Ground Improvement Case Histories
1st Edition
Compaction, Grouting and Geosynthetics
Description
Written by an international group of contributors, Ground Improvement Case Histories: Compaction, Grouting and Geosynthetics provides over 700 pages of international case-histories. Each case-history provides an overview of the specific technology followed by applications, with some cases offering a comprehensive back-analysis through numerical modelling. Specific case-histories include: The Use of Alternative and Improved Construction Materials and Geosynthetics in Pavements, Case Histories of Embankments on Soft Soils and Stabilisation with Geosynthetics, Ground Improvement with Geotextile Reinforcements, Use of Geosynthetics to aid Construction over Soft Soils and Soil Improvement and Foundation Systems with Encased Columns and Reinforced Bearing Layers.
Key Features
- Comprehensive analysis methods using numerical modelling methods
- Features over 700 pages of contributor generated case-histories from all over the world
- Offers field data and clear observations based on the practical aspects of the construction procedures and treatment effectiveness
Readership
Civil Engineers, and Researchers Structural Engineers, Geotechnical Engineers, and Earthquake Engineers
Table of Contents
- Dedication
- Foreword
- Preface
- Part One: Physical Modification Methods Including Grouting, Compaction, and Drainage
- Chapter 1: Ground Improvement for Mitigating Liquefaction-Induced Geotechnical Hazards
- Abstract
- Acknowledgments
- 1.1 Introduction
- 1.2 Case history 1: ground improvement using vibro-replacement at a site with buried gas pipelines
- 1.3 Case history 2: ground improvement using stone columns in coarse-grained soils at a highway bridge crossing
- 1.4 Case history 3: ground improvement using compaction grouting–cold box tower at a liquefied natural gas plant
- 1.5 Case history 4: ground improvement using deep dynamic compaction–secondary clarifier tanks at a major pulp and paper mill
- 1.6 Case history 5: ground improvement for foundation systems at an industrial plant
- 1.7 Conclusion
- Chapter 2: Placing Soil Covers on Soft Mine Tailings
- Abstract
- Acknowledgments
- 2.1 Introduction
- 2.2 Effect of climate on mine tailings deposits
- 2.3 Physical nature of mine tailings
- 2.4 Beaching behavior of mine tailings
- 2.5 Key geotechnical parameters of mine tailings
- 2.6 Chemical nature of mine tailings
- 2.7 Soil cover design principles for mine tailings
- 2.8 Methods of soil cover placement and examples
- 2.9 Conclusion
- 2.10 Notation
- Chapter 3: Geotechnical Aspects of Hydraulic Filling of Australian Underground Mine Stopes
- Abstract
- 3.1 Introduction
- 3.2 Geotechnical considerations
- 3.3 Drainage
- 3.4 Stresses within hydraulic fills
- 3.5 Conclusion
- 3.6 Notation
- Chapter 4: Deep Vibratory Compaction of Granular Soils
- Abstract
- Acknowledgments
- 4.1 Introduction
- 4.2 Compactability of soils
- 4.3 Execution of deep vibratory compaction
- 4.4 Compaction mechanism in sand
- 4.5 Conclusion
- Chapter 5: Soft Ground Treatment and Performance, Yelgun to Chinderah Freeway, New South Wales, Australia
- Abstract
- 5.1 Introduction
- 5.2 Project description
- 5.3 Problems and risks
- 5.4 Soft soil treatments
- 5.5 Design approach
- 5.6 Risk management
- 5.7 Field performance
- 5.8 Conclusion
- Chapter 6: Ground Improvement Using Deep Vibro Techniques
- Abstract
- Acknowledgments
- 6.1 Introduction
- 6.2 Deep Vibro Techniques
- 6.3 Vibro Compaction Case Histories
- 6.4 Vibro Replacement Case Histories
- 6.5 Conclusion
- Chapter 7: Improvement of Collapsible Loess in Eastern Europe
- Abstract
- 7.1 Introduction
- 7.2 Loess as a collapsible soil
- 7.3 Identification and characterization
- 7.4 Assessment of wetting
- 7.5 Mitigation and site improvement
- 7.6 Properties and formation of bulgarian loess
- 7.7 Main principles of collapsible loess treatment
- 7.8 Case studies
- 7.9 Conclusion
- 7.10 Notation
- Chapter 8: Deep Compaction of Granular Fills in a Land Reclamation Project by Dynamic and Vibratory Compaction Techniques
- Abstract
- 8.1 Introduction
