Green Sustainable Processes for Chemical and Environmental Engineering and Science
1st Edition
Supercritical Carbon Dioxide as Green Solvent
Description
Green Sustainable Processes for Chemical and Environmental Engineering and Science: Supercritical Carbon Dioxide as Green Solvent provides an in-depth review on the area of green processes for the industry, focusing on the separation, purification and extraction of medicinal, biological and bioactive compounds utilizing supercritical carbon dioxide as a green solvent and their applications in pharmaceuticals, polymers, leather, paper, water filtration, textiles and more. Chapters explore polymerization, polymer composite production, polymer blending, particle production, microcellular foaming, polymer processing using supercritical carbon dioxide, and a method for the production of micro- and nano-scale particles using supercritical carbon dioxide that focuses on the pharmaceutical industry.
A brief introduction and limitations to the practical use of supercritical carbon dioxide as a reaction medium are also discussed, as are the applications of supercritical carbon dioxide in the semiconductor processing industry for wafer processing and its advantages and obstacles.
Key Features
- Reviews available green solvents for extraction, separation, purification and synthesis
- Outlines environmentally friendly chemical processes in many applications, i.e., organic reactions, metal recovery, etc.
- Includes numerous, real industrial applications, such as polymers, pharmaceuticals, leather, paper, water filtration, textiles, food, oils and fats, and more
- Gives detailed accounts of the application of supercritical CO2 in polymer production and processing
- Provides a process for extraction, seperation and purification of compounds of biological medicinal importance
- Gives methods for nanoparticle production using supercritical carbon dioxide
- Provides a systematic discussion on the solubility of organic and organometallic compounds
Readership
Post-graduates, researchers, and academics in chemistry, physics, biology, biotechnology, and other interdisciplinary fields of science and technology as well as biochemical, chemical, pharmaceutical and materials synthesis industries
Table of Contents
1. Extraction of bio-oils from algae using supercritical carbon dioxide
2. Extraction of green propolis using supercritical carbon dioxide
3. Supercritical carbon dioxide extraction of medicinal plants
4. Super critical carbon dioxide extraction of marigold
5. Solubility of organic compounds in supercritical carbon dioxide
6. Solubility of organometallic complexes in supercritical carbon dioxide
7. Extraction of phytochemicals from saffron by supercritical carbon dioxide
8. Extraction of bioactive compounds
9. Modeling of supercritical carbon dioxide green solvents in extraction
10. Industrial polymer synthesis using supercritical carbon dioxide
11. Supercritical carbon dioxide for leather processing
12. Disinfection of papers contaminated with fungi using supercritical carbon dioxide
13. Dairy products processing using supercritical carbon dioxide
14. Use of supercritical carbon dioxide in membranes filtration
15. Applications of supercritical carbon dioxide in textile industry
16. Extraction of food products using supercritical carbon dioxide
17. Decaffeination using supercritical carbon dioxide
18. Supercritical-fluid extraction of lycopene from tomatoes
19. Dry-cleaning using supercritical carbon dioxide
20. Hydrogenation of fats and oils using supercritical carbon dioxide
21. Metal recovery using supercritical carbon dioxide
22. The production of fluoropolymers using supercritical CO2
23. Use of supercritical CO2 in alkylations reactions
24. Use of supercritical CO2 in hydroformylations reactions
25. Use of supercritical CO2 in hydrogenation reactions,
26. Use of supercritical CO2 in wafer processing
27. Production of micro- and nano-scale particles using supercritical CO2
28. Polymer production and processing using supercritical carbon dioxide
Details
- No. of pages:
- 560
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Elsevier 2020
- Published:
- 31st October 2019
- Imprint:
- Elsevier
- Paperback ISBN:
- 9780128173886
About the Editor
Dr. Inamuddin
Inamuddin is currently working as Assistant Professor in the Chemistry Department, Faculty of Science, King Abdulaziz University, Jeddah, Saudi Arabia. He is a permanent faculty member (Assistant Professor) at the Department of Applied Chemistry, Aligarh Muslim University, Aligarh, India. He obtained Master of Science degree in Organic Chemistry from Chaudhary Charan Singh (CCS) University, Meerut, India, in 2002. He received his Master of Philosophy and Doctor of Philosophy degrees in Applied Chemistry from Aligarh Muslim University (AMU) in 2004 and 2007, respectively. He has extensive research experience in multidisciplinary fields of Analytical Chemistry, Materials Chemistry, and Electrochemistry and, more specifically, Renewable Energy and Environment. He has worked on different research projects as project fellow and senior research fellow funded by University Grants Commission (UGC), Government of India, and Council of Scientific and Industrial Research (CSIR), Government of India. He has received Fast Track Young Scientist Award from the Department of Science and Technology, India, to