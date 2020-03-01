Ground Penetrating Radar
2nd Edition
Theory and Applications
Description
Ground Penetrating Radar: Theory and Applications, Second Edition is a fully updated reference covering a rapidly developing field that has seen tremendous progress in recent years. Spanning a variety of disciplines, including geophysics, technology, and a wide range of other scientific and engineering applications, Ground Penetrating Radar (GPR) covers a breadth of applications, which makes it valuable tool in the geophysical consulting and geotechnical engineering industries. This has led to its rapid development, and inspired new areas of research in academia, which are covered extensively in this valuable reference book.
This new edition of Ground Penetrating Radar offers an up-to-date synthesis and overview of this rapidly developing field, featuring coverage of primary literature devoted to GPR technology, theory, and applications and updates including new chapters on utility, modelling, and visualization. Because there are specifics in the utilization of GPR for different applications, a review of the current state of development of the applications along with the fundamental theory is required. This book provides sufficient detail to allow researchers, practitioners, and newcomers to the field of GPR to use it as a handbook and primary research reference.
Key Features
- Serves as an extensive review of GPR theory and applications by leaders in the field
- Includes fully updated research, reviews of the field, and detailed references
- Offers primary research for both experienced practitioners and newcomers to the field, including industry, consulting companies, and academic institutes
- Provides links to video simulations and expanded images
Readership
Exploration geophysicists, geotechnical engineers, geomorphologists, archaeologists, soil scientists, hydrogeologists, earth scientists, geologists
Table of Contents
I. Ground Penetrating Radar (GPR) Principles
1. Electromagnetic Principles of GPR
2. Electrical and Magnetic Properties of Rocks, Soils and Fluids
3. GPR Systems and Design
4. Antennas
5. Data Processing
6. Modeling
7. Analysis
II. Environmental Applications
8. Soils, Peatlands and Biomonitoring Forestry
9. The Contribution of GPR to Water Resources Research
10. Contaminant Mapping
III. Earth Science Applications
11. Ground Penetrating Radar in Aeolian Dune Sands
12. Coastal Environments
13. Advances in Fluvial Sedimentology using GPR
14. Glaciers and Ice Sheets Engineering and Societal Applications
15. NDT Transportation
16. Landmine and UXO Detection and Classification
17. Archaeology
18. GPR Archaeometry
19. Planetary Applications
20. Integration with other Techniques and Data Fusion
21. Ground Penetrating Radar – A Look into the Future
Details
- No. of pages:
- 800
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Elsevier 2020
- Published:
- 1st March 2020
- Imprint:
- Elsevier
- Paperback ISBN:
- 9780128159774
About the Editor
Harry Jol
Harry Jol earned his B.Sc. and M.Sc. from Simon Fraser University (Canada) and Ph.D. from the University of Calgary (Canada, 1996). After 2 post-doctoral fellowships, he accepted a position at the University of Wisconsin-Eau Claire where he is presently a Professor. During his Master's degree he worked on the Fraser River Delta conducting a high resolution shallow seismic program in collaboration with the Geological Survey of Canada. During in his Ph.D. research through to the present he has utilized ground penetrating radar (GPR) at more than 1200+ sites in North America, Europe, Israel, New Zealand, Australia, and Antarctica which has resulted in being nominated and awarded Fellow of the Geological Society of America. Harry has a broad background in the earth sciences, particularly geomorphology, stratigraphy, and geoarchaeology. His collaborative research includes undergraduate students and results from these projects have resulted in numerous publications, conference presentations and three edited GPR volumes.
Affiliations and Expertise
University of Wisconsin, Eau Claire, USA