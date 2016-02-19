Groundwater Resources
1st Edition
Investigation and Development
Description
Groundwater Resources: Investigation and Development is a 13-chapter text that presents in a logical structure the various useful techniques for groundwater investigations.
The introductory chapters deal with the general concepts of hydrology, types of aquifers and groundwater environments, and geographic and geologic topographic maps. These topics are followed by considerable chapters on groundwater investigation techniques, including geophysical and geochemical methods, drilling and isotope techniques, exploration, and pumping tests. The advantages and limitations of these techniques are examined. The discussion then shifts to interpretation and utilization of water level measurements and spring flow. The concluding chapters are devoted to determining the three boundaries enclosing the groundwater systems, namely, the fixed, movable, and arbitrary boundaries. These chapters also look into the principles of groundwater balances and groundwater reserves.
Table of Contents
Preface
Chapter 1 Overview of Terms and Concepts
1.1 Groundwater as Part of the Hydrologic Cycle
1.2 Geologic Classification of Rocks
1.3 Hydrologic Concepts
1.4 Phases of Groundwater Development
Further Readings
Chapter 2 Aquifer Types and Groundwater Environments
2.1 Alluvial Aquifers
2.2 Glacial Terrains
2.3 Sandstone-Shale Aquifers
2.4 Carbonate Rocks
2.5 Volcanic Terrains
2.6 Crystalline Rocks
2.7 Coastal Aquifers
2.8 Arid Regions
Further Readings
Chapter 3 Maps and Sections
3.1 Maps and Aerial Photographs
3.2 Geologic Cross Sections and Subsurface Maps
Further Readings
Chapter 4 Geophysical Methods
4.1 Geophysical Methods in Groundwater Investigations
4.2 Electrical Resistivity Methods
4.3 Electromagnetic Methods
4.4 Magnetometric Methods
4.5 Gravimetric Methods
4.6 Seismic Methods
4.7 Remote Sensing Techniques
4.8 Well-Logging Techniques
Further Readings
Chapter 5 Drilling for Exploration and Water Supply
5.1 Drilling Techniques
5.2 The Selection of Well Sites
5.3 Design Criteria for Production Boreholes
5.4 Design Criteria for Observation Boreholes
5.5 Sample Collection during Drilling
5.6 The Borehole Section (Well Log)
5.7 Organization and Supervision of a Drilling Campaign
Further Readings
Chapter 6 Pumping Tests
6.1 Confined Aquifer Tests
6.2 Phreatic Aquifer Tests
6.3 Steady-State Formulas
6.4 Partially Penetrating Wells
6.5 Vertical Anisotropy
6.6 Effects of Aquifers with Boundaries
6.7 Leaky Aquifers
6.8 Step Drawdown Tests for the Determination of Well Losses
6.9 Single Well Drawdown Test
6.10 Single Well Recovery Test
6.11 Single Well Bailer and Slug Tests
6.12 Technical Procedures
6.13 Interpretation of Irregular Test Graphs
6.14 Mapping of Aquifer Constants
Further Readings
Chapter 7 Water Level Measurements, Hydrographs, and Water Level Maps
7.1 Accuracy of Water Level Measurements
7.2 Water Level Hydrographs
7.3 Water Level Maps
Further Readings
Chapter 8 Interpretation and Utilization of Spring Flow
8.1 Depletion Curve Analysis
8.2 The Utilization of Spring Flow
Further Readings
Chapter 9 Geochemical Methods
9.1 Chemical Analyses
9.2 Chemical Fieldwork
9.3 Groundwater Constituents
9.4 Chemical Processes Occurring in Groundwater
9.5 The Interpretation of Chemical Data
9.6 Quality Criteria for Groundwater Supplies
Further Readings
Chapter 10 Environmental Isotope Techniques
10.1 Hydrologically Important Properties of Isotopes
10.2 Stable Isotopes of Hydrogen and Oxygen
10.3 Tritium
10.4 Carbon 14
10.5 Sulfur 34
10.6 The Uranium Ratio 234U/238U
10.7 Sampling for Isotope Investigations
Further Readings
Chapter 11 Delineation of Groundwater Systems
Further Readings
Chapter 12 Groundwater Balances
12.1 Global Formulas
12.2 Geohydrologic Methods
12.3 Hydrometeorological Methods
12.4 The Salt Balance Method
12.5 Other Water Balance Methods
Further Readings
Chapter 13 Criteria for the Regional Exploitation of Groundwater
13.1 Groundwater Abstraction and Groundwater Reserves
13.2 Exploitation on a Sustained Basis
13.3 Exploitation of Groundwater Reserves
Further Readings
Chapter 14 Groundwater Observation Networks
Further Readings
Chapter 15 The Methodology of Groundwater Investigations
15.1 Organizational Aspects
15.2 Remarks concerning the Logical Structure of Groundwater Investigations
15.3 A Flow Chart for Groundwater Investigations
Further Readings
Appendix Units of Measurement and Conversion Factors
Index
Details
- No. of pages:
- 282
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Academic Press 1981
- Published:
- 28th August 1981
- Imprint:
- Academic Press
- eBook ISBN:
- 9780323157827