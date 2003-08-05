Greenhouse Gas Control Technologies - 6th International Conference
1st Edition
Description
Climate change is an issue that is highly debated around the globe. This book brings together the papers that were presented at a conference dedicated to this issue, held in Kyoto in October 2002. Covering a broad range of areas, the topics presented will benefit both those working in the field of carbon dioxide recovery and sequestration, and those looking at the effects of non carbon dioxide greenhouse gases. An overview of the Research and Design technologies which aid in mitigating climate change is included, which will be invaluable to those researching new opportunities for dealing with this problem.
- An area of research that has seen a rapid rise in worldwide spend
- Will benefit both researchers in climate change, and those looking at new technologies to help deal with the problem
- Presents papers from contributors spread around the globe means that this book has world wide relevance
Readership
Government researchers, academics, energy consultants and suppliers.
Table of Contents
- Co2 Capture - overview, energy, amine absorption, membranes, chemical reaction
- Geological Storage - overview, policy, aquifers, monitoring, enhanced oil recovery, natural analogues, code comparisons, safety, ECBM, enhanced oil recovery and new demonstration projects, matching sinks and sources, minerals, new developments
- Ocean Storage - overview, near field behaviour, experiment, impacts/coral reef, liquid and hydrate mesocosm
- Energy Modeling
- Energy Efficiency - general, industry; Zero Emission Power Plants; Economics; Policy - overview, Kyoto protocol, Non-Co2 gases, Fuel Cells, Renewable Energy, Biomass, Biotechnology and Utilisation, Land Use and Sinks; Utilisation - Algae; Panel Sessions
Details
- No. of pages:
- 1940
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Pergamon 2003
- Published:
- 5th August 2003
- Imprint:
- Pergamon
- eBook ISBN:
- 9780080532622
About the Editor
John Gale
Affiliations and Expertise
IEA Greenhouse Gas Research and Design Programme, Cheltenham, United Kingdom
Yoichi Kaya
Affiliations and Expertise
RITE, Kyoto, Japan