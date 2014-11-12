Green Synthetic Approaches for Biologically Relevant Heterocycles
1st Edition
Description
Green Synthetic Approaches for Biologically Relevant Heterocycles reviews this significant group of organic compounds within the context of sustainable methods and processes. Each clearly structured chapter features in-depth coverage of various green protocols for the synthesis of a wide variety of bioactive heterocycles classified on the basis of ring-size and/or presence of heteratoms(s). Techniques covered include microwave heating, ultrasound, ionic liquids, solid phase, solvent-free, heterogeneous catalysis, and aqueous media, along with multi-component reaction strategies. This book also integrates advances in green chemistry research into industrial applications and process developments. Green Synthetic Approaches for Biologically Relevant Heterocycles is an essential resource on green chemistry technologies for academic researchers, R&D professionals, and students working in medicinal, organic, natural product, and agricultural chemistry.
Key Features
- Includes global coverage of a wide variety of green synthetic techniques
- Features cutting-edge research in the field of bioactive heterocyclic compounds
- Focuses extensively on applications, with numerous examples of biologically relevant heterocycles
Readership
Chemists (synthetic, medicinal, natural products, combinatorial); pharmacologists; biochemists; researchers in drug discovery and agrochemical industries; advanced and research students in these areas
Table of Contents
- Dedication
- About the Editor
- Foreword
- Preface
- Chapter 1. Green Synthetic Approaches for Biologically Relevant Heterocycles: An Overview
- 1. Introduction
- 2. An Overview of the Book
- 3. Concluding Remarks
- Chapter 2. Synthesis of Bioactive Five- and Six-Membered Heterocycles Catalyzed by Heterogeneous Supported Metals
- 1. Introduction
- 2. Synthesis of N-Containing Heterocycles
- 3. Synthesis of Oxygen-Containing Heterocycles
- 4. Synthesis of Sulfur-Containing Heterocycles
- 5. Concluding Remarks
- Chapter 3. Transition-Metal-Free Synthesis of Benzo-Fused Five- and Six-Membered Heterocycles Employing Arynes
- 1. Introduction
- 2. Synthesis of Five-Membered Heterocycles
- 3. Synthesis of Six-Membered Heterocycles
- 4. Synthesis of Medium-Sized Heterocycles
- 5. Applications of the Benzo-Fused Heterocycles
- 6. Concluding Remarks
- Chapter 4. Metal-Catalyzed Routes for the Synthesis of Furocoumarins and Coumestans
- 1. Introduction
- 2. Synthetic Routes to Furocoumarin Derivatives
- 3. Synthetic Routes to Coumestan Derivatives
- 4. Concluding Remarks
- Chapter 5. Green Solvents for Eco-friendly Synthesis of Bioactive Heterocyclic Compounds
- 1. Introduction
- 2. Heterocyclic Synthesis in Supercritical Carbon Dioxide
- 3. Heterocyclic Synthesis in PEG
- 4. Heterocyclic Synthesis in Glycerol
- 5. Heterocyclic Synthesis in Gluconic Acid Aqueous Solution
- 6. Heterocyclic Synthesis in Ethyl Lactate
- 7. Concluding Remarks
- Chapter 6. Green Catalytic Synthesis of Heterocyclic Structures Using Carbon Dioxide and Related Motifs
- 1. Introduction
- 2. Biological Importance of CO2-Based Heterocyclic Compounds
- 3. Green Synthesis of 1,3-Dioxolan-2-Ones and 1,3-Dioxan-2-Ones Using CO2
- 4. Green Synthesis of Oxazolidinones and Oxazodinanones Using CO2
- 5. Related Heterocycles Incorporating CO2 or Related Synthons
- 6. Concluding Remarks
- Chapter 7. Synthetic Approaches to Small- and Medium-Size Aza-Heterocycles in Aqueous Media
- 1. Introduction
- 2. Three-Membered Ring—Aziridines
- 3. Four-Membered Rings
- 4. Five-Membered Rings
- 5. Six-Membered Rings
- 6. Seven-Membered Rings
- 7. Concluding Remarks
- Chapter 8. Green Synthetic Approaches for Biologically Relevant 2-amino-4H-pyrans and 2-amino-4H-pyran-Annulated Heterocycles in Aqueous Media
- 1. Introduction
- 2. Synthetic Approaches for 2-amino-4H-pyrans and 2-amino-4H-pyran-Annulated Heterocycles in Water and Ethanol–Water Media
- 3. Concluding Remarks
- Chapter 9. Sustainable Synthesis of Benzimidazoles, Quinoxalines, and Congeners
- 1. Introduction
- 2. Methods of Synthesis of Benzimidazoles/Quinoxalines Using Greener Strategies
- 3. Concluding Remarks
- Chapter 10. Green and Catalytic Methods for γ-Lactone Synthesis
- 1. Introduction
- 2. Constructive Methods for γ-Lactone Structure
- 3. Functionalization of γ-Lactone Structures
- 4. Concluding Remarks
- Chapter 11. Green Synthetic Approaches for Medium Ring-Sized Heterocycles of Biological Interest
- 1. Introduction
- 2. Microwave- and Ultrasound-Assisted Synthesis of Medium Ring-Sized Heterocycles
- 3. Use of Ionic Liquids as Reaction Medium and Catalyst
- 4. Use of Environmentally Benign Solvents
- 5. Use of Heterogeneous Catalysis
- 6. Fluorous Synthesis
- 7. Concluding Remarks
- Chapter 12. Organocatalyzed Biginelli Reactions: A Greener Chemical Approach for the Synthesis of Biologically Active 3,4-Dihydropyrimidin-2(1H)-ones/-thiones
- 1. Introduction
- 2. Classes of Organocatalysts Used in the Biginelli Reaction
- 3. Biological Significance of 3,4-Dihydropyrimidin-2(1H)-ones/-thiones
- 4. Concluding Remarks
- Abbreviations
- Chapter 13. Photocatalytic Minisci Reaction: A Promising and Eco-friendly Route to Functionalize Heteroaromatics of Biological Interest
- 1. Introduction
- 2. Minisci Reaction: A Versatile Tool for Medicinal Chemistry
- 3. Minisci Reaction: The General Mechanism
- 4. The Photocatalytic Approach
- 5. Is it a Green Approach?
