4th Edition
Since the third edition of Grieve’s Modern Manual Therapy was published in 2005, the original concepts of manipulative therapy have grown to embrace new research-generated knowledge. Expansions in practice have adopted new evidence which include consideration of psychological or social moderators. The original manual therapy or manipulative therapy approaches have transformed into musculoskeletal physiotherapy and this is recognized by the change in title for the new edition – Grieve’s Modern Musculoskeletal Physiotherapy.
Grieve’s Modern Musculoskeletal Physiotherapy continues to bring together the latest state-of-the-art research, from both clinical practice and the related basic sciences, which is most relevant to practitioners. The topics addressed and the contributing authors reflect the best and most clinically relevant contemporary work within the field of musculoskeletal physiotherapy.
With this as its foundation and a new six-strong editorial team at its helm, the fourth edition now expands its focus from the vertebral column to the entire musculoskeletal system. For the first time both the spine and extremities are covered, capturing the key advances in science and practices relevant to musculoskeletal physiotherapy.
The book is divided into five parts containing multiple sections and chapters. The first part looks at advances in the sciences underpinning musculoskeletal physiotherapy practice. Here there is commentary on topics such as movement, the interaction between pain and motor control as well as neuromuscular adaptations to exercise. Applied anatomical structure is covered in addition to the challenges of lifestyle and ageing. A new section highlights the important area of measurement and presents the scope of current and emerging measurements for investigating central and peripheral aspects relating to pain, function and morphological change. Another section discusses some contemporary research approaches such as quantitative and qualitative methods as well as translational research.
Part III contains sections on the principles of and broader aspects of management which are applicable to musculoskeletal disorders of both the spine and periphery. Topics include models for management prescription, communication and pain management and contemporary principles of management for the articular, nervous and sensorimotor systems. In recognition of the patient centred and inclusive nature of contemporary musculoskeletal practice, there is also discussion about how physiotherapists may use cognitive behavioural therapies when treating people with chronic musculoskeletal disorders.
The final part of the book focuses on selected contemporary issues in clinical practice for a particular region, condition or the most topical approaches to the diagnosis and management of a region. A critical review of the evidence (or developing evidence) for approaches is given and areas for future work are highlighted.
- The only textbook which covers the breadth of musculoskeletal physiotherapy practice, bringing together the work and opinions of leading international experts
- Presents the latest science, research evidence and clinical practices for assessment and management of spinal and extremity disorders
- Uses contemporary knowledge in diagnostics and future directions to demonstrate how to manage both acute and chronic musculoskeletal pain
- Considers important aspects underpinning clinical practice across the biopsychosocial domains
Preface to the Fourth Edition
Acknowledgements
Foreword
Contributors
PART I
1 Introduction to the Text
Gwendolen Jull, Ann Moore, Deborah Falla, Jeremy Lewis, Christopher McCarthy, Michele Sterling
PART II ADVANCES IN THEORY AND PRACTICE
SECTION 2.1 ADVANCES IN BASIC SCIENCE
2 The Neurophysiology of Pain and Pain Modulation: Modern Pain Neuroscience for Musculoskeletal Physiotherapists
Jo Nijs, Margot De Kooning, David Beckwée, Peter Vaes
3 Neuro-Electrochemistry of Movement
Harsimran Baweja
4 Postural Control and Sensorimotor Integration
Ian Loram
5 Motor Control and Motor Learning
Natalie Mrachacz-Kersting, Peter Stubbs, Sabata Gervasio
6 Interaction between Pain and Sensorimotor Control
Paul Hodges, Deborah Falla
