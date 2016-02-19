Groundwater Resources Assessment - 1st Edition - ISBN: 9780444988959, 9780080870298

Groundwater Resources Assessment, Volume 38

1st Edition

Authors: J. Balek
eBook ISBN: 9780080870298
Imprint: Elsevier Science
Published Date: 7th September 1989
Page Count: 246
Table of Contents

1. Role of Hydrology in Groundwater Resources Management. 2. Hydrological Approach in Groundwater Resources Assessment. Hydrological and hydrogeological regions. Watershed, catchment and drainage basin. Components of the water balance equation. Precipitation. Runoff process. Communication component. Man's impact component. Evapotranspiration. Role of meteorology and climatology. References. 3. Analysis and Synthesis of the Water Balance Components. Groundwater-stream network interaction. Synthesis of the water balance equation. Duration curve analysis. Stabilisation of the water balance components. The concept of probability in groundwater regime analysis. References. 4. Groundwater Resources Formation and the Safe Yield Concept. Infiltration, percolation and seepage. Natural recharge of groundwater. Groundwater storage. Safe yield, groundwater exploitation and groundwater mining. References. 5. The System Approach to Groundwater Resources Assessment. Identification of the problem. Identification of the region involved. Identification of data. Identification of the hydrological regime. Identification of constraints. Identification of working methods. Identification of the subregions. Preliminary water balance analysis. Selection or rejection of the model approach. Model testing and adaptation for a regional problem. References. 6. Conceptual Analysis. General. Model conception. System analysis. Model input. Variable parameters. Soil moisture zones. Winter conditions. Interception. Surface runoff. Evapotranspirational process. Groundwater-baseflow interaction, flow routing and model outputs. Model testing. Model application. References. 7. Statistical and Probability Analysis. General. Time series. Multiple regression. Analysis of periodicity. Coherence of time series. Disturbances in hydrological sequences. Multidimensional Markov model. Spatial variation. Future development. References. 8. Groundwater Assessment and Management. General. Probability concept in safe yield analysis. Effects of land use upon the groundwater regime. Protective measures in regions with steadily declining groundwater level. Artificial recharge. Conjunctive use of water. References. Subject Index.

Description

The development of environmentally sound groundwater resources has recently become a high priority throughout the world. Many countries are currently developing comprehensive regulations for the management of groundwater resources. Within this framework an assessment of renewable groundwater resources is one of the most important factors.

This book is based on the author's many years of experience in the assessment of surface and subsurface water resources, field experiments and computer oriented work, in both developed and developing countries. An environmental approach is followed. Groundwater resources are seen as a part of the aquatic ecosystem in which not only geology but the whole lithosphere, vegetation, surface resources and atmosphere play an equally important role.

Both simple and advanced models are presented, which can also be applied to complicated geological structures where standard groundwater models fail to operate. Conceptual and stochastic models are presented in a form which the reader can use as a guide for further model development - an approach much in demand in regions where many different features and a variety of data are available. Experimental work leading to the identification of groundwater resources is also broadly discussed.

The book will prove valuable to students at university level, researchers, institutes, departments, and consultancies involved in water resources.

Details

No. of pages:
246
Language:
English
Copyright:
© Elsevier Science 1989
Published:
Imprint:
Elsevier Science
eBook ISBN:
9780080870298

About the Authors

J. Balek Author

