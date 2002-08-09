Part 1. Overview of greenhouse gases and animal agriculture.



Sustainable systems of animal agriculture (M. Suzuki). Greenhouse gases and the animal industries (B.A. Young). Greenhouse gases and animal agriculture in Asia (J.B. Liang). Global warming and animal agriculture in Japan (F. Terada). Appropriate effluent management of intensive animal industries (T.A. Streeten). Greenhouse gas emission from livestock in Brazil (M.A. Lima, C. Campanhola). Emission of greenhouse gas from anaerobic pig and dairy cattle wastewater treatment system in Taiwan (J.J. Su et al.). Emissions inventories and their implications for intensive livestock production (K.D. Casey). Perspectives for realizing agricultural production systems with material circulation (S. Hoshiba).



Part 2. Measurement and manipulation of rumen methanogenesis.



Strategies for mitigating methane emissions from livestock - Australian options and opportunities (R.S. Hegarty). Environmental control of methane production by ruminants (A.R. Moss). Methane, nitrous oxide and carbon dioxide emissions from ruminant livestock production systems (D.E. Johnson et al.). Establishment of profitable dairy farming system on control of methane production in Hokkaido region (S. Kume). Nutritional manipulation of methane emission from ruminants (J. Takahashi). The use of sulfur hexafluoride for measuring methane emissions from farm animals (K.A. Johnson et al.). Nutritional options for abatement of methane emissions from beef and dairy systems in Australia (G.J. McCrabb). Detection of methanogens from the rumen by PCR-based techniques (M. Mitsumori et al.). Inhibition of rumen methanogenesis and its effects on feed intake, digestion, and animal production (C.S. McSweeney, G.J. McCrabb). Reducing ruminal methane production by chemical and biological manipulation (H. Itabashi). Animal and manure-derived methane emissions as affected by dietary fatty acids and manure storage system (M. Kreuzer et al.). Propionate precursors as possible alternative electron acceptors to methane in ruminal fermentation (C.J. Newbold et al.). Evaluating the dietary pre-conditions for a significant methane-suppressing effect of myristic acid in ruminants (A. Machm¨¹ller et al.). Effect of a stepwise increase of medium-chain fatty acid supply on ruminal methanogenesis in vitro (C.R. Soliva et al.). Treatment effects on methane emissions from grazing cattle (L.A. Harper et al.). The prediction of methane conversion rate from dietary factors (M. Kurihara et al.). Effect of heat exposure on the methane emission from expiratory gas in sheep fed with high concentrate diets (T. Takahashi et al.). Effects of ¦Â 1-4 galacto-oligosaccharide(GOS) and Candida kefyr on nitrate-induced methaemoglobinemia and methane emission in sheep (C. Sar et al.). Methane emission and nitrogen excretion by goats fed tropical byproducts based pelleted diet (M. Islam et al.). Development of nutritional management for controlling methane emissions from ruminants in Southeast Asia (S. Shioya et al.). In vitro inhibition of microbial methane production by chemicals (N. Mohammed et al.). Effects of lactic acid bacteria, yeasts and galactooligosaccharide supplementation on in vitro rumen methane production (Y. Gamo et al.).



Part 3. Bio-energy from agricultural bio-mass.



The current status of anaerobic digestion in China (R. Dong et al.). Manure and biowaste digestion in Germany - history, trends, and practical verification (G. Langhans). Large scale manure based biogas plant in Denmark configuration and operational experience (L. Ellegaard). Reuse of fibrous agricultural biomass for energy resources by methane fermentation (A. Odaet al.). Biogas production from unconsumed milk - Reduction of CO2 emission by utilization of unconsumed foodstuff (Y. Kitamura et al.). How the Biogas Plants based on the Manure in E.U. work in practice (H. Soma). Bioenergy supply potential and bioenergy utilization costs (H. Yamamoto et al.). The biogas plant using animal effluent as fuel (Y. Nagamori et al.). Environmental load gas emissions from swine waste treatment (T. Osada, K. Haga). Hydrogen production from biogas through steam reforming followed by water gas shift reaction and purification with selective oxidation reaction (Z.G. Zhanget al.).



Part 4. Processing and use of bio-mass for soil rehabilitation.



Ammonia emissions from composting of livestock manure (J. Matsuda et al.). Compost processing organic waste for recycling (P. Pittaway). Status and prospects of manure management in Japan-composting approaches (K. Nishizaki). Evaluation of the chamber system for gas measuring from the livestock waste compost (T. Osada, Y. Fukumoto). Methane emission from dairy cow and swine manure slurries stored at 10¡ãC and 15¡ãC (D.I. Mass¨¦ et al.). Ammonia assimilating microorganisms in animal manure treatment processes (Y. Nakai et al.). Controlled traffic effects on soil injection of organic waste injection (J.N. Tullberg). Factors of soil-machine resistance and soil compaction at the operation of animal effluent application (T. Kishimotoet al.). Fertilizer value of anaerobically co-digested dairy manure and food processing wastes (K. Umetsu et al.). Current situation on cattle wastes and their efficient use for reducing the risk of environmental pollution from dairy farming in Hokkaido, Japan (T. Matsunaka). Soil rehabilitation using livestock and organic wastes (G. Xiao et al.).