Green Synthesis, Characterization and Applications of Nanoparticles shows how eco-friendly nanoparticles are engineered and used. In particular, metal nanoparticles, metal oxide nanoparticles and other categories of nanoparticles are discussed. The book outlines a range of methodologies and explores the appropriate use of each. Characterization methods include spectroscopic, microscopic and diffraction methods, but magnetic resonance methods are also included as they can be used to understand the mechanism of nanoparticle synthesis using organisms. Applications covered include targeted drug delivery, water purification and hydrogen generation.

This is an important research resource for those wishing to learn more about how eco-efficient nanoparticles can best be used. Theoretical details and mathematical derivations are kept to a necessary minimum to suit the need of interdisciplinary audiences and those who may be relatively new to the field.