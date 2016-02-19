Groundwater Economics, Volume 39

Foreword. Introduction. Basic Concepts on Economy and Groundwater Economy. Basic economic concepts applied to groundwater management (A. Sanchez Gonzalez). Section I. Economic Aspects of Groundwater Exploration and Exploitation. Economics of groundwater works (A. Navarro). Economic considerations in groundwater resource evaluation (S.S.D. Foster). Economic aspects of groundwater exploration and assessment (J. Schwarz). Economic aspects of groundwater exploitation (S. Niñerola). Evaluation methodology for withdrawal costs obtained from studies on some groundwater aquifers (F.M. Spaziani, et al.). The intervention of hydrogeophysics in the economics of groundwater exploitation and management in Sicily (A. Cimino). Economic use of groundwater through the detailed knowledge of the aquifers penetrated by the well (A. Benton). Section II. Economic Aspects of Groundwater Use and Conservation. Economic assessment of the consequences of ground water use (J.A. Tinajero-Gonzalez). Economic aspects of groundwater protection (J. Vrba). Some aspects of the economics of groundwater (R.A. Downing). The economic dimension of aquifer protection - or putting a price on groundwater pollution (S.S.D. Foster, V. Foster). Economic aspects of groundwater development and use (R.G. Cummings, R.R. Lansford). Toward a correct evaluation of water economics: experience from the region of Murcia, Spain (J.D. Gutierrez Escudero). Economic aspects of groundwater development for irrigation and drainage in the Nile Vally (F.A.R. Attia, A.B.M. Lennaerts). Cost and price of water for irrigation in Spain (A. Sanchez Gonzalez). Extra cost of saline ground water treatment: case of Llobregat river delta (Spain) (J. Marce Miracle). Economic aspects of ground water use (K. Korim). Economic evaluation of a pilot study for the reclamation of the alluvial aquifer of La Llagosta basin (A. Navarro, M.A. Soler). Section III. Economic Aspects of Groundwater Management. Central issues in the combined management of surface and groundwaters (N. Buras, S.C. Nunn). Economic aspects of the conjunctive use of ground and surface water (A. Sahuquillo). Ground water externalities (A. Sanchez Gonzalez). The buffer role of groundwater when supply of surface water is uncertain (Y. Tsur, A. Issar). Strict aquifer control rules versus unrestricted groundwater exploitation: comments on economic consequences (E. Custodio). Mining of aquifers near metropolitan areas: towards a general framework for policy analysis (J.F. Thomas, W.E. Martin). On methods of optimization in the design of wellfields in coastal aquifers (A. Hoyos-Limon et al.). Consumption of groundwater as a private or a public good (J. Pasqual, I. Rocabert). An optimization approach for selecting feasible groundwater policies in the Nile delta (M.S.M. Farid). Ground water markets and small farmer development: an argument and evidence from India (T. Shah, K.V. Raju). Externality and equity implications of private exploitation of ground water resources (T. Shah). Section IV. Economic Aspects of Groundwater Relevant to Developing Areas and Countries. Issues in ground-water economics (E. Fano, M.M. Brewster). Some economic aspects of ground water projects executed by the United Nations in developing counties (R. Dijon). Economic considerations for low-cost, groundwater-based rural water supply (S. Arlosoroff et al.). Groundwater quality - an important factor for selecting handpumps (O. Langenegger). Cost of groundwater exploration for rural water supply projects in developing countries (L. Zoppis, R. Zoppis). Economics of ground water development in Thailand (Ch. Chuamthaisong). Ground water development and economic aspects in China (Li Lierong, Yang Qilong). Groundwater exploitation in the area of Maputo, Mozambique (E.H. Smidt et al.). Aspects of water problems in the Maltese Islands (E. Spiteri Staines). Water supply for emergencies - Ethiopia 1984-86 (A. Vernier, S.E. Giuliani). Groundwater Economics Workshop Conclusions.