7 Neuromuscular Adaptations to Exercise
Ross Pollock, Stephen Harridge
8 The Peripheral Nervous System and its Compromise in Entrapment Neuropathies
Annina Schmid
9 Functional Anatomy
9.1 The Cervical Spine
Gail Forrester Gale, Ioannis Paneris
9.2 Lumbar Spine
Michael Adams, Patricia Dolan
10 Tendon and Tendinopathy
10.1 Tendon and Tendon Pathology
Hazel Screen
10.2 Managing Tendinopathies
Jill Cook, Ebonie Rio, Jeremy Lewis
11 Lifestyle and Musculoskeletal Health
Elizabeth Dean, Anne Söderlund
12 Ageing and the Musculoskeletal System
Christopher McCarthy, Aubrey Monie, Kevin Singer
SECTION 2.2 ADVANCES IN MEASUREMENT METHODS
13 Movement Analysis
Aurelio Cappozzo, Andrea Cereatti, Valentina Camomilla, Claudia Mazzà, Giuseppe Vannozzi
14 New Developments in Ultrasound Imaging in Physiotherapy Practice and Research
Alan Hough, Maria Stokes
15 Advances in Magnetic Resonance Imaging (MRI) Measures
James Elliott, Graham Galloway, Barbara Cagnie, Katie McMahon
16 Musculoskeletal Pain in the Human Brain: Insights from Functional Brain Imaging Techniques
Michael Farrell
17 Advances in Electromyography
Deborah Falla, Dario Farina
18 Non-Invasive Brain Stimulation in the Measurement and Treatment of Musculoskeletal Disorders
Siobhan Schabrun, Caroline Alexander
19 Musculoskeletal Modelling
Mark de Zee, John Rasmussen
20 Quantitative Sensory Testing: Implications for Clinical Practice
Toby Hall, Kathy Briffa, Axel Schäfer, Brigitte Tampin, Niamh Moloney
21 Outcome Measures in Musculoskeletal Practice
Jonathan Hill
SECTION 2.3 RESEARCH APPROACHES FOR MUSCULOSKELETAL PHYSIOTHERAPY
22 Clinical Research to Test Treatment Effects
Anita Gross, Charlie Goldsmith, David Walton, Joy MacDermid
23 Research Approaches to Musculoskeletal Physiotherapy
23.1 Quantitative Research
Lieven Danneels
23.2 Qualitative Research
Nicola Petty
23.3 Mixed Methods Research
Hubert van Griensven
24 Standardized Data Collection, Audit and Clinical Profiling
Ann Moore
25 Implementation Research
Simon French, Sally Green, Rachelle Buchbinder, Jeremy Grimshaw
PART III ADVANCES IN CLINICAL SCIENCE AND PRACTICE
SECTION 3.1 PRINCIPLES OF MANAGEMENT
26 Clinical Reasoning and Models for Clinical Management
Peter Kent, Jan Hartvigsen
27 Communicating with Patients
27.1 Patient-Focused Practice and Communication: Use of Communication in the Clinical Setting
Ruth Parry
27.2 Patient Education: A Collaborative Approach
Lynne Caladine, Jane Morris
27.3 Communicating Risk
Roger Kerry
28 Pain Management Introduction
28.1 The Patient’s Pain Experience
Hubert van Griensven
28.2 Educational Approaches to Pain Management
James McAuley
28.3 Physical Interventions of Pain Management and Potential Processes
Kathleen Sluka
29 Spinal Manipulation
Christopher McCarthy, Joel Bialosky, Darren Rivett
30 Neurodynamic Management of the Peripheral Nervous System
Michel Coppieters, Robert Nee
31 Therapeutic Exercise
Deborah Falla, Rod Whiteley, Marco Cardinale, Paul Hodges
32 Management of the Sensorimotor System
32.1 The Cervical Region
Ulrik Röijezon, Julia Treleaven
32.2 Sensorimotor Control of Lumbar Spine Alignment
Jaap van Dieën, Idsart Kingma, Nienke Willigenburg, Henri Kiers
32.3 The Lower Limb
Nicholas Clark, Scott Lephart
33 Consideration of Cognitive and Behavioural Influences on Physiotherapy Practice
Justin Kenardy, Kim Bennell
34 Adjunct Modalities for Pain
34.1 Electrophysical Agents
Tim Watson
34.2 Acupuncture/Dry Needling
Panos Barlas
34.3 The Use of Tape in Managing Spinal Pain
Jenny McConnell
35 Cautions in Musculoskeletal Practice
35.1 Masqueraders
Susan Greenhalgh, James Selfe
35.2 Haemodynamics and Clinical Practice
Alan Taylor, Roger Kerry
35.3 Pre-Manipulative Screening for Craniocervical Ligament Integrity
Peter Osmotherly
SECTION 3.2 THE BROADER SCOPE OF MANAGEMENT
36 Supported Self-Management and an Overview of Self-Help
Ann Moore
37 Role of Physiotherapy in Lifestyle and Health Promotion in Musculoskeletal Conditions
Elizabeth Dean, Anne Söderlund
38 Musculoskeletal Health in the Workplace
Venerina Johnston, Leon Straker, Martin Mackey
39 Screening
39.1 Screening for Musculoskeletal Disorders
Tania Pizzari, Carolyn Taylor
39.2 What is our Baseline for Movement? The Clinical Need for Movement Screening, Testing and Assessment
