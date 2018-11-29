Green Synthesis, Characterization and Applications of Nanoparticles
1st Edition
Table of Contents
- Green Synthesis of Nanoparticles: A Greener Approach for a Cleaner Future
2. Safe Nano is Green Nano
3. Green Synthesis of Phytogenic Nanoparticles
4. Green Synthesis of Nanoparticle and Fungal Infection
5. Mycosynthesis of Nanoparticles for Smart Agricultural Practice: A Green and Eco-Friendly Approach
6. Green Synthesis: Characterization and Application of Silver and Gold Nanoparticles
7. Frontiers and Perspectives in Green Synthesis of Silver Nanoparticles
8. Biomemetic Synthesis of Selenium Nanoparticles and Its Biomedical Applications
9. A Biological Synthesis of Copper Nanoparticles and Its Potential Applications
10. Green Synthesis of Titanium Dioxide and Zinc Oxide Nanoparticles and Their Usage for Antimicrobial Applications and Environmental Remediation
11. Green Synthesis of Metal/Metal Oxide Nanoparticles Toward Biomedical Applications: Boon or Bane
12. Nanoparticle Characterization Techniques
13. Nanosystems for Drug Delivery: Design, Engineering, and Applications
14. Nanoscale Polysaccharide-Based Particles for the Delivery of Therapeutic Molecules
15. Chemical and Green Synthesis of Nanoparticles and Their Efficacy on Cancer Cells
16. Therapeutic Applications of Green-Synthesized Silver Nanoparticles
17. Broad Spectrum Antibacterial Silver Nanoparticle Green Synthesis, Characterization, and Mechanism of Action
18. Recent Advances and Biomedical Applications of Zinc Oxide Nanoparticles
19. Functionalized Gold Nanoparticles as Optical Nanosensors for Determination of Aluminium (III) Ions in Water Samples
20. Nanotechnology for Water Treatment: A Green Approach
Description
Green Synthesis, Characterization and Applications of Nanoparticles shows how eco-friendly nanoparticles are engineered and used. In particular, metal nanoparticles, metal oxide nanoparticles and other categories of nanoparticles are discussed. The book outlines a range of methodologies and explores the appropriate use of each. Characterization methods include spectroscopic, microscopic and diffraction methods, but magnetic resonance methods are also included as they can be used to understand the mechanism of nanoparticle synthesis using organisms. Applications covered include targeted drug delivery, water purification and hydrogen generation.
This is an important research resource for those wishing to learn more about how eco-efficient nanoparticles can best be used. Theoretical details and mathematical derivations are kept to a necessary minimum to suit the need of interdisciplinary audiences and those who may be relatively new to the field.
Key Features
- Explores recent trends in growth, characterization, properties and applications of nanoparticles
- Gives readers an understanding on how they are applied through the use of case studies and examples
- Assesses the advantages and disadvantages of a variety of synthesis and characterization techniques for green nanoparticles in different situations
Readership
Materials scientists, environmental chemists, chemical engineers and biomedical researchers
Details
- No. of pages:
- 548
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Elsevier 2019
- Published:
- 29th November 2018
- Imprint:
- Elsevier
- eBook ISBN:
- 9780081025802
- Paperback ISBN:
- 9780081025796
About the Editors
Ashutosh Shukla Editor
Obtained his B.Sc., M.Sc. and D. Phil. degrees from University of Allahabad, India. During his doctoral work he has focused on the Electron Spin Resonance spectroscopy and optical absorption spectroscopy to study the transition ion doped single crystals. In addition to his exposure to the available CW-ESR spectrometers at leading institutes of his own country he is enriched with hands on experience with modern CW and pulsed ESR spectrometers at several leading International laboratories including University of Dundee, Scotland, University of St. Andrew’s, Scotland and Kazan State University, Kazan. He has successfully completed research projects to his credit in the area of Electron Spin Resonance characterization funded by University Grants Commission, New Delhi, India. He has shared his research in many international events focused on Electron Spin Resonance Spectroscopy, organized in different parts of the globe including U.S.A., U.K., Germany, Spain, Russia. Dr. Shukla has a good number publications to his credit in this filed in peer reviewed journals and books. He also has co-authored a book on “Fundamentals of Electricity and Magnetism” published by New Age International. Dr. Shukla is currently serving as Physics faculty at Ewing Christian College, Allahabad, a constituent institution of University of Allahabad, Allahabad, India.
Affiliations and Expertise
Associate Professor of Physics, Ewing Christian College, India
Siavash Iravani Editor
Senior Researcher at the Faculty of Pharmacy and Pharmaceutical Sciences, Isfahan University of Medical Sciences, Isfahan, Iran. His research interests include green and eco-friendly synthesis of nanomaterials, phytochemical analysis of pine bark extracts, technological and stability aspects of probiotic fermented milks, gene delivery systems for prostate cancer therapy, nanoparticles for drug delivery in cancer, nano carriers, and drug nanoparticles
Affiliations and Expertise
Senior Researcher, Faculty of Pharmacy and Pharmaceutical Sciences, Isfahan University of Medical Sciences, Isfahan, Iran