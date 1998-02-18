Greenhouse Gas Mitigation
1st Edition
Technologies for Activities Implemented Jointly
Description
Organised by the International Energy Agency Greenhouse Gas Research and Development Programme, the International Conference on Technologies for Activities Implemented Jointly was held in Vancouver, British Columbia, Canada, May 26-29 (1997). The papers presented at the conference and published in these proceedings reflect the theme that Activities Implemented Jointly (AIJ) is a major tool to facilitate practical demonstration and development of greenhouse gas mitigation technologies. Published in a single volume under the title Greenhouse Gas Mitigation, the proceedings cover the following key areas: Key Note Presentations; International Initiatives; Enhancing Sinks and Stores; Maximising Joint Benefits; Improved Energy Technology; Asian Development Bank; Transport; Transmission and End Use.
The concept of AIJ will facilitate international cooperation to reduce greenhouse gas concentrations and mitigate effects of climate change. In publishing these internationally-relevant conference proceedings, Greenhouse Gas Mitigation is likely to prove an invaluable reference tool for those engaged in research and application of initiatives to combat climate change.
Readership
For energy researchers and managers.
Table of Contents
Chapter headings and selected papers: Introduction. Letter to delegates (Hon. Chen Chimutengwende) Opening Ceremony. Keynote Talks. The role of AIJ in helping to stimulate deployment of climate friendly energy technologies (H.J. Koch). Indonesia position and implementation concerning AIJ-pilot phase (I.A. Sugandhy). International Initiatives. International collaboration on technologies for reducing greenhouse gas emissions (P. Freund). Enhancing Sinks and Stores. Current technologies for forest carbon monitoring (K.G. MacDicken, M. Delaney). Maximising Joint Benefits. Emissions trading: path of prospective "AIJ" development (a developing country viewpoint) (M.A. Aslam). Improved Energy Technology. Biomass energy projects for joint implementation of the UN FCCC (J.N. Swisher, F.P. Renner). Asian Development Bank. Energy saving by improving efficiency - most important measures for GHG mitigation in Vietnam (L.N. Tuong). Transport. Natural gas vehicles for environment in Indonesia (D. Suwasono). Transmission and End Use. Prospects for western technologies in improving district heating energy efficiency in Russia (I. Gritsevich et al.). Closing Panel Discussion. Author index.
115 illustrations, 4 line drawings
Details
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Pergamon 1998
- Published:
- 18th February 1998
- Imprint:
- Pergamon
- eBook ISBN:
- 9780080912967
- Hardcover ISBN:
- 9780080433257
About the Author
A. Smith
Affiliations and Expertise
IEA Greenhouse Gas R & D Programme, CRE Group Ltd, Stoke Orchard, Cheltenham, Gloucestershire, GL52 4RZ, UK.
K. Thambimuthu
Affiliations and Expertise
CANMET Energy Technology Centre, Natural Resource Canada, 1 Haanel Drive, Ottawa, Ontario K1A 1M1, Canada