Gray Cook, Kyle Kiesel
40 Advanced Roles in Musculoskeletal Physiotherapy
Jill Gamlin, Maree Raymer, Jeremy Lewis
PART IV OVERVIEW OF CONTEMPORARY ISSUES IN PRACTICE
SECTION 4.1 INTRODUCTION
41 Cervical Spine: Idiopathic Neck Pain
Gwendolen Jull, Deborah Falla, Shaun O’Leary, Christopher McCarthy
42 Whiplash-Associated Disorders
Michele Sterling, Tze Siong Ng, David Walton, Ashley Smith
43 Temporomandibular Disorders: Neuromusculoskeletal Assessment and Management
Harry von Piekartz
44 Thoracic Spine: Models of Assessment and Management
44.1 Clinical Examination and Targeted Management of Thoracic Musculoskeletal Pain
Quentin Scott
44.2 The Thoracic Ring Approach™ – A Whole Person Framework to Assess and Treat the Thoracic Spine and Ribcage
Linda-Joy Lee
44.3 Management of the Thoracic Spine in Patients with COPD
Nicola Heneghan
45 Lumbar Spine
45.1 The Mckenzie Method of Mechanical Diagnosis and Therapy – An Overview
Stephen May, Helen Clare
45.2 Multidimensional Approach for the Targeted Management of Low Back Pain
Peter O’Sullivan, Wim Dankaerts, Kieran O’Sullivan, Kjartan Fersum
45.3 Treatment-Based Classification System
Julie Fritz
45.4 Movement System Impairment Syndromes of the Low Back
Shirley Sahrmann, Linda van Dillen
45.5 The Role of Motor Control Training
Paul Hodges
46 The Sacroiliac Joint (Pelvic Pain): Models of Assessment and Management
46.1 A Person-Centred Biopsychosocial Approach to Assessment and Management of Pelvic Girdle Pain
Darren Beales, Peter O’Sullivan
46.2 The Pelvic Girdle: A Look at How Time, Experience and Evidence Change Paradigms
Diane Lee
46.3 A Critical Viewpoint on Models, Testing and Treatment of Patients with Lumbopelvic Pain
Annelies Pool-Goudzwaard
47 Hip-Related Pain
Kay Crossley, Alison Grimaldi, Joanne Kemp
48 The Knee: Introduction
48.1 Acute Knee Injuries
Lee Herrington
48.2 Patellofemoral Pain
Kay Crossley, Sallie Cowan, Bill Vicenzino
48.3 Knee Osteoarthritis
Kim Bennell, Rana Hinman, Melanie Holden, George Peat
49 Ankle Injury
Claire Hiller, Kathryn Refshauge
50 The Shoulder
50.1 Shoulder Assessment
Eric Hegedus, Jeremy Lewis
50.2 Rotator Cuff Tendinopathy and Subacromial Pain Syndrome
Jeremy Lewis, Karen Ginn
50.3 The Unstable Shoulder
Lyn Watson, Tania Pizzari, Jane Simmonds, Jeremy Lewis
50.4 Posterior Shoulder Tightness
John Borstad, Jeremy Lewis
50.5 Frozen Shoulder Contraction Syndrome
Jeremy Lewis
51 Elbow
Brooke Coombes, Leanne Bisset, Bill Vicenzino
52 Wrist/Hand
Anne Wajon
PART V FUTURE DIRECTIONS
53 Future Directions in Research and Practice
Gwendolen Jull, Ann Moore, Deborah Falla, Jeremy Lewis, Christopher McCarthy, Michele Sterling
Index
- No. of pages:
- 672
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Elsevier 2015
- Published:
- 23rd June 2015
- Imprint:
- Elsevier
- Hardcover ISBN:
- 9780702051524
- eBook ISBN:
- 9780702066511
- eBook ISBN:
- 9780702066504
Gwendolen Jull
Emeritus Professor, Physiotherapy, School of Health and Rehabilitation Sciences, The University of Queensland, Australia
Ann Moore
Professor of Physiotherapy, School of Health Professions, University of Brighton, Eastbourne, UK
Deborah Falla
Professor, Chair in Rehabilitation Science and Physiotherapy, School of Sport, Exercise and Rehabilitation Sciences, University of Birmingham, UK
Jeremy Lewis
Consultant Physiotherapist for London Shoulder Clinic, Centre for Health and Human Performance & for Central London Community Healthcare NHS Trust, UK; Professor (Adjunct) of Musculoskeletal Research, Clinical Therapies, University of Limerick, Ireland; Reader in Physiotherapy, School of Health and Social Work, University of Hertfordshire, UK
Christopher McCarthy
Clinical Fellow, Manchester School of Physiotherapy, Manchester Metropolitan University, Manchester, UK
Michele Sterling
Chief Investigator, CCRE Spine; Associate Professor, School of Medicine and School of Health and Rehabilitation Sciences; Associate Director, Centre for National Research on Disability and Rehabilitation Medicine (CONROD); Director Rehabilitation Research Program (CONROD); Senior Lecturer, Division of Physiotherapy, School of Health and Rehabilitation Sciences, University of Queensland, Brisbane, Australia