Ground Improvement Case Histories
1st Edition
Chemical, Electrokinetic, Thermal and Bioengineering
Description
Written by an international group of experts, Ground Improvement Case Histories: Chemical, Electrokinetic, Thermal and Bioengineering Methods provides over 700 pages of case-histories collected from all over the world. Each case-history provides an overview of the specific technology followed by applications, and in some cases, comprehensive back analysis through numerical modelling is discussed. The book includes methods for employing bacterial and biological treatment, and native vegetation for stabilizing problematic soils. Specific case-histories included in the book are: Effect of Drainage and Grouting for the World Longest Seikan Undersea Tunnel Construction, Cement/lime Mixing Ground Improvement for Road Construction on Soft Ground, Use of Jet Grouting in Deep Excavations, and Stabilization of Reactive Sulphide Mine Tailings using Water Cover Technology.
Key Features
- Provides recent case histories using chemical and bio-engineering methods by world-renowned engineering experts
- Includes over 200 illustrations and 150 equations from relevant topics, including state-of-the-art chemical and bioengineering methods
- Presents comprehensive analysis methods using numerical modelling methods
- Case histories include the "Effect of Drainage and Grouting on the World's Longest Seikan Undersea Tunnel Construction" and "Cement/Lime Mixing Ground Improvement for Road Construction on Soft Ground"
Readership
Civil Engineers, Researchers, Structural Engineers, Geotechnical Engineers, and Earthquake Engineers
Table of Contents
- Dedication
- Foreword
- Preface
- Part One: Chemical Admixtures, Grouting, and Deep Mixing
- Chapter 1: Cement/Lime Mixing Ground Improvement for Road Construction on Soft Ground
- Abstract
- 1.1 Introduction
- 1.2 Subsoil condition and test section construction
- 1.3 Performance evaluations
- 1.4 Predicting the traffic-load-induced permanent settlement
- 1.5 Total cost of low embankment road construction on soft subsoil
- 1.6 Conclusion
- Chapter 2: Full-Scale Tests on Stiffened Deep Cement Mixing Piles Including Three-Dimensional Finite Element Simulation
- Abstract
- 2.1 Introduction
- 2.2 Full-scale load tests on SDCM and DCM piles
- 2.3 Full-scale load test results
- 2.4 Full-scale behavior of SDCM piles under embankment loading
- 2.5 Full-scale embankment test results
- 2.6 Three-dimensional numerical simulation of full-scale SDCM piles under embankment loading
- 2.7 Conclusion
- Chapter 3: Undersea Tunnel: Effect of Drainage and Grouting
- Abstract
- Acknowledgments
- 3.1 Introduction
- 3.2 Elasto-plastic analysis of the ground surrounding a tunnel
- 3.3 Effect of drainage
- 3.4 Optimum extent of grouting
- 3.5 Conclusion
- Chapter 4: Use of Jet Grouting in Deep Excavations
- Abstract
- 4.1 Introduction
- 4.2 Quality control for jet grouting works
- 4.3 Properties of jet grouted piles
- 4.4 Design issues for jet grouted piles
- 4.5 Construction issues for jet grouted piles
- 4.6 Conclusion
- Chapter 5: A Case History of Jet Grouting in Marine Clay
- Abstract
- 5.1 Introduction
- 5.2 Jet grouting system
- 5.3 Project description
- 5.4 Subsurface conditions
- 5.5 Jet grout trial
- 5.6 Production jet grouting
- 5.7 Conclusions
- Notation
- Chapter 6: Performance Evaluation of Road Pavements Stabilized In Situ
- Abstract
- Acknowledgments
- 6.1 Introduction
- 6.2 Case studies
- 6.3 Cooma trial
- 6.4 Dandenong trial
- 6.5 Recent research on stabilized pavement materials
- 6.6 Conclusion
- Chapter 7: Numerical Modeling of Clogging in a Permeable Reactive Barrier and Rejuvenation by Alkaline Fluid Injection in the Shoalhaven Floodplain, Australia
- Abstract
- Acknowledgments
- 7.1 Introduction
- 7.2 Materials and methods
- 7.3 Results and discussion
- 7.4 Conclusion
- 7.5 Rejuvenation of the permeable reactive barrier by alkaline wastewater injection
- 7.6 Long-term column experiments
- 7.7 Implications of wastewater injection for pilot-scale permeable reactive barrier
- Appendix: geochemical algorithm
- Notation
- Chapter 8: Improving Geotechnical Properties of Closed Landfills for Redevelopment Using Chemical Stabilization Techniques: A Case Study on Samples of a Landfill Site in Southwest of Sydney
- Abstract
- 8.1 Introduction
- 8.2 Background
- 8.3 Chemical stabilization
- 8.4 Experimental program
- 8.5 Laboratory results and discussion
- 8.6 Finite element modeling
- 8.7 Conclusion
- Chapter 9: Dry Soil Mixing for the Ballina Bypass Motorway Upgrade
- Abstract
- Acknowedgments
- 9.1 Introduction
- 9.2 Background information
- 9.3 Construction
- 9.4 Conclusion
- Notation
- Chapter 10: Soil Modification by Admixtures: Concepts and Field Applications
- Abstract
- 10.1 Introduction
- 10.2 Soil stabilization by additives
- 10.3 Conclusion
- Chapter 11: Deep Mixing Method: Equipment and Field of Applications
- Abstract
- 11.1 Introduction
- 11.2 Construction principles and equipment
- 11.3 Hydromechanical characterization of the deep soil mix material
- 11.4 Field of applications and case histories
- 11.5 Case history of hopmarkt aalst (belgium)
- 11.6 Conclusion
- Chapter 12: Bridge Abutment Made of Cement-Mixed Gravel Backfill
- Abstract
- Acknowledgments
- 12.1 Introduction
- 12.2 Shaking table tests
- 12.3 Strength of cement-mixed gravel
