Green Sustainable Process for Chemical and Environmental Engineering and Science
1st Edition
Switchable Solvents
Description
Switchable solvents explores the preparation, properties, chemical processes and applications of these class of green solvents in detail. It provides an in-depth overview in the area of switchable solvents in various industrial applications focusing in the purification and extraction of chemical compounds utilizing green chemistry protocols that include liquid-liquid, solid-liquid, liquid-gas and lipids separation technologies. It also includes recent advances in greener extraction and separation processes. Switchable solvents are an invaluable guide to students, professors, scientists and R & D industrial specialists working in the field of sustainable chemistry, organic, analytical, chemical engineering, environmental and pharmaceutical sciences.
Key Features
- Provides a broad overview of switchable solvents in sustainable chemical processes
- Compares the use of switchable solvents as a green solvent over conventional solvents
- Outlines eco-friendly organic synthesis and chemical processes using switchable solvents
- Lists various Industrial separations/extraction processes using switchable solvents
Readership
Researchers in a corporate environment
Table of Contents
- Basic, synthesis and solvatochromic parameters in switchable solvents
2. Switchable solvents as alterative solvents for green chemistry
3. Switchable water
4. Switchable hydrophilicity solvents
5. Switchable polarity solvents
6. Switchable solvents for lipid extraction
7. Switchable solvents for gas-liquid extraction
8. Switchable solvents for liquid-liquid extraction
9. CO2-responsive switchable solvents
10. Switchable solvents for osmosis
11. Switchable solvents for catalysis
12. Nanomaterial synthesis in switchable solvents
13. Switchable solvents for CO2 capture
14. Switchable solvents for solid-liquid separation
15. Switchable solvents for bio-refinery applications
16. Switchable solvents for organic synthesis
17. Switchable solvents for industrial applications
18. State of the art and perspectives of switchable solvents
Details
- No. of pages:
- 462
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Elsevier 2020
- Published:
- 3rd August 2020
- Imprint:
- Elsevier
- Paperback ISBN:
- 9780128198506
About the Editor
Dr. Inamuddin
Dr. Inamuddin is currently working as Assistant Professor in the Chemistry Department, Faculty of Science, King Abdulaziz University, Jeddah, Saudi Arabia. He is a permanent faculty member (Assistant Professor) at the Department of Applied Chemistry, Aligarh Muslim University, Aligarh, India.. He has extensive research experience in multidisciplinary fields of Analytical Chemistry, Materials Chemistry, and Electrochemistry and, more specifically, Renewable Energy and Environment. He has worked on different research projects as project fellow and senior research fellow funded by University Grants Commission (UGC), Government of India, and Council of Scientific and Industrial Research (CSIR), Government of India. He has published 86 research articles in international journals of repute and seventeen book chapters in knowledge-based book editions published by renowned international publishers. He has published nineteen edited books with Springer, United Kingdom, Nova Science Publishers, Inc. U.S.A., CRC Press Taylor & Francis Asia Pacific, Trans Tech Publications Ltd., Switzerland and Materials Science Forum, U.S.A. He is the member of various editorial boards of the journals and also serving as associate editor for a journal Environmental Chemistry Letter, Springer Nature.
Affiliations and Expertise
Assistant Professor, Chemistry Department, King Abdulaziz University, Jeddah, Saudi Arabia
Rajender Boddula
Dr. Rajender Boddula is currently working as CAS-PIFI Fellow in the CAS Key Laboratory of Nanosystems and Hierarchical Fabrication, National Center for Nanoscience and Technology, Beijing, China. He has published many scientific articles in international peer-reviewed journals and has authored nine book chapters, and also serving as editorial board member and referee for reputed international peer-reviewed journals. His specialized areas of energy conversion and storage technologies, which include nanomaterials, graphene, polymer composites, heterogeneous catalysis, photoelectrocatalytic water splitting, biofuel cell, and supercapacitor applications
Affiliations and Expertise
CAS-PIFI Fellow, CAS Key Laboratory of Nanosystems and Hierarchical Fabrication, National Center for Nanoscience and Technology, China
Abdullah M. Asiri
Prof. Abdullah M. Asiri is the Head of the Chemistry Department at King Abdulaziz University since October 2009 and he is the founder and the Director of the Center of Excellence for Advanced Materials Research (CEAMR) since 2010 till date. He is the Professor of Organic Photochemistry. His research interest covers color chemistry, synthesis of novel photochromic and thermochromic systems, synthesis of novel coloring matters and dyeing of textiles, materials chemistry, nanochemistry and nanotechnology, polymers and plastics. A major achievement of Prof. Asiri is the discovery of tribochromic compounds, a class of compounds which change from slightly or colorless to deep colored when subjected to small pressure or when grind. This discovery was introduced to the scientific community as a new terminology published by IUPAC in 2000. This discovery was awarded a patent from European Patent office and from UK patent. He is also a member of the Editorial Board of various journals of international repute. He is the Vice- President of Saudi Chemical Society (Western Province Branch). He holds four USA patents, more than 800 Publications in international journals, seven book chapters, and ten books
Affiliations and Expertise
Director of the Centre of Excellence for Advanced Materials Research, King Abdulaziz University, Saudi Arabia