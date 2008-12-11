Ground Penetrating Radar Theory and Applications
1st Edition
Description
Ground-penetrating radar (GPR) is a rapidly developing field that has seen tremendous progress over the past 15 years. The development of GPR spans aspects of geophysical science, technology, and a wide range of scientific and engineering applications. It is the breadth of applications that has made GPR such a valuable tool in the geophysical consulting and geotechnical engineering industries, has lead to its rapid development, and inspired new areas of research in academia. The topic of GPR has gone from not even being mentioned in geophysical texts ten years ago to being the focus of hundreds of research papers and special issues of journals dedicated to the topic. The explosion of primary literature devoted to GPR technology, theory and applications, has lead to a strong demand for an up-to-date synthesis and overview of this rapidly developing field. Because there are specifics in the utilization of GPR for different applications, a review of the current state of development of the applications along with the fundamental theory is required. This book will provide sufficient detail to allow both practitioners and newcomers to the area of GPR to use it as a handbook and primary research reference.
Key Features
Review of GPR theory and applications by leaders in the field Up-to-date information and references *Effective handbook and primary research reference for both experienced practitioners and newcomers
Readership
exploration geophysicists, geotechnical engineers, geomorphologists, archaeologists, soil scientists, hydrogeologists, earth scientists, geologists, military/defense, transportation engineers
Table of Contents
Preface
Contributors
Part I: Ground Penetrating Radar (GPR)Principles
Chapter 1: Electromagnetic Principles of Ground Penetrating Radar
Chapter 2: Electrical and Magnetic Properties of Rocks, Soils and Fluids
Chapter 3: Ground Penetrating Radar Systems and Design
Chapter 4: Antennas
Chapter 5: Ground Penetrating Radar Data Processing, Modelling and Analysis
Part II: Environmental Applications
Chapter 6: Soils, Peatlands, and Biomonitoring
Chapter 7: The Contribution of Ground Penetrating Radar to Water Resource Research
Chapter 8: Contaminant Mapping
Part III: Earth Science Applications
Chapter 9: Ground Penetrating Radar in Aeolian Dune Sands
Chapter 10: Coastal Environments
Chapter 11: Advances in Fluvial Sedimentology using GPR
Chapter 12: Glaciers and Ice Sheets
Part IV: Engineering and Societal Applications
Chapter 13: NDT Transportation
Chapter 14: Landmine and Unexploded Ordnance Detection and Classification with Ground Penetrating Radar
Chapter 15: GPR Archaeometry
Index
Errata
Details
- No. of pages:
- 544
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Elsevier Science 2009
- Published:
- 11th December 2008
- Imprint:
- Elsevier Science
- eBook ISBN:
- 9780080951843
- Hardcover ISBN:
- 9780444533487
About the Editor
Harry Jol
Harry Jol earned his B.Sc. and M.Sc. from Simon Fraser University (Canada) and Ph.D. from the University of Calgary (Canada, 1996). After 2 post-doctoral fellowships, he accepted a position at the University of Wisconsin-Eau Claire where he is presently a Professor. During his Master's degree he worked on the Fraser River Delta conducting a high resolution shallow seismic program in collaboration with the Geological Survey of Canada. During in his Ph.D. research through to the present he has utilized ground penetrating radar (GPR) at more than 1200+ sites in North America, Europe, Israel, New Zealand, Australia, and Antarctica which has resulted in being nominated and awarded Fellow of the Geological Society of America. Harry has a broad background in the earth sciences, particularly geomorphology, stratigraphy, and geoarchaeology. His collaborative research includes undergraduate students and results from these projects have resulted in numerous publications, conference presentations and three edited GPR volumes.
Affiliations and Expertise
University of Wisconsin, Eau Claire, USA