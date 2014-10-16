Green's Skeletal Trauma in Children
5th Edition
Description
Obtain the best outcomes from the latest techniques with help from a "who's who" of pediatric orthopaedic trauma experts! Considered as the "go-to" reference for orthopaedic trauma surgeons and pediatric orthopaedic trauma surgeons, Green’s Skeletal Trauma in Children presents practical, focused guidance on managing traumatic musculoskeletal injuries in children and adolescents. It emphasizes the unique aspects of children's fractures in terms of epidemiology, mechanisms, management, and the challenges of treating the skeletally immature patient. State-of-the-art coverage includes crucial chapters on skeletal trauma related to child abuse, anesthesia and analgesia, management of children’s fractures, and outcome measures and rehabilitation.
Key Features
- Confidently approach every form of pediatric musculoskeletal trauma with complete, absolutely current coverage of relevant anatomy and biomechanics, mechanisms of injury, diagnostic approaches, treatment options and associated complications.
- Know what to look for and how to proceed with the aid of over 800 high-quality line drawings, diagnostic images, and full-color clinical photos.
Table of Contents
1. Skeletal Growth, Development, and Healing as Related to Pediatric Trauma
2. Physeal Injuries
3. Casting Techniques
4. Pathologic Fractures in Children
5. The Multiply Injured Child
6. Fractures with Soft Tissue Injuries
7. Complications of Fractures in Children
8. Outcomes Assessment of Fractures in Children
9. Fractures and Dislocations of the Forearm, Wrist, and Hand
10. Fractures and Dislocations About the Elbow
11. Fractures and Dislocations About the Shoulder
12. Fractures of the Spine
13. Fractures and Dislocations About the Hip and Pelvis
14. Fractures of the Femoral Shaft
15. Fractures Around the Knee in Children
16. Fractures of the Tibia and Fibula
17. Fractures and Dislocations of the Foot and Ankle
18. Non-Accidental Trauma
19. Anesthesia and Analgesia for the Ambulatory Management of Children's Fractures
20. Rehabilitation of the Child with Multiple Injuries
21. Skeletal Trauma in Young Athletes
22. Nerve Injury and Repair in Children
Details
- No. of pages:
- 680
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Saunders 2015
- Published:
- 16th October 2014
- Imprint:
- Saunders
- Hardcover ISBN:
- 9780323187732
- eBook ISBN:
- 9780323314718
- eBook ISBN:
- 9780323315647
About the Author
Gregory Mencio
Affiliations and Expertise
Neil E Green, Professor and Vice Chairman, Vanderbilt Department of Orthopaedics, Chief, Pediatric Orthopaedics, Monroe Carell Jr Childrens’s Hospital at Vanderbilt, Nashville, Tennessee
Marc Swiontkowski
Affiliations and Expertise
Professor and Chairman, Department of Orthopaedic Surgery, University of Minnesota Medical School; CEO, TRIA Orthopaedic Center, Minneapolis, Minnesota