- 8.2 Müller resonance compaction
- 8.3 Vibrocompaction
- 8.4 Dynamic compaction
- 8.5 Conclusion
- Chapter 9: Recent Developments in Soil Compaction
- Abstract
- 9.1 Current practice
- 9.2 Fundamental concepts of intelligent compaction
- 9.3 Controlling compaction: dry density versus soil modulus
- 9.4 Depth of influence
- 9.5 Uneven roller compaction
- 9.6 Conclusion
- Chapter 10: Dynamic Compaction and Dynamic Surcharging at Dubai’s Palm Jumeira Sewage Treatment Plants
- Abstract
- 10.1 Introduction
- 10.2 Palm jumeira sewage treatment plant tanks
- 10.3 Conclusion
- Acknowledgment
- 10.4 Notation
- Chapter 11: Principles and Case Histories of Deep Vibro Techniques
- Abstract
- Acknowledgment
- 11.1 Introduction
- 11.2 Principles of vibro techniques
- 11.3 Case history 1—vibrocompaction for tanks
- 11.4 Case history 2—vibro-replacement in a heavy offshore fabrication yard
- 11.5 Case history 3—hybrid technique for a steel tank
- 11.6 Conclusion
- Chapter 12: Dynamic Compaction and Dynamic Consolidation of Soils
- Abstract
- 12.1 Introduction
- 12.2 Overview of dynamic compaction theory and methods
- 12.3 Energy levels and depth of improvement as a result of rapid-impact compaction, deep dynamic compaction, and impact rolling in a high groundwater table
- 12.4 Quality assurance for ground improvement with dynamic compaction
- 12.5 Overview of dynamic consolidation
- 12.6 Case study 1—extension of runway for the expansion of Kota Kinabalu airport in Sabah, Malaysia (Lee and Narendranathan, 2011)
- 12.7 Case study 2—treatment of soft soils for a residential subdivision on Ford Road in Busselton, Western Australia
- 12.8 Conclusion
- 12.9 Notation
- Chapter 13: Assessment of the Postcompaction Fill Characteristics at the Penrith Lakes Development Site
- Abstract
- Acknowledgments
- 13.1 Introduction
- 13.2 The Penrith Lakes Site
- 13.3 Evaluating the compaction at the site
- 13.4 Field validation
- 13.5 Conclusion
- Chapter 14: A Field-Based Study of the Effectiveness of Rolling Dynamic Compaction
- Abstract
- Acknowledgments
- 14.1 Introduction
- 14.2 Rolling dynamic compaction and compaction theory
- 14.3 Applications of rolling dynamic compaction
- 14.4 Verification of rolling dynamic compaction
- 14.5 Case study
- 14.6 Conclusion
- Part Two: Geosynthetics and Other Inclusions
- Chapter 15: Field Performance and Numerical Modeling of a Multitier Mechanically Stabilized Soil Wall
- Abstract
- Acknowledgments
- 15.1 Introduction
- 15.2 Project description
- 15.3 Initial design
- 15.4 Field performance
- 15.5 Sliding block analysis
- 15.6 Reassessment of stability by flac analysis
- 15.7 Parametric study
- 15.8 Conclusion
- Chapter 16: The Use of Alternative and Improved Construction Materials and Geosynthetics for Pavements
- Abstract
- Acknowledgments
- 16.1 Introduction
- 16.2 Materials and methods
- 16.3 Results and discussion
- 16.4 Conclusion
- Chapter 17: Canadian Case Histories of Embankments on Soft Soils and Stabilization with Geosynthetics
- Abstract
- 17.1 Introduction
- 17.2 Hall’s creek test embankment
- 17.3 Sackville test embankment
- 17.4 Conclusion
- 17.5 Notation
- Chapter 18: Ground Improvement with Geotextile Reinforcements
- Abstract
- 18.1 Introduction
- 18.2 Reinforcement mechanics
- 18.3 Geotextiles as reinforcement
- 18.4 Tanah jambu link road, brunei
- 18.5 Sludge pond capping in harbin, china
- 18.6 Conclusion
- Chapter 19: Use of Geosynthetics to Aid Construction over Soft Soils
- Abstract
- 19.1 Introduction
- 19.2 Role of basal reinforcement
- 19.3 Combined use of piles and reinforcement
- 19.4 Interaction between reinforcement and prefabricated vertical drains
- 19.5 Reinforced embankments on peat
- 19.6 Influence of creep/relaxation of reinforcement
- 19.7 Effect of viscosity of both reinforcement and soil
- 19.8 Embankments on highly sensitive soils
- 19.9 Conclusion
- Chapter 20: An Australian Perspective on Modernization of Rail Tracks Using Geosynthetics and Shockmats
- Abstract
- 20.1 Introduction
- 20.2 Field study at Bulli
- 20.3 Field study at Singleton
- 20.4 Conclusion
- 20.5 Notation
