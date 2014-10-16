Green's Skeletal Trauma in Children - 5th Edition - ISBN: 9780323187732, 9780323314718

Green's Skeletal Trauma in Children

5th Edition

Authors: Gregory Mencio Marc Swiontkowski
Hardcover ISBN: 9780323187732
eBook ISBN: 9780323314718
eBook ISBN: 9780323315647
Imprint: Saunders
Published Date: 16th October 2014
Page Count: 680
Info/Buy
Support Center

Secure Checkout

Personal information is secured with SSL technology.

Free Shipping

Free global shipping
No minimum order.

Description

Obtain the best outcomes from the latest techniques with help from a "who's who" of pediatric orthopaedic trauma experts! Considered as the "go-to" reference for orthopaedic trauma surgeons and pediatric orthopaedic trauma surgeons, Green’s Skeletal Trauma in Children presents practical, focused guidance on managing traumatic musculoskeletal injuries in children and adolescents. It emphasizes the unique aspects of children's fractures in terms of epidemiology, mechanisms, management, and the challenges of treating the skeletally immature patient. State-of-the-art coverage includes crucial chapters on skeletal trauma related to child abuse, anesthesia and analgesia, management of children’s fractures, and outcome measures and rehabilitation.

Key Features

  • Confidently approach every form of pediatric musculoskeletal trauma with complete, absolutely current coverage of relevant anatomy and biomechanics, mechanisms of injury, diagnostic approaches, treatment options and associated complications.

  • Know what to look for and how to proceed with the aid of over 800 high-quality line drawings, diagnostic images, and full-color clinical photos.

  • Access the full text online at ExpertConsult.

Table of Contents

1. Skeletal Growth, Development, and Healing as Related to Pediatric Trauma

2. Physeal Injuries

3. Casting Techniques

4. Pathologic Fractures in Children

5. The Multiply Injured Child

6. Fractures with Soft Tissue Injuries

7. Complications of Fractures in Children

8. Outcomes Assessment of Fractures in Children

9. Fractures and Dislocations of the Forearm, Wrist, and Hand

10. Fractures and Dislocations About the Elbow

11. Fractures and Dislocations About the Shoulder

12. Fractures of the Spine

13. Fractures and Dislocations About the Hip and Pelvis

14. Fractures of the Femoral Shaft

15. Fractures Around the Knee in Children

16. Fractures of the Tibia and Fibula

17. Fractures and Dislocations of the Foot and Ankle

18. Non-Accidental Trauma

19. Anesthesia and Analgesia for the Ambulatory Management of Children's Fractures

20. Rehabilitation of the Child with Multiple Injuries

21. Skeletal Trauma in Young Athletes

22. Nerve Injury and Repair in Children

Details

No. of pages:
680
Language:
English
Copyright:
© Saunders 2015
Published:
Imprint:
Saunders
Hardcover ISBN:
9780323187732
eBook ISBN:
9780323314718
eBook ISBN:
9780323315647

About the Author

Gregory Mencio

Affiliations and Expertise

Neil E Green, Professor and Vice Chairman, Vanderbilt Department of Orthopaedics, Chief, Pediatric Orthopaedics, Monroe Carell Jr Childrens’s Hospital at Vanderbilt, Nashville, Tennessee

Marc Swiontkowski

Affiliations and Expertise

Professor and Chairman, Department of Orthopaedic Surgery, University of Minnesota Medical School; CEO, TRIA Orthopaedic Center, Minneapolis, Minnesota

Request Quote

Tax Exemption

We cannot process tax exempt orders online. If you wish to place a tax exempt order please contact us.