work in the area of bending actuators and artificial muscles. He has completed four major research projects sanctioned by University Grant Commission, Department of Science and Technology, Council of Scientific and Industrial Research, and Council of Science and Technology, India. He has published 93 research articles in international journals of repute and seventeen book chapters in knowledge-based book editions published by renowned international publishers. He has published nineteen edited books with Springer, United Kingdom, Nova Science Publishers, Inc. U.S.A., CRC Press Taylor & Francis Asia Pacific, Trans Tech Publications Ltd., Switzerland and Materials Science Forum, U.S.A. He is the member of various editorial boards of the journals and also serving as associate editor for a journal Environmental Chemistry Letter, Springer-Nature and editorial board member for Scientific Reports-Nature. He has attended as well as chaired sessions in various international and national conferences. He has worked as a Postdoctoral Fellow, leading a research team at the Creative Research Initiative Center for Bio-Artificial Muscle, Hanyang University, South Korea, in the field of renewable energy, especially biofuel cells. He has also worked as a Postdoctoral Fellow at the Center of Research Excellence in Renewable Energy, King Fahd University of Petroleum and Minerals, Saudi Arabia, in the field of polymer electrolyte membrane fuel cells and computational fluid dynamics of polymer electrolyte membrane fuel cells. He is a life member of the Journal of the Indian Chemical Society. His research interest includes ion exchange materials, a sensor for heavy metal ions, biofuel cells, supercapacitors and bending actuators
Affiliations and Expertise
Assistant Professor, Chemistry Department, King Abdulaziz University, Jeddah, Saudi Arabia
Abdullah Asiri
Prof. Abdullah M. Asiri has been the Head of the Chemistry Department at King Abdulaziz University, Saudi Arabia, since October 2009, and he is the founder and the Director of the Center of Excellence for Advanced Materials Research. He graduated from King Abdulaziz University (KAU) with a BSc in Chemistry in 1990 and a PhD from University of Wales, College of Cardiff, UK in 1995. He was promoted to a Professor in 2004. His research interest covers color chemistry, synthesis of novel photochromic, thermochromic systems, synthesis of novel coloring matters and dyeing of textiles, Materials Chemistry, Nanochemistry and nanotechnology Polymers and plastics. He is the main author of ten books in different chemistry disciplines. Prof. Asiri is the Editor-in-Chief of King Abdulaziz University Journal of Science. A major achievement of Prof. Asiri is the discovery of tribochromic compounds, a class of compounds which change from slightly or colorless to deep colored when subjected to small pressure or when grind. This discovery was introduced to the scientific community as a new terminology Published by IUPAC in 2000. This discovery was awarded a patent from European Patent office and from UK patent and some other patents office in Europe. Prof. Asiri has been involved in many committees at the KAU level and also on the national level, he took a major roll in the Advanced materials committee working for KACST to identify the National plan for science and technology in 2007. Prof. Asiri played a major role in advancing the chemistry education and research in KAU, he has been awarded the best Researchers from KAU for the past five years. He also awarded the Young Scientist award from the Saudi Chemical society in 2009, and also the first prize for the distinction in science from the Saudi chemical society in 2012. He also received a recognition certificate from the American Chemical society (Gulf region Chapter) for the advancement of chemical science in the Kingdome. Also he received a Scopus certificate for the most Publishing Scientist in Saudi Arabia in chemistry in 2008.He is also a member of the Editorial Board of Pigments and Resin Technology (UK), Organic Chemistry in Sight (New Zealand), Designed Monomers & Polymers and Journal of Single Molecule Research . He is the Vice- President of Saudi Chemical Society (Western Province Branch).
Affiliations and Expertise
Chemistry Department, King Abdulaziz University, Jeddah, Saudi Arabia
Arun Isloor
Arun Isloor obtained his Ph.D degree from Mangalore University, India and completed his postdoctoral research at Technion Israel Institute of Technology, Israel. Currently, he is serving as Associate Professor in Department of Chemistry, National Institute of Technology Karnataka, Surathkal-India. His research interests include membrane technology for water purification and other separation processes, nanomaterials synthesis and medicinal chemistry. He has successfully guided 16 candidates for their Ph.D and published more than 200 papers. His current Scopus ‘h’ index is 25 and one US patent in his credit and few more have been filed. He is having active research collaborations in many counties and delivered more than 40 invited lectures in the national/International conferences. He has published more than 100 science and technology related articles in India’s leading magazines and newspapers.
Affiliations and Expertise
Associate Professor, Department of Chemistry, National Institute of Technology Karnataka, India