Groundwater Reserves

Further Readings

Chapter 14 Groundwater Observation Networks

Further Readings

Chapter 15 The Methodology of Groundwater Investigations

15.1 Organizational Aspects

15.2 Remarks concerning the Logical Structure of Groundwater Investigations

15.3 A Flow Chart for Groundwater Investigations

Further Readings

Appendix Units of Measurement and Conversion Factors

Index