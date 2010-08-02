Griffith's Instructions for Patients
8th Edition
Expert Consult - Online and Print
Description
With over 430 patient instruction fact sheets and an additional 123 patient instruction sheets online, the new edition of Griffith's Instructions for Patients by Stephen W. Moore, MD, helps patients understand what their illness is, how it will affect their regular routine, what self care is required, and when to call a doctor. Consistently formatted and organized by topic for easy use, it provides descriptions of each illness, including frequent signs and symptoms, possible causes, risks, preventive measures, expected outcomes, possible complications, and treatments. Newly added topics include Chronic Pain Syndrome; Dry Eye Syndrome; Incontinence, Fecal; Inﬂuenza, H1N1; Methicillin-Resistant Staphylococcus Aureus (MRSA); Mold Allergy; Patellofemoral Pain Syndrome; Perimenopause; Sarcopenia; Spinal Stenosis; and Stroke, Silent. Printable instruction sheets in English and Spanish, 23 separate patient information guides to various types of diets (from "Adult Regular Healthy Diet" to "Weight-Reduction Diet") are downloadable at expertconsult.com.
Key Features
Quickly find what you need with consistently formatted guides – organized by topic for easy use!
Details
- No. of pages:
- 448
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Saunders 2011
- Published:
- 2nd August 2010
- Imprint:
- Saunders
- Paperback ISBN:
- 9781437709094
- eBook ISBN:
- 9780323247931
About the Author
Stephen Moore
Affiliations and Expertise
Tucson, AZ
Reviews
"Being able to offer a patient an easy-to-read general piece of reference material can make for better overall patient encounters and patient care. This book most assuredly provides that opportunity."
—Journal of the American Board of Family Practice (review of the 6th edition).
"Each section includes the basic information on the topic, how the diagnosis is made, and what treatment is generally used, with additional references that a layperson may access, and, equally important, when to notify a physician if symptoms of a complication are appearing. The sections are well written and easy to understand… This is a very valuable tool, particularly with the ability to access, download, and print the instructions for patient use. I highly recommend this compilation for every primary care library."
- Vincent F Carr, DO, MSA, FACC, FACP,
5 stars - Doody's Rating, March 2013
DOODY'S BOOK REVIEW SERVICE
NEW REVIEW -- MOORE / Griffith's Instructions for Patients, 8th Edition.
Elsevier, 2011. Imprint: Saunders.
Moore, Stephen W., MD
This is an update of a comprehensive reference for clinicians to use to give advice to their patients. The previous edition was published in 2005.
As outlined in the preface, the purpose is to provide prepared printed material for patients and their families when they are most motivated to learn. The author has picked 432 of the most common disorders (with an additional 100+ on an affiliated web site) and has systematically produced a well-written set of instructions.
The audience is expansive and includes every clinician, nurse, primary care practitioner, and emergency room provider, in fact, anyone who may be in a position to interact with patients.
Each section includes the basic information on the topic, how the diagnosis is made, and what treatment is generally used, with additional references that a layperson may access, and, equally important, when to notify a physician if symptoms of a complication are appearing. The sections are well written and easy to understand.
This is a very valuable tool, particularly with the ability to access, download, and print the instructions for patient use. I highly recommend this compilation for every primary care library.
Weighted Numerical Score: 100 - 5 Stars!