Green Trading Markets:
1st Edition
Developing the Second Wave
Description
The United States accounts for 25% of the Global Greenhouse Gas (GHG) emissions. To keep pace with growing electricity demands, the U.S and developing countries are turning more to coal-fired generation with correspondingly greater GHG emissions and other forms of pollution. Therefore, it is imperative to focus on what can be done to reverse this trend. At the same time, technologies for renewable energy generation and energy efficiency are available, and increasingly, these are being deployed on a cost-competitive basis. Environmental financial trading and the markets offer a solution and a way forward through Green Trading!
Environmental financial trading began in the U.S in 1995 and has since spread to many countries. Green Trading Markets provides valuable information on continued U.S innovations in the context of the global development of green commodity markets.
Key Features
- New ways of leveraging existing assets.
- New revenue streams and new opportunities for commodity trading.
- various approaches to improving management of greenhouse gases.
- Maximising renewable enegy sources
Readership
Energy Risk Managers, Asset Managers, Renewable Energy Developers, Project Financiers, EHS Professionals, Regulators, Commodity Traders, Energy Hedge Fund Managers, Investment Bankers, and others related to the energy industry.
Table of Contents
CONTENTS
Foreward, Preface and Introduction
Green Trading: Convergence of the Capital Markets and the Environment Peter Fusaro, Chairman, Global Change Associates Inc.
Carbon/Greenhouse Gas Transparency and Socially Responsible Investing Paul A. Hilton, Portfolio Manager, The Dreyfus Corporation
The U.S. Political Landscape and Its Impact on Environmental Trading Sheila Slocum Hollis, Managing Partner, Duane Morris LLP
Global Greenhouse Gas Markets: Where Do We Go from Here? Susanne Haefeli, Project Manager, and Einar Telnes, Technical Director, International Climate Change Services, DNV Certification
Initial Observations from the First Year of the Chicago Climate Exchange Richard L. Sandor, Ph.D., Chairman and CEO, and Claire M. Jahns, Junior Economist, Chicago Climate Exchange
White, Green, and Black Certificate Trading: The Italian Experience Stefano Alaimo, Director, Environmental Markets Department Gestore del Mercato Elettrico SpA
Expanding Markets for Renewable Energy Certificates: Progress and Challenges Ed Holt, President, Ed Holt & Associates Inc.
Wind Energy: Promoting a Cleaner Energy Future Mark M. Little, Vice President, GE Energy
Of Crystal Balls and Market Fundamentals: Anticipating GHG Prices Mark C. Trexler, Ph.D., President, Trexler Climate + Energy Services, Inc.
Integrating Greenhouse Gas Emissions Management into Capital Projects Planning Arthur Lee, Principal Advisor for Global Policy and Strategy, Health Environment and Safety Department, ChevronTexaco Corporation, et al.
Developing an Energy Efficiency and Renewable Energy Investment Fund John Palmisano, Principal, Energy & Communications Solutions LLC, and Deltcho Vitchev, Director, Renaissance Finance International
C-Lock—A Method to Maximize Carbon Sequestration Value to Agro-forestry Producers and Purchasers Patrick R. Zimmerman, Ph.D., Director, Institute of Atmospheric Sciences South Dakota School of Mines and Technology, et al.
Attracting Institutional Investment into the Australian Forestry Sector David G. Brand, Director, New Forests Program, Hancock Natural Resource Group (Australia)
Terrestrial Carbon Offsets for Industry Portfolios Dick Kempka, Director, Energy and Technology Partnerships, and Dawn Browne, GIS Manager, Ducks Unlimited
Information Technology: Enabling and Accelerating Environmental Markets William G. Russell, CEO, SKN Worldwide
Green Trading Markets: Where Are We Now? Peter Fusaro, Chairman, Global Change Associates Inc., and Marion Yuen, President, The MYA Group
Resources on Green Trading
About the Contributors
Index
Details
- No. of pages:
- 250
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Elsevier Science 2005
- Published:
- 8th June 2005
- Imprint:
- Elsevier Science
- eBook ISBN:
- 9780080544854
- Hardcover ISBN:
- 9780080446950
About the Author
Peter C. Fusaro
Peter C. Fusaro is the best selling author of What Went Wrong At Enron; publisher of Fusaro Focus, a bimonthly financial newsletter; and chairman and founder of Global Change Associates, Inc., an energy and environmental advisory located in New York City since 1991. For 30 years, he has been at the forefront of energy and environmental change. His accomplishments include working on the lead phase-down of gasoline in the 1970s; fuel reformulation in the early 1990s in the United States as well as in the Asia Pacific region; creating energy efficiency programs for the NY/NJ Port Authority, including the World Trade Center; pioneering gas and electricity energy efficiencies programs for Con Ed (Enlightened Energy) and Brooklyn Union; identifying fuel-switching opportunities to natural gas for utility and industrial customers; and, for the past 14 years, working on GHG reductions. He has been advisor to the U.S. State Department as well as the U.S. EPA and U.S.DOE, the Japanese government, the World Bank, and many energy companies around the world on the energy and environmental change.
Affiliations and Expertise
Chairman and Founder, Global Change Associates
Marion Yuen
Marion Yuen is president of The MYA Group which is a communications, research, and mediation advisory. A skilled facilitator and conference convenor, Ms. Yuen brings together diverse audiences and provides them with platforms for open and efficient face-to-face information exchange. Together with Mr. Fusaro, she created the Annual GreenTrading Summit™. Ms. Yuen also contributed to and edited the book GreenTrading: Commercial Opportunities for the Environment. She organized a coalition of major power generators that sponsored the first Executive Conference on Safety in Fossil Power Plants (2001). She produced the 1999 Global Fuel & Power Forum, 1998 Global Electric Power Forum, 2000 & 1999 Biotechnology Investing Conferences, and in 1991, Ms. Yuen co-chaired the Advertising Research Foundation’s first Asian, Black and Hispanic Research Workshop. Ms. Yuen holds master’s degrees in Communications from Columbia University Teachers College and in Biophysics from the University of California at Berkeley, and an A.B. in Physics from Wellesley College as well as a certificate in Strategic Environmental Management from New York University’s Management Institute. Ms. Yuen is a certified mediator and arbitrator.
Affiliations and Expertise
President, The MYA Group