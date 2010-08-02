"Being able to offer a patient an easy-to-read general piece of reference material can make for better overall patient encounters and patient care. This book most assuredly provides that opportunity."

—Journal of the American Board of Family Practice (review of the 6th edition).

"Each section includes the basic information on the topic, how the diagnosis is made, and what treatment is generally used, with additional references that a layperson may access, and, equally important, when to notify a physician if symptoms of a complication are appearing. The sections are well written and easy to understand… This is a very valuable tool, particularly with the ability to access, download, and print the instructions for patient use. I highly recommend this compilation for every primary care library."

- Vincent F Carr, DO, MSA, FACC, FACP,

5 stars - Doody's Rating, March 2013

DOODY'S BOOK REVIEW SERVICE

NEW REVIEW -- MOORE / Griffith's Instructions for Patients, 8th Edition.

Elsevier, 2011. Imprint: Saunders.

Moore, Stephen W., MD

This is an update of a comprehensive reference for clinicians to use to give advice to their patients. The previous edition was published in 2005.

As outlined in the preface, the purpose is to provide prepared printed material for patients and their families when they are most motivated to learn. The author has picked 432 of the most common disorders (with an additional 100+ on an affiliated web site) and has systematically produced a well-written set of instructions.

The audience is expansive and includes every clinician, nurse, primary care practitioner, and emergency room provider, in fact, anyone who may be in a position to interact with patients.

Each section includes the basic information on the topic, how the diagnosis is made, and what treatment is generally used, with additional references that a layperson may access, and, equally important, when to notify a physician if symptoms of a complication are appearing. The sections are well written and easy to understand.

This is a very valuable tool, particularly with the ability to access, download, and print the instructions for patient use. I highly recommend this compilation for every primary care library.

Weighted Numerical Score: 100 - 5 Stars!