- 12.4 Construction of a prototype of a new type bridge abutment
- 12.5 Conclusion
- Notation
- Chapter 1: Cement/Lime Mixing Ground Improvement for Road Construction on Soft Ground
- Part Two: Electrokinetic, Thermal, and Explosion-Based Techniques
- Chapter 13: The Use of Electrokinetic Geosynthetics to Improve Soft Soils
- Abstract
- 13.1 Introduction
- 13.2 Electrokinetic phenomena in soils
- 13.3 Electro-osmosis
- 13.4 Reinforced soil retaining wall—case history
- 13.5 Civil and environmental applications of active geosynthetics
- 13.6 Conclusion
- Notation
- Chapter 14: Electro-Osmotic Stabilization
- Abstract
- 14.1 Theoretical background
- 14.2 Case histories
- 14.3 Conclusion
- Chapter 15: Electrokinetic Improvement of Soft Clay Using Electrical Vertical Drains
- Abstract
- 15.1 Introduction
- 15.2 Background of electrokinetic stabilization
- 15.3 Principles of electrokinetic consolidation
- 15.4 Case study 1
- 15.5 Case study 2
- 15.6 Conclusion
- Notation
- Chapter 16: Experimental and Numerical Investigations of the Behavior of a Heat Exchanger Pile
- Abstract
- 16.1 Introduction
- 16.2 Experimental in situ test on a heat exchanger pile
- 16.3 Thermo-hydro-mechanical model
- 16.4 Finite element model
- 16.5 Experimental and numerical results
- 16.6 Conclusion
- Chapter 17: Vacuum Consolidation and Vacuum Consolidation with Heating
- Abstract
- Acknowledgments
- 17.1 Introduction
- 17.2 Generalities on vacuum preloading
- 17.3 Site conditions
- 17.4 Vacuum preloading and heating
- 17.5 Observations and analysis
- 17.6 Conclusion
- Chapter 18: Use of Explosion in Soil Improvement Projects
- Abstract
- 18.1 Review of different explosive methods
- 18.2 Explosive replacement method
- 18.3 Case study
- 18.4 Conclusion
- Chapter 13: The Use of Electrokinetic Geosynthetics to Improve Soft Soils
- Part Three: Bioengineering
- Chapter 19: Use of Biogeotechnologies for Soil Improvement
- Abstract
- Acknowledgments
- 19.1 Introduction
- 19.2 Principles of microbial geotechnology
- 19.3 Biogas desaturation for mitigation of liquefaction
- 19.4 Biocrust for construction of water pond
- 19.5 Biogrouting for protection of levees
- 19.6 Biogrouting for road construction or repair
- 19.7 Conclusion
- Chapter 20: The Role of Native Vegetation in Stabilizing Formation Soil for Transport Corridors: An Australian Experience
- Abstract
- Acknowledgments
- 20.1 Introduction
- 20.2 Transpiration
- 20.3 Tree root water uptake
- 20.4 Case study of an Australian native tree
- 20.5 Importance of a root reinforcement and suction integrated system
- 20.6 Ion uptake by roots and associated osmotic suction variation in surrounding soil
- 20.7 Conclusion
- Chapter 21: Environmentally Friendly Slope Stabilization Using a Soil Nail and Root System in Canada
- Abstract
- 21.1 Introduction
- 21.2 Mechanisms of existing slope failures
- 21.3 Methods of stabilization
- 21.4 History of soil nails
- 21.5 Stabilization of natural slopes using environmentally friendly soil nails in canada
- 21.6 Conclusion
- Chapter 22: Clay Soil in Suburban Environments: Movement and Stabilization through Vegetation
- Abstract
- 22.1 Introduction
- 22.2 Characterizing expansive soils
- 22.3 Trees and clay soils
- 22.4 Quantifying the impact of vegetation on infrastructure
- 22.5 Infrastructure damage prevention
- 22.6 Conclusion
- Chapter 19: Use of Biogeotechnologies for Soil Improvement
- Index
Details
- No. of pages:
- 724
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Butterworth-Heinemann 2015
- Published:
- 22nd May 2015
- Imprint:
- Butterworth-Heinemann
- eBook ISBN:
- 9780081002384
- Paperback ISBN:
- 9780081001912
About the Author
Buddhima Indraratna
Professor Indraratna is the author of more than 500 publications, including 6 books, about 200 journal papers and 50 invited keynote and plenary lectures. His contributions through research and development towards the understanding of soft soil improvement have been incorporated by numerous organizations into their engineering practices for the design of rail and road embankments.
Affiliations and Expertise
University of Wollongong, NSW, Australia
Jian Chu
Dr. Chu is a professor and the holder of James M. Hoover Chair in Geotechnical Engineering at the Iowa State University, USA. Before he joined Iowa State, he was the Director of the Centre for Infrastructure Systems at Nanyang Technological University, Singapore. He has been actively engaged in teaching, research and consulting work in geotechnical engineering in general and soil properties, in-situ and laboratory testing, soil improvement and land reclamation in particular for more than 20 years.
Affiliations and Expertise
Iowa State University, Ames, IA, USA
Cholachat Rujikiatkamjorn
Dr Cholachat Rujikiatkamjorn is an Associate Professor with broad knowledge in soft clay engineering through his work in China, Thailand and Australia. His contributions to the field have also been recognized by several internal UOW, national and international awards, including the 2013 ISSMGE Young Member Award for academic achievements and outstanding contributions to the field of geotechnical engineering. He has published over 120 articles in international journals and conferences.
Affiliations and Expertise
Associate Professor, Centre for Geomechanics, University of Wollongong, NSW, Australia