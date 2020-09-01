Green Sustainable Process for Chemical and Environmental Engineering and Science
1st Edition
Green Solvents for Environmental Remediation
Description
Solvents for environmental remediation provides an in-depth overview of environmental remediation by using eutectic solvents, ionic liquids, biosolvents, and switchable solvents, of ionic-liquids, biosolvents, Gas-expanded solvents Liquid polymers, supercritical fluids, Polymer-based green solvents, Switchable solvents, etc. This book offers all-types of green solvents for the removal of contaminations from the soil, air, and water. It summarizes in-depth literature on the application of various green solvents in the areas such as municipal water, extraction, bioremediation, phytoremediation, soil and sediment remediation, toxic gases removal, and various industrial effluents. A brief introduction, limitations, and advantages to the practical use of green solvents are also discussed. This book is authored by experts in a broad range of fields. It is an invaluable reference guide for the sustainable and environmentally friendly development of synthetic methodologies for environmental, analytical, engineering, and industrial technology.
Key Features
- Provides an up-to-date research record on green solvents for environmental protection
- Includes latest advances in environmental remediation
- Outlines eco-friendly green solvents for toxic contaminants degradation and purification
- Covers all-types of green solvent-driven environmental remediation technologies
- Key references to obtain great results in environmental remediation using green solvents
Readership
Post-graduates, researchers, engineers, R&D professionals, lecturers working in environmental, biochemical engineering and chemistry. Emgineers and environmental engineers in chemical, pharmaceutical, and separation industries
Table of Contents
1. State-of-the-art of green solvents in environmental remediation
2. Basics and green solvent parameters for environmental remediation
3. Applications of ionic-liquids in environmental remediation
4. Applications of biosolvents in environmental remediation
5. Green solvents for remediation technologies
6. Green solvents for municipality water treatment
7. Green solvents for VOC remediation
8. Gas-expanded solvents for environmental remediation
9. Liquid polymers for environmental remediation
10. Applications of supercritical fluids in environmental remediation
11. Polymer-based green solvents for environmental remediation
12. Switchable solvents for environmental remediation
13. Green solvents for radionuclides extraction
14. Green fluorosolvents for environmental remediation
15. Commercial green solvents for environmental remediation
16. Green solvents for bioremediation
17. Applications of eutectic solvents in environmental remediation
18. Green solvents for phytoremediation
19. Green solvents for soil and sediment remediation
20. Green solvents for water purification
21. Applications of green solvents in toxic gases removal
22. Green solvents for industrial applications
23. Future perspectives for green solvents in environmental remediation
Details
- No. of pages:
- 462
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Elsevier 2021
- Published:
- 1st September 2020
- Imprint:
- Elsevier
- Paperback ISBN:
- 9780128218846
About the Editor
Dr. Inamuddin
Dr. Inamuddin is currently working as Assistant Professor in the Chemistry Department, Faculty of Science, King Abdulaziz University, Jeddah, Saudi Arabia. He is a permanent faculty member (Assistant Professor) at the Department of Applied Chemistry, Aligarh Muslim University, Aligarh, India.. He has extensive research experience in multidisciplinary fields of Analytical Chemistry, Materials Chemistry, and Electrochemistry and, more specifically, Renewable Energy and Environment. He has worked on different research projects as project fellow and senior research fellow funded by University Grants Commission (UGC), Government of India, and Council of Scientific and Industrial Research (CSIR), Government of India. He has published 86 research articles in international journals of repute and seventeen book chapters in knowledge-based book editions published by renowned international publishers. He has published nineteen edited books with Springer, United Kingdom, Nova Science Publishers, Inc. U.S.A., CRC Press Taylor & Francis Asia Pacific, Trans Tech Publications Ltd., Switzerland and Materials Science Forum, U.S.A. He is the member of various editorial boards of the journals and also serving as associate editor for a journal Environmental Chemistry Letter, Springer Nature.
Affiliations and Expertise
Assistant Professor, Chemistry Department, King Abdulaziz University, Jeddah, Saudi Arabia
Rajender Boddula
Dr. Rajender Boddula is currently working as CAS-PIFI Fellow in the CAS Key Laboratory of Nanosystems and Hierarchical Fabrication, National Center for Nanoscience and Technology, Beijing, China. He has published many scientific articles in international peer-reviewed journals and has authored nine book chapters, and also serving as editorial board member and referee for reputed international peer-reviewed journals. His specialized areas of energy conversion and storage technologies, which include nanomaterials, graphene, polymer composites, heterogeneous catalysis, photoelectrocatalytic water splitting, biofuel cell, and supercapacitor applications
Affiliations and Expertise
CAS Key Laboratory of Nanosystems and Hierarchical Fabrication, National Center for Nanoscience and Technology, China
Abdullah Asiri
Prof. Abdullah M. Asiri is the Head of the Chemistry Department at King Abdulaziz University since October 2009 and he is the founder and the Director of the Center of Excellence for Advanced Materials Research (CEAMR) since 2010 till date. He is the Professor of Organic Photochemistry. His research interest covers color chemistry, synthesis of novel photochromic and thermochromic systems, synthesis of novel coloring matters and dyeing of textiles, materials chemistry, nanochemistry and nanotechnology, polymers and plastics. A major achievement of Prof. Asiri is the discovery of tribochromic compounds, a class of compounds which change from slightly or colorless to deep colored when subjected to small pressure or when grind. This discovery was introduced to the scientific community as a new terminology published by IUPAC in 2000. This discovery was awarded a patent from European Patent office and from UK patent. He is also a member of the Editorial Board of various journals of international repute. He is the Vice- President of Saudi Chemical Society (Western Province Branch). He holds four USA patents, more than 800 Publications in international journals, seven book chapters, and ten books
Affiliations and Expertise
Director of the Centre of Excellence for Advanced Materials Research, King Abdulaziz University, Saudi Arabia