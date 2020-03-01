Ground Penetrating Radar: Theory and Applications, Second Edition is a fully updated reference covering a rapidly developing field that has seen tremendous progress in recent years. Spanning a variety of disciplines, including geophysics, technology, and a wide range of other scientific and engineering applications, Ground Penetrating Radar (GPR) covers a breadth of applications, which makes it valuable tool in the geophysical consulting and geotechnical engineering industries. This has led to its rapid development, and inspired new areas of research in academia, which are covered extensively in this valuable reference book.

This new edition of Ground Penetrating Radar offers an up-to-date synthesis and overview of this rapidly developing field, featuring coverage of primary literature devoted to GPR technology, theory, and applications and updates including new chapters on utility, modelling, and visualization. Because there are specifics in the utilization of GPR for different applications, a review of the current state of development of the applications along with the fundamental theory is required. This book provides sufficient detail to allow researchers, practitioners, and newcomers to the field of GPR to use it as a handbook and primary research reference.