Greenhouse Gas Mitigation - 1st Edition - ISBN: 9780080433257, 9780080912967

Greenhouse Gas Mitigation

1st Edition

Technologies for Activities Implemented Jointly

Authors: A. Smith K. Thambimuthu P.W.F. Riemer
eBook ISBN: 9780080912967
Hardcover ISBN: 9780080433257
Imprint: Pergamon
Published Date: 18th February 1998
Description

Organised by the International Energy Agency Greenhouse Gas Research and Development Programme, the International Conference on Technologies for Activities Implemented Jointly was held in Vancouver, British Columbia, Canada, May 26-29 (1997). The papers presented at the conference and published in these proceedings reflect the theme that Activities Implemented Jointly (AIJ) is a major tool to facilitate practical demonstration and development of greenhouse gas mitigation technologies. Published in a single volume under the title Greenhouse Gas Mitigation, the proceedings cover the following key areas: Key Note Presentations; International Initiatives; Enhancing Sinks and Stores; Maximising Joint Benefits; Improved Energy Technology; Asian Development Bank; Transport; Transmission and End Use.
The concept of AIJ will facilitate international cooperation to reduce greenhouse gas concentrations and mitigate effects of climate change. In publishing these internationally-relevant conference proceedings, Greenhouse Gas Mitigation is likely to prove an invaluable reference tool for those engaged in research and application of initiatives to combat climate change.

Readership

For energy researchers and managers.

Table of Contents

Chapter headings and selected papers: Introduction. Letter to delegates (Hon. Chen Chimutengwende) Opening Ceremony. Keynote Talks. The role of AIJ in helping to stimulate deployment of climate friendly energy technologies (H.J. Koch). Indonesia position and implementation concerning AIJ-pilot phase (I.A. Sugandhy). International Initiatives. International collaboration on technologies for reducing greenhouse gas emissions (P. Freund). Enhancing Sinks and Stores. Current technologies for forest carbon monitoring (K.G. MacDicken, M. Delaney). Maximising Joint Benefits. Emissions trading: path of prospective "AIJ" development (a developing country viewpoint) (M.A. Aslam). Improved Energy Technology. Biomass energy projects for joint implementation of the UN FCCC (J.N. Swisher, F.P. Renner). Asian Development Bank. Energy saving by improving efficiency - most important measures for GHG mitigation in Vietnam (L.N. Tuong). Transport. Natural gas vehicles for environment in Indonesia (D. Suwasono). Transmission and End Use. Prospects for western technologies in improving district heating energy efficiency in Russia (I. Gritsevich et al.). Closing Panel Discussion. Author index.


115 illustrations, 4 line drawings

Details

Language:
English
Copyright:
© Pergamon 1998
Published:
Imprint:
Pergamon
eBook ISBN:
9780080912967
Hardcover ISBN:
9780080433257

About the Author

A. Smith

Affiliations and Expertise

IEA Greenhouse Gas R & D Programme, CRE Group Ltd, Stoke Orchard, Cheltenham, Gloucestershire, GL52 4RZ, UK.

K. Thambimuthu

Affiliations and Expertise

CANMET Energy Technology Centre, Natural Resource Canada, 1 Haanel Drive, Ottawa, Ontario K1A 1M1, Canada

P.W.F. Riemer

Ratings and Reviews

