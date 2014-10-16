Green's Skeletal Trauma in Children

1. Skeletal Growth, Development, and Healing as Related to Pediatric Trauma

2. Physeal Injuries

3. Casting Techniques

4. Pathologic Fractures in Children

5. The Multiply Injured Child

6. Fractures with Soft Tissue Injuries

7. Complications of Fractures in Children

8. Outcomes Assessment of Fractures in Children

9. Fractures and Dislocations of the Forearm, Wrist, and Hand

10. Fractures and Dislocations About the Elbow

11. Fractures and Dislocations About the Shoulder

12. Fractures of the Spine

13. Fractures and Dislocations About the Hip and Pelvis

14. Fractures of the Femoral Shaft

15. Fractures Around the Knee in Children

16. Fractures of the Tibia and Fibula

17. Fractures and Dislocations of the Foot and Ankle

18. Non-Accidental Trauma

19. Anesthesia and Analgesia for the Ambulatory Management of Children's Fractures

20. Rehabilitation of the Child with Multiple Injuries

21. Skeletal Trauma in Young Athletes

22. Nerve Injury and Repair in Children