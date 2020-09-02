Green Sustainable Process for Chemical and Environmental Engineering and Science
1st Edition
Microwaves in Organic Synthesis
Description
Microwave-Assisted Organic Synthesis provides an in-depth overview in the area of organic and pharmaceutical chemistry of the microwave technology in separation, purification and extraction of medicinal, biological, and organic compounds.This book methodically explores the application of microwaves in all types of organic synthesis. It includes stereoselectivity, regioselectivity, oxidation, reduction, protection, deprotection, addition, condensation, coupling, C-X bond formation, named reactions, heterocyclic, biological drugs, fluoro-organics and polymers. After a brief introduction discusses the main parameters which influence the process, and the limitations and advantages of the practical use of microwave in organic synthesis. This book is a vital resource on green chemistry technologies for students and academic researchers, R& D professionals, students and university professors working in the field of organic chemistry, medicinal chemistry and chemical engineering.
Key Features
- Outlines microwave technology for green organic synthesis
- Includes a description of the significant factors and challenges of the microwave-assisted green organic synthesis
- Outlines the eco-friendly microwave based chemical processes and their applications in organic reactions, polymer synthesis, biofuel production, etc.
- Gives detail account of the numerous real industrial applications such as polymers, pharmaceutical, fluoroorganics, biofuel, carbon, etc.
- Discusses recent advances in microwave technology in organic chemistry
Readership
Postgraduates, scientists, academician in chemistry, biochemical engineering. Researchers in a corporate environment
Table of Contents
- Introduction, activities and advantages of microwave-assisted organic synthesis
2. Microwave-assisted oxidation reactions
3. Microwave-assisted reduction reactions
4. Microwave-assisted protection and deprotection reactions
5. Microwave-assisted stereoselective organic synthesis
6. Microwave-assisted stereospecific organic synthesis
7. Microwave-assisted addition-type reactions
8. Microwave-assisted condensation reactions
9. Microwave-assisted alkylation reactions
10. Microwave-assisted phenolic compounds synthesis
11. Microwave-assisted aqueous vs biphasic organic synthesis
12. Microwave-assisted fluoroorganics
13. Microwave-assisted heterocyclics
14. Microwave-assisted biological-active organic synthesis
15. Microwave-assisted catalyst-free organic synthesis
16. Microwave-assisted for solvent-free organic synthesis
17. Microwave catalysis in Organic synthesis
18. Microwave-assisted multi-component reactions
19. Microwave-assisted Grignard reactions
20. Microwave-assisted supported reagents
21. Microwave-assisted C-H activation reactions
22. Microwave-assisted C-N formation reactions
23. Microwave-assisted coupling reactions
24. Microwave-assisted bio-fuel production
25. Microwave-assisted polymer synthesis
26. Microwave-assisted functionalized carbon synthesis
27. State of the art and perspectives of Microwave-assisted organic synthesis
Details
- No. of pages:
- 462
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Elsevier 2021
- Published:
- 2nd September 2020
- Imprint:
- Elsevier
- Paperback ISBN:
- 9780128198483
About the Editor
Dr. Inamuddin
Dr. Inamuddin is currently working as Assistant Professor in the Chemistry Department, Faculty of Science, King Abdulaziz University, Jeddah, Saudi Arabia. He is a permanent faculty member (Assistant Professor) at the Department of Applied Chemistry, Aligarh Muslim University, Aligarh, India.. He has extensive research experience in multidisciplinary fields of Analytical Chemistry, Materials Chemistry, and Electrochemistry and, more specifically, Renewable Energy and Environment. He has worked on different research projects as project fellow and senior research fellow funded by University Grants Commission (UGC), Government of India, and Council of Scientific and Industrial Research (CSIR), Government of India. He has published 86 research articles in international journals of repute and seventeen book chapters in knowledge-based book editions published by renowned international publishers. He has published nineteen edited books with Springer, United Kingdom, Nova Science Publishers, Inc. U.S.A., CRC Press Taylor & Francis Asia Pacific, Trans Tech Publications Ltd., Switzerland and Materials Science Forum, U.S.A. He is the member of various editorial boards of the journals and also serving as associate editor for a journal Environmental Chemistry Letter, Springer Nature.
Affiliations and Expertise
Assistant Professor, Chemistry Department, King Abdulaziz University, Jeddah, Saudi Arabia
Rajender Boddula
Dr. Rajender Boddula is currently working as CAS-PIFI Fellow in the CAS Key Laboratory of Nanosystems and Hierarchical Fabrication, National Center for Nanoscience and Technology, Beijing, China. He has published many scientific articles in international peer-reviewed journals and has authored nine book chapters, and also serving as editorial board member and referee for reputed international peer-reviewed journals. His specialized areas of energy conversion and storage technologies, which include nanomaterials, graphene, polymer composites, heterogeneous catalysis, photoelectrocatalytic water splitting, biofuel cell, and supercapacitor applications
Affiliations and Expertise
CAS Key Laboratory of Nanosystems and Hierarchical Fabrication, National Center for Nanoscience and Technology, China
Abdullah Asiri
Prof. Abdullah M. Asiri is the Head of the Chemistry Department at King Abdulaziz University since October 2009 and he is the founder and the Director of the Center of Excellence for Advanced Materials Research (CEAMR) since 2010 till date. He is the Professor of Organic Photochemistry. His research interest covers color chemistry, synthesis of novel photochromic and thermochromic systems, synthesis of novel coloring matters and dyeing of textiles, materials chemistry, nanochemistry and nanotechnology, polymers and plastics. A major achievement of Prof. Asiri is the discovery of tribochromic compounds, a class of compounds which change from slightly or colorless to deep colored when subjected to small pressure or when grind. This discovery was introduced to the scientific community as a new terminology published by IUPAC in 2000. This discovery was awarded a patent from European Patent office and from UK patent. He is also a member of the Editorial Board of various journals of international repute. He is the Vice- President of Saudi Chemical Society (Western Province Branch). He holds four USA patents, more than 800 Publications in international journals, seven book chapters, and ten books
Affiliations and Expertise
Director of the Centre of Excellence for Advanced Materials Research, King Abdulaziz University, Saudi Arabia