- Chapter 21: Soil Improvement and Foundation Systems with Encased Columns and Reinforced Bearing Layers
- Abstract
- 21.1 Introduction
- 21.2 Geotextile-encased columns
- 21.3 Bearing system geotextile-encased column
- 21.4 Calculation methods
- 21.5 Installation methods
- 21.6 Case study: Airbus-factory site, Mühlenberger Loch
- 21.7 Geosynthetic-reinforced and pile-supported embankment
- 21.8 Project: hamburg–berlin railway
- Chapter 22: North American Overview and a Canadian Perspective on the Use of Tire-Derived Aggregate in Highway Embankment Construction
- Abstract
- 22.1 Introduction
- 22.2 Case histories of tire-derived aggregate application in the United States
- 22.3 Case histories of tire-derived aggregate application in Canada
- 22.4 St. Stephen highway embankment case study
- 22.5 Conclusion
- Chapter 23: Design, Construction, and Performance of GRS Structures for Railways in Japan
- Abstract
- 23.1 Introduction
- 23.2 Geosynthetic-reinforced soil retaining walls with full-height rigid facing
- 23.3 Geosynthetic-reinforced soil structures for bridges
- 23.4 Geosynthetic-reinforced soil box culvert
- 23.5 Flood and tsunami
- 23.6 Conclusion
- Chapter 24: Use of Bamboo and Bakau Piles for Soil Improvement and Application of a Pile–Raft System for Embankment Construction on Peat and Soft Soils
- Abstract
- 24.1 Introduction
- 24.2 Occurrence and characteristics of soft soils in Indonesia
- 24.3 Use of bamboo and bakau piles in Indonesia
- 24.4 Pile–raft systems and mini-concrete piles for soft soil embankments
- 24.5 Approaches for analysis
- 24.6 Case histories
- 24.7 Conclusion
- Chapter 25: Natural Fibers in Reinforcement and Erosion Control Applications with Limited Life Geosynthetics
- Abstract
- 25.1 Introduction
- 25.2 Reinforcement application
- 25.3 Erosion control application
- 25.4 Conclusion
- Chapter 26: Case History of Geotechnical Measures to Increase the Stability of Rock Cuts and to Reduce Rockfall Hazards in Makkah
- Abstract
- 26.1 Introduction
- 26.2 Topography and geological conditions
- 26.3 Rockfall hazards
- 26.4 Description of the primary multiple protection measures
- 26.5 Surface stability of loose materials
- 26.6 Measures to stabilize Jabal Al-Rahmah
- 26.7 Conclusion
- Index
Details
- No. of pages:
- 796
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Butterworth-Heinemann 2015
- Published:
- 10th June 2015
- Imprint:
- Butterworth-Heinemann
- eBook ISBN:
- 9780081006993
- Paperback ISBN:
- 9780081006986
About the Author
Buddhima Indraratna
Professor Indraratna is the author of more than 500 publications, including 6 books, about 200 journal papers and 50 invited keynote and plenary lectures. His contributions through research and development towards the understanding of soft soil improvement have been incorporated by numerous organizations into their engineering practices for the design of rail and road embankments.
Affiliations and Expertise
University of Wollongong, NSW, Australia
Jian Chu
Dr. Chu is a professor and the holder of James M. Hoover Chair in Geotechnical Engineering at the Iowa State University, USA. Before he joined Iowa State, he was the Director of the Centre for Infrastructure Systems at Nanyang Technological University, Singapore. He has been actively engaged in teaching, research and consulting work in geotechnical engineering in general and soil properties, in-situ and laboratory testing, soil improvement and land reclamation in particular for more than 20 years.
Affiliations and Expertise
Iowa State University, Ames, IA, USA
Cholachat Rujikiatkamjorn
Dr Cholachat Rujikiatkamjorn is an Associate Professor with broad knowledge in soft clay engineering through his work in China, Thailand and Australia. His contributions to the field have also been recognized by several internal UOW, national and international awards, including the 2013 ISSMGE Young Member Award for academic achievements and outstanding contributions to the field of geotechnical engineering. He has published over 120 articles in international journals and conferences.
Affiliations and Expertise
Associate Professor, Centre for Geomechanics, University of Wollongong, NSW, Australia