- 6. Molecular Dynamics Studies: Toward the Solution?
- 7. Concluding Remarks
- Chapter 14. Organohypervalent Iodine Reagents in the Synthesis of Bioactive Heterocycles
- 1. Introduction
- 2. Organohypervalent Iodine Promoted Synthesis of Bioactive Heterocycles
- 3. Concluding Remarks
- Abbreviations
- Chapter 15. Porous Catalytic Systems in the Synthesis of Bioactive Heterocycles and Related Compounds
- 1. Introduction
- 2. Porous Catalytic Systems
- 3. Synthesis of Bioactive Heterocycles Catalyzed by Porous Materials
- 4. Concluding Remarks
- Chapter 16. High-Pressure Cycloaddition Reactions in the Synthesis of Biologically Relevant Heterocycles
- 1. Introduction
- 2. Diels–Alder Cycloadditions
- 3. Dipolar Cycloadditions
- 4. [2 + 2] Cycloadditions
- 5. Concluding RemarKS
- Abbreviations
- Chapter 17. Ionic Liquids-Prompted Synthesis of Biologically Relevant Five- and Six-Membered Heterocyclic Skeletons: An Update
- 1. Introduction
- 2. Properties of ILs
- 3. Recent Developments in Ionic Liquids Research
- 4. Application of Ionic Liquids in Heterocyclic Synthesis
- 5. Concluding Remarks
- Chapter 18. Heterocycles-Based Ionic Liquid-Supported Synthesis of Small Organic Molecules
- 1. Introduction
- 2. Ionic Liquid-Supported Synthesis of Small Molecules
- 3. Ionic Liquid-Supported Carbohydrate Synthesis
- 4. Ionic Liquid-Supported Peptide Synthesis
- 5. Ionic Liquid-Supported Reagents
- 6. Ionic Liquid-Supported Catalysts
- 7. Concluding Remarks
- Abbreviations
- Chapter 19. Microwave-Induced Synthesis of Heterocycles of Medicinal Interests
- 1. Introduction
- 2. Microwave Irradiation: Mechanism
- 3. Microwave-Induced Synthesis of Heterocycles of Medicinal Interests
- 4. Concluding Remarks
- Abbreviations
- Chapter 20. Application of Microwave Irradiation in the Synthesis of P-Heterocycles
- 1. Introduction
- 2. Functionalization of Cyclic Phosphinic Acids
- 3. Diels–Alder Cycloadditions, Fragmentation-Related Phosphorylations, and Inverse Wittig-Type Reactions
- 4. Phospha-Michael Reactions
- 5. Kabachnik–Fields Reactions
- 6. Concluding Remarks
- Chapter 21. Use of Ultrasound in the Synthesis of Heterocycles of Medicinal Interest
- 1. Introduction
- 2. Heterocycles of Medicinal Interest
- 3. Concluding Remarks
- Index
Details
- No. of pages:
- 632
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Elsevier 2015
- Published:
- 12th November 2014
- Imprint:
- Elsevier
- eBook ISBN:
- 9780128005903
- Hardcover ISBN:
- 9780128000700
About the Editor
Goutam Brahmachari
Goutam Brahmachari is a professor of organic chemistry at Visva-Bharati, India, and teaches courses in organic chemistry, natural products chemistry, synthetic organic chemistry, and physical methods in organic chemistry. In addition to over 20 years of teaching and research experience, he is a Fellow of the Royal Society of Chemistry, a Who’s Who in the World Listee, and a recipient of Academic Brilliance Award (2015) for Excellence in Research and the Dr. Kalam Best Teaching Faculty Award (2017). Prof. Brahmachari serves as journal referee, editor-in-chief, associate editor, guest editor, and Editorial Advisory Board Member for several international journals, book publishers, and research funding agencies. He currently has 200 publications in the fields of organic and medicinal chemistry, including 22 books and over 40 book chapters, published by internationally reputed publishers.
Full Professor of Organic Chemistry, Department of Chemistry, Visva-Bharati (a Central University), Santiniketan, West Bengal, India