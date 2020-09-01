Green Sustainable Process for Chemical and Environmental Engineering and Science
1st Edition
Plant-derived Green solvents: Properties and Applications
Description
Plant-derived Green solvents: Properties and Applications provide a comprehensive review on the green solvents such as bio solvents, terpenes, neem, alkyl phenols, cyrene, limenone, and ethyl lactate, etc. which are derived from plant sources. Chapters discuss introduction, properties, and advantages to the practical use of plant-derived solvents. Plants-derived solvents are an excellent choice for real-world applications to reduce the environmental and health safety considerations. This book is the result of commitments by top researchers in the field of biosolvents from various backgrounds and expertises. This book is a one-stop reference for plant solvents and overviews up-to-date accounts in the field of modern applications and the first book in this research community.
Key Features
- Introduces properties and application of green solvents from plants
- Gives an in-depth accounts on plant-derived solvents for various applications
- Outlines the benefits and possibilities of plant-derived solvents vs conventional solvents
- Outlines eco-friendly green solvents synthesis, properties and applications
- Key references to obtain great results in plant-derived green solvents
Readership
Graduates and post-graduates students and researchers in chemical processing, organic synthesis/plant derived compounds
Table of Contents
- Introduction
- Terpene oils
- Coconut oil
- Soya solvent
- Neem oil
- Palm oil
- Peanuts solvent
- Limonene
- Rapseed oil
- Sunflower oil
- Cyrene
- Cesame
- Edible oil
- Ethyl lactate
- 2-MeTHF
- Non-edible oil
- Lemongrass oil
- Ricebran
- Olive oil
- Aromatic essential oils
- Alkyl phenol solvents
- Green solvent formulations
- Extraction of plant-derived green solvents
- Purification of plant-derived solvents
- Challenges and Perspectives of plant-derived green solvents
Details
- No. of pages:
- 900
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Elsevier 2021
- Published:
- 1st September 2020
- Imprint:
- Elsevier
- Paperback ISBN:
- 9780128218860
About the Editor
Dr. Inamuddin
Dr. Inamuddin is currently working as Assistant Professor in the Chemistry Department, Faculty of Science, King Abdulaziz University, Jeddah, Saudi Arabia. He is a permanent faculty member (Assistant Professor) at the Department of Applied Chemistry, Aligarh Muslim University, Aligarh, India.. He has extensive research experience in multidisciplinary fields of Analytical Chemistry, Materials Chemistry, and Electrochemistry and, more specifically, Renewable Energy and Environment. He has worked on different research projects as project fellow and senior research fellow funded by University Grants Commission (UGC), Government of India, and Council of Scientific and Industrial Research (CSIR), Government of India. He has published 86 research articles in international journals of repute and seventeen book chapters in knowledge-based book editions published by renowned international publishers. He has published nineteen edited books with Springer, United Kingdom, Nova Science Publishers, Inc. U.S.A., CRC Press Taylor & Francis Asia Pacific, Trans Tech Publications Ltd., Switzerland and Materials Science Forum, U.S.A. He is the member of various editorial boards of the journals and also serving as associate editor for a journal Environmental Chemistry Letter, Springer Nature.
Affiliations and Expertise
Assistant Professor, Chemistry Department, King Abdulaziz University, Jeddah, Saudi Arabia
Rajender Boddula
Dr. Rajender Boddula is currently working as CAS-PIFI Fellow in the CAS Key Laboratory of Nanosystems and Hierarchical Fabrication, National Center for Nanoscience and Technology, Beijing, China. He has published many scientific articles in international peer-reviewed journals and has authored nine book chapters, and also serving as editorial board member and referee for reputed international peer-reviewed journals. His specialized areas of energy conversion and storage technologies, which include nanomaterials, graphene, polymer composites, heterogeneous catalysis, photoelectrocatalytic water splitting, biofuel cell, and supercapacitor applications
Affiliations and Expertise
CAS Key Laboratory of Nanosystems and Hierarchical Fabrication, National Center for Nanoscience and Technology, China
Abdullah Asiri
Prof. Abdullah M. Asiri is the Head of the Chemistry Department at King Abdulaziz University since October 2009 and he is the founder and the Director of the Center of Excellence for Advanced Materials Research (CEAMR) since 2010 till date. He is the Professor of Organic Photochemistry. His research interest covers color chemistry, synthesis of novel photochromic and thermochromic systems, synthesis of novel coloring matters and dyeing of textiles, materials chemistry, nanochemistry and nanotechnology, polymers and plastics. A major achievement of Prof. Asiri is the discovery of tribochromic compounds, a class of compounds which change from slightly or colorless to deep colored when subjected to small pressure or when grind. This discovery was introduced to the scientific community as a new terminology published by IUPAC in 2000. This discovery was awarded a patent from European Patent office and from UK patent. He is also a member of the Editorial Board of various journals of international repute. He is the Vice- President of Saudi Chemical Society (Western Province Branch). He holds four USA patents, more than 800 Publications in international journals, seven book chapters, and ten books
Affiliations and Expertise
Director of the Centre of Excellence for Advanced Materials Research, King Abdulaziz University, Saudi Arabia