Greenhouse Gas Control Technologies
1st Edition
Description
These proceedings contain 270 papers outlining ideas and contributions to the new scientific, technical and political discipline of Greenhouse Gas (GHG) Control. The contributions were presented at the 4th International Conference on Greenhouse Gas Control Technologies (GHGT-4). It was the largest gathering of experts active in this new and fast-developing field.
GHGT-4 was different from its predecessors in that it included all greenhouse gases, not only CO2, and all issues which could contribute to the mitigation of the greenhouse problem - technical, economic and political. The main focus was on practical solutions and real demonstrations of mitigation technology being planned and implemented today. It also addressed ways to increase the efficiency of power production and utilisation, and looked at proposals to encourage the development of renewable energy sources.
During the Opening Session, 10 keynote addresses were heard from prominent personalities in government, industry and academia. To tackle this very inter-disciplinary problem and to achieve acceptable solutions, it is essential for industry and government to initiate intense dialogue and cooperation. Conferences like this can provide the opportunity for a meeting of minds between engineers and politicians in the face of global challenge. The primary attributes of this global challenge are manifold: the problem is global and international; it is inter-disciplinary, both in substance and approach; it covers technical, political and economic issues and involves government, science, industry and academia; it is complex and non-linear; and it will take the efforts of all parties involved to solve the problem.
These proceedings contain ideas for starting demonstration projects and for making better use of the power and flexibility of market measures. They also show it is a problem we can influence and that there is a wealth of ideas. The challenge now is to find the right partners to put these ideas into action.
Readership
For engineers, politicians and scientists with an interest in the global problem of greenhouse gas emissions.
Table of Contents
Chapter headings and selected papers: Introduction. Opening Session. Avoiding and reducing GHG emissions: The Swiss engagements (Ph. Roch). Capture. Designer solvents for energy efficient CO2 separation from flue gas streams (A. Chakma, P. Tontiwachwuthikul). Storage - Geology. Storage - Ocean. Ocean sequestration of CO2 - An overview (H.J. Herzog). Chemistry. Highly effective conversion of carbon dioxide to the valuable compounds (T. Inui). Policy. GHG policies and the role of innovations (G. Erdmann). Energy Technologies. Reduction of CO2 emission at heat and power plants in East-Europe (P.G.M. Welberg). Energy Efficiency. Improving energy efficiency to control greenhouse gas emissions (P.J. Redman). Bioenergy & Forestry. Biological processes for mitigation of greenhouse gases (J.R. Benemann). Other Greenhouse Gases. Effect of Dutch waste policy on methane emissions (H. Oonk). Economy & Life Cycle Analysis. Joint implementation and GHG emissions trading (K. McCready). Transport & Industry. Towards sustainable mobility (A. Wokaun). Renewables & Nuclear. Solar conversion of CO2 to fuel (R.J. Jensen, J.L. Lyman). Poster Session: Capture. Development of Cardo-type polyimide hollow fiber membranes for CO2 separation (S. Karashima et al.). Poster Session: Storage - Ocean. The CO2 ocean sequestration project in Japan (S. Masuda). Poster Session: Storage - Geology. Experimental determination of permeability of carbon dioxide in porous media (I. Okamoto et al.). Poster Session: Chemistry. Poster Session: Bioenergy. Biological hydrogen production as an environmentally friendly technology (K. Takasaki et al.). Poster Session: Policy. Poster Session: Economy & Life Cycle Analysis. Combustion of ill-mixed gases (S.A. Rashovsky). Index of authors.
Details
- No. of pages:
- 1205
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Elsevier Science 1999
- Published:
- 20th May 1999
- Imprint:
- Elsevier Science
- eBook ISBN:
- 9780080553030
About the Author
B. Eliasson
Affiliations and Expertise
ABB Corporate Research Ltd, Segelhof, CH-5405 Baden-Dättwil, Switzerland
P. Riemer
Affiliations and Expertise
IEA Greenhouse Gas Programme, Stoke Orchard, Cheltenham, Gloucestershire GL52 4RZ, UK
A. Wokaun
Affiliations and Expertise
Paul Scherrer Institut, Villigen PSI, CH-5